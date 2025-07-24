

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Robert Half International (RHI) announced a profit for second quarter that Drops, from last year



The company's earnings came in at $40.96 million, or $0.41 per share. This compares with $68.15 million, or $0.66 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 7.0% to $1.369 billion from $1.472 billion last year.



Robert Half International earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $40.96 Mln. vs. $68.15 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.41 vs. $0.66 last year. -Revenue: $1.369 Bln vs. $1.472 Bln last year.



