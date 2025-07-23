

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (SSNC) released a profit for second quarter that Drops, from last year



The company's earnings came in at $180.8 million, or $0.72 per share. This compares with $190.3 million, or $0.75 per share, last year.



Excluding items, SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.45 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 5.9% to $1.536 billion from $1.451 billion last year.



SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $180.8 Mln. vs. $190.3 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.72 vs. $0.75 last year. -Revenue: $1.536 Bln vs. $1.451 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.44-$1.50 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1,525-$1,565 bln Full year EPS guidance: $5.82-$6.06 Full year revenue guidance: $1,479-$1,559 bln



