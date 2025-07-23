Ikena Oncology, Inc.: Ikena Oncology and Inmagene Biopharmaceuticals Announce Kristin Yarema, Ph.D., as Chief Executive Officer of Merged Company

BOSTON and SAN DIEGO, July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ikena Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: IKNA) ("Ikena") and Inmagene Biopharmaceuticals ("Inmagene") today announced the appointment of Kristin Yarema, Ph.D. as Chief Executive Officer of ImageneBio ("Imagene"), of the combined company after the anticipated closing.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Yarema to the team. Kristin is bringing expertise to the team that will push the company, and our lead program, IMG-007, towards significant milestones," commented David Bonita, an Ikena director and a continuing board member of the combined company. "Her experience as a public company CEO and commercial leadership are valuable additions to this team."

Dr. Yarema added, "Joining Imagene at this key juncture point for the company is incredibly exciting. We have a tremendous opportunity ahead of us in autoimmune and inflammatory diseases as we continue to develop our anti-OX40 IMG-007 therapeutic candidate. We believe OX40 inhibition is an important emerging mechanism with the potential to treat a range of disorders, and we are poised to build value for our stakeholders through execution and following the differentiated data of our asset." She continued, "I am looking forward to working with the team and hitting the ground running."

Kristin Yarema, Ph.D., brings over two decades of leadership experience in human therapeutics to Imagene. Dr. Yarema joins the team after most recently serving as President and Chief Executive Officer and as a member of the Board of Directors of Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (formerly Nasdaq: PSTX), an oncology, autoimmune, and rare disease company from January 2024 until its acquisition by Roche in January 2025. Prior to her promotion to CEO, Kristin joined as Poseida's President, Cell Therapy in 2023. Before her time at Poseida, Dr. Yarema held commercial leadership roles in biotech and pharma, including Chief Commercial Officer at Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, a publicly held oncology and autoimmune T-cell immunotherapy company, from 2020 to 2022. She also held numerous senior positions at Amgen, including Vice President and Therapeutic Area Head roles in Inflammation (autoimmune), Bone, Nephrology, Hematology, Cardiovascular, Metabolism, and Neuroscience along with various other U.S. and global commercial leadership positions of increasing responsibility from 2013 to 2020, including U.S. commercial responsibilities for dermatology and rheumatology. She also spent five years at Novartis, where her roles included Global Head, Global Strategic Marketing and Global Programs Head, Cardiovascular and Metabolism & Critical Care Development. She began her industry career at management consultancy McKinsey & Company, where she provided strategic advice to many healthcare companies, ultimately as Associate Principal. Dr. Yarema received her B.S. in Chemical Engineering and B.A. in English from Stanford University and her Ph.D. in Chemical Engineering from the University of California, Berkeley. In addition to her work in the industry, Dr. Yarema serves on the boards of directors of the Celiac Disease Foundation, a global patient advocacy group, and the Alliance for Regenerative Medicine, a cell and gene therapy industry association.

The merger, which was approved by shareholders at Ikena's Annual Meeting on July 15, 2025, is anticipated to close by the end of July 2025 with a concurrent committed $75 million private placement. The combined company will operate as "ImageneBio, Inc." and trade on The Nasdaq Capital Market ("Nasdaq") under the ticker symbol "IMA".

About Inmagene Biopharmaceuticals

Inmagene is a global clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel therapeutics for immunological and inflammatory ("I&I") diseases. The company's lead asset IMG-007, a nondepleting anti-OX40 mAb, recently completed Phase 2a clinical trials in atopic dermatitis and alopecia areata. For more information, please visit www.inmagenebio.com.

About Ikena Oncology

Ikena Oncology® has historically developed differentiated therapies for patients in need that target nodes of cancer growth, spread, and therapeutic resistance. Ikena aims to utilize its depth of institutional knowledge and breadth of tools to efficiently develop the right drug using the right modality for the right patient. To learn more, visit www.ikenaoncology.com.

About IMG-007

IMG-007 is a humanized, subcutaneously administered, non-depleting IgG1 monoclonal antibody targeting OX40. It features a silenced antibody-dependent cell-mediated cytotoxicity function and an extended half-life. The OX40-OX40L signaling plays a key role in T cell activation, expansion, and survival, making it an attractive target for the treatment of I&I diseases. In nonclinical studies, IMG-007 demonstrated potent inhibition of OX40-OX40L signaling. Its subcutaneous formulation has shown a half-life of 34.7 days at the anticipated therapeutic dose level, supporting the potential for infrequent and convenient dosing. In Phase 2a trials in patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis and severe alopecia areata, IMG-007 exhibited sustained clinical and pharmacodynamic activity and was overall well tolerated, with no reported cases of pyrexia or chills. IMG-007 was originally discovered by HUTCHMED.

