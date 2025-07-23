Idorsia Pharmaceuticals Ltd: Invitation to Idorsia's HY 2025 Financial Reporting webcast and conference call with our new CEO Srishti Gupta

Idorsia will publish its Half Year 2025 Financial Reporting on Wednesday July 30, at 07:00 CEST.

An investor webcast and conference call will be held to discuss the results on the same day.

Date:Wednesday, July 30, 2025

Time:14:00 CEST / 13:00 BST / 08:00 EDT

The call will start with presentations by senior management, including our new CEO Srishti Gupta, followed by a Q&A session.

Live Webcast (audio + slides):

The live webcast can be accessed from the Idorsia website www.idorsia.com (http://www.idorsia.com).

Dial-inprocedure for analysts (audio only):

Analysts who would like to ask questions are required to register in advance of the conference using the following link:

https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI760d3a1978d44a6d94a54f697ad84258 (https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI760d3a1978d44a6d94a54f697ad84258)

Replay: A replay of the investor webcast will be available through www.idorsia.com (http://www.idorsia.com) approximately 60 minutes after the call has ended.

