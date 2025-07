Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 23, 2025) - Adelayde Exploration Inc. (CSE: ADDY) (OTCID: SPMTD) (WKN: A41AGV) (the "Company" or "Adelayde") has arranged a non-brokered listed issuer financing exemption (LIFE) private placement of up to 8,333,333 units at a price of $0.06 per unit (the "Offering"). Each unit will comprise of one common share of the Company and one transferable share purchase warrant to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $0.08 for a period of 60 months from the Closing Date.

The Offering is expected to close on or about August 15, 2025, or such other date and is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary Canadian Securities Exchange, regulatory and other approvals. The proceeds of this placement will go towards general working capital and evaluation and work on existing projects. Finders' fees may be paid to eligible arm's-length persons with respect to certain subscriptions accepted by the company.

Subject to compliance with applicable regulatory requirements and in accordance with National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions ("NI 45-106"), the Units will be offered for sale to purchasers resident in Canada, other than Quebec, pursuant to the listed issuer financing exemption under section 5A.2 of NI 45-106 (the "Listed Issuer Financing Exemption"). Because the Offering is being completed pursuant to the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption, the securities issued to Canadian resident subscribers in the Offering will not be subject to a hold period pursuant to applicable Canadian securities laws.

There is an offering document related to the Offering that can be accessed under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at https://www.adelaydeexp.com. Prospective investors should read this offering document before making an investment decision.

None of the securities issued have been registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act"), and none of them may be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the 1933 Act. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state where such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful.

"James Nelson"

President

Adelayde Exploration Inc.

