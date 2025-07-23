

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Rollins, Inc. (ROL) reported a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's bottom line came in at $141.48 million, or $0.29 per share. This compares with $129.39 million, or $0.27 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Rollins, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $149.90 million or $0.30 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 12.1% to $999.52 million from $891.92 million last year.



Rollins, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $141.48 Mln. vs. $129.39 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.29 vs. $0.27 last year. -Revenue: $999.52 Mln vs. $891.92 Mln last year.



