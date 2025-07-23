Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 23.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Neubewertung voraus? Wird die Aktivierung der EU-Lizenz zum Kurs-Katalysator für die Neubewertung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DTEB | ISIN: CH0363463438 | Ticker-Symbol: 19T
Tradegate
23.07.25 | 13:07
3,075 Euro
-0,65 % -0,020
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
IDORSIA AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
IDORSIA AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,0953,12020:10
3,0953,12020:10
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.07.2025 19:58 Uhr
73 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Idorsia Pharmaceuticals Ltd: Invitation to Idorsia's HY 2025 Financial Reporting webcast and conference call with our new CEO Srishti Gupta

Idorsia will publish its Half Year 2025 Financial Reporting on Wednesday July 30, at 07:00 CEST.

An investor webcast and conference call will be held to discuss the results on the same day.

Date:Wednesday, July 30, 2025

Time:14:00 CEST / 13:00 BST / 08:00 EDT

The call will start with presentations by senior management, including our new CEO Srishti Gupta, followed by a Q&A session.

Live Webcast (audio + slides):
The live webcast can be accessed from the Idorsia website www.idorsia.com (http://www.idorsia.com).

Dial-inprocedure for analysts (audio only):
Analysts who would like to ask questions are required to register in advance of the conference using the following link:
https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI760d3a1978d44a6d94a54f697ad84258 (https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI760d3a1978d44a6d94a54f697ad84258)

Replay: A replay of the investor webcast will be available through www.idorsia.com (http://www.idorsia.com) approximately 60 minutes after the call has ended.

Attachment

  • Press Release PDF (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/1902faee-4663-4deb-be93-dba04cdfbd5d)

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.