

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Molina Healthcare Inc (MOH) released earnings for second quarter that Drops, from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled $255 million, or $4.75 per share. This compares with $301 million, or $5.17 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Molina Healthcare Inc reported adjusted earnings of $294 million or $5.48 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 15.7% to $11.427 billion from $9.880 billion last year.



Molina Healthcare Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $255 Mln. vs. $301 Mln. last year. -EPS: $4.75 vs. $5.17 last year. -Revenue: $11.427 Bln vs. $9.880 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: ? $19.00



