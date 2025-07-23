

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) released earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $28.196 billion, or $2.31 per share. This compares with $23.619 billion, or $1.89 per share, last year.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.19 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 13.8% to $96.428 billion from $84.742 billion last year.



Alphabet Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $28.196 Bln. vs. $23.619 Bln. last year. -EPS: $2.31 vs. $1.89 last year. -Revenue: $96.428 Bln vs. $84.742 Bln last year.



