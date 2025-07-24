

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - South Korea will on Thursday release preliminary Q2 figures for gross domestic product, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. GDP is expected to add 0.6 percent on quarter and 0.4 percent on year after the 0.2 percent quarterly contraction and the flat annualized reading in the three months prior.



Australia will see July numbers for the manufacturing and services PMIs from S&P Global; in June, their scores were 50.6 and 51.8, respectively.



Japan will see July numbers for the manufacturing and services PMIs from Jibun Bank; in June, their scores were 50.1 and 51.7, respectively.



Thailand will provide June data for imports, exports and trade balance. Imports are expected to climb 17.7 percent on year after rising 18.0 percent in May. Exports are called higher by an annual 18.9 percent, up from 18.4 percent in the previous month. The trade surplus is pegged at $0.900 billion, down from $1.120 billion a month earlier.



