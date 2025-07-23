

ARMONK (dpa-AFX) - International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) reported a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's earnings totaled $2.194 billion, or $2.36 per share. This compares with $1.834 billion, or $1.99 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 7.7% to $16.977 billion from $15.770 billion last year.



International Business Machines Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $2.194 Bln. vs. $1.834 Bln. last year. -EPS: $2.36 vs. $1.99 last year. -Revenue: $16.977 Bln vs. $15.770 Bln last year.



