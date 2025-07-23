

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) reported a profit for its second quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $34.24 million, or $0.21 per share. This compares with $20.30 million, or $0.13 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $57.18 million or $0.35 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.33 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 0.8% to $1.861 billion from $1.846 billion last year.



Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $34.24 Mln. vs. $20.30 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.21 vs. $0.13 last year. -Revenue: $1.861 Bln vs. $1.846 Bln last year.



