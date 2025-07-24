

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's private sector logged a steady growth in July as stronger growth in the service sector was offset by a fall in manufacturing output, flash survey data from S&P Global showed on Thursday.



The flash composite output index remained unchanged at 51.5 in July. A score above 50.0 indicates expansion in the sector.



The survey showed that business activity has increased in each of the past four months, with the rate of expansion slightly quicker than seen on average over the first half of 2025.



A strong growth in services activity contrasted with a renewed fall in factory production.



The services Purchasing Managers' Index rose to 53.5 from 51.7 in the previous month. Meanwhile, the factory PMI dropped to 48.8 from 50.1 a month ago.



Manufacturers reported a fresh drop in output and a sustained fall in new orders as uncertainty over US tariffs weighed on demand.



