

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG) announced a profit for second quarter that Drops, from the same period last year in line with the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $436.13 million, or $0.32 per share. This compares with $455.67 million, or $0.33 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $450.41 million or $0.33 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.33 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 3.0% to $3.063 billion from $2.973 billion last year.



