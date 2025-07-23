

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Pessimism among Danish consumers worsened increased somewhat in July after a strong decrease in the previous month as households' expectations weakened, survey data from Statistics Denmark showed Wednesday.



The consumer confidence index dropped to -15.7 from -15.1 in June. In May, the reading was -18.4.



Three out of five indicators of the survey declined, while only the index for consumers' assessment of their own current economic situation improved, the agency said.



Households' expectations regarding their personal financial situation and the country's economic condition in a year's time worsened. Big purchases were delayed as they assessed that this was not the right time for it. Consumers also continued to expect unemployment to rise in the next 12 months.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News