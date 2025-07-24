

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Accelerant Holdings announced the pricing of its upsized initial public offering of about 34.46 million of its Class A common shares at a price to the public of $21.00 per common share.



The offering consists of about 20.28 million Common Shares offered by Accelerant and about 14.18 million Common Shares to be sold by certain of Accelerant's existing shareholders. In connection with the offering, certain of the Selling Shareholders have granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 5.17 million Common Shares.



Accelerant said it will not receive any proceeds from the sale of Common Shares by the Selling Shareholders. The Common Shares are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol 'ARX' on July 24, 2025, and the offering is expected to close on July 25, 2025.



Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC is acting as lead left active bookrunner, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC is acting as lead right active bookrunner, and BMO Capital Markets Corp. and RBC Capital Markets, LLC are acting as active bookrunners for the offering. Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Piper Sandler & Co., William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Raymond James & Associates, Inc. and TD Securities (USA) LLC are acting as bookrunners. Citizens Capital Markets and FT Partners are acting as co-managers.



