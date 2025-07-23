

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - SEI Investments (SEIC) reported earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled $227.08 million, or $1.78 per share. This compares with $139.12 million, or $1.02 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 7.8% to $559.60 million from $518.98 million last year.



SEI Investments earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $227.08 Mln. vs. $139.12 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.78 vs. $1.02 last year. -Revenue: $559.60 Mln vs. $518.98 Mln last year.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News