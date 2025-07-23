

EL SEGUNDO (dpa-AFX) - Mattel Inc. (MAT) released earnings for second quarter that Drops, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled $53.4 million, or $0.16 per share. This compares with $56.9 million, or $0.17 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 5.7% to $1.018 billion from $1.079 billion last year.



Mattel Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $53.4 Mln. vs. $56.9 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.16 vs. $0.17 last year. -Revenue: $1.018 Bln vs. $1.079 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.54 - $1.66



