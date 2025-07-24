Anzeige
WKN: A1XE8F | ISIN: DK0060542181 | Ticker-Symbol: QJQ
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
24.07.2025 07:22 Uhr
ISS World Services A/S: ISS signs new international deal with large global manufacturer

ISS, a leading global workplace experience and facility services company, has strengthened its partnership in Europe with a major global beverage manufacturer and distributor. Under the new five-year agreement, the contract's annual value will increase by approximately DKK 100 million.

Copenhagen, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ISS already delivers cleaning services to the customer in Spain. Under the new agreement, the scope will expand significantly to include a broader range of integrated facility services, including technical maintenance, reception, greenery, winter services, and pest control. The contract will also extend across borders, with services now covering sites in Portugal, Norway, and Sweden.

The new agreement will take effect in January 2026 and will have a duration of five years.

Carl-Fredrik Bjor, Group Chief Commercial & Revenue Officer at ISS says:

"It is a privilege to grow with this customer beyond borders - a testament to our valuable partnership and to ISS's strategic focus on unlocking multi-country potential through close collaboration between our local teams and ISS Group's global expertise. With this new deal, expanding our service scope into integrated solutions, we are advancing to the next generation of facility management contracts. We will maintain a key focus on delivering service excellence while supporting our customer's business efficiency, sustainability agenda, and continuous improvement."


For media enquiries:
Charlotte Holm, Head of External Communication, +45 4176 1989

For investor enquiries:
Michael Vitfell-Rasmussen, Group Head of Investor Relations, +45 5353 8725
Anne Sophie Riis, Senior Investor Relations Manager, +45 3052 9468


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
