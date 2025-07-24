Anzeige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
24.07.2025 07:34 Uhr
135 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Aalberts N.V.: Aalberts reports first half-year results 2025

Utrecht, 24 July 2025

highlights
(before exceptionals)

  • revenue EUR 1,557 million
  • organic revenue decline 3.2%
  • EBITA EUR 210 million; EBITA margin 13.5%
  • earnings per share before amortisation EUR 1.38
  • free cash flow EUR 56 million


CEO statement
"Our performance for the first half of the year has been impacted by the continued softness of our end markets, mostly automotive and semicon, and increased uncertainties due to global trade policies, leading to an organic revenue decline in our industry and semicon segments.

We sustained our added value margin to 63.3%, thanks to our pricing excellence and the progress of our organic growth initiatives. Our operations excellence programmes to drive cost out, footprint and inventory optimisation had a positive contribution.

Our organic revenue decline is 3.2% and our EBITA margin is 13.5%. The major cause to our EBITA margin drop versus last year is lower volume in our industry and semicon segment. Thanks to the reduction of capital expenditure and the great work of our teams to drive inventory reduction, we improved our free cash flow to EUR 56 million", said Stéphane Simonetta.

"We made good strategic progress in our portfolio optimisation with three value-accretive acquisitions (two in USA for industry and building, and one intended in Southeast Asia for semicon). Our sustainability commitments are on track with a SDG rate above 70% and 8% CO2 intensity reduction.

We remain confident about our ability to execute our 'thrive 2030' strategic actions to emerge stronger in the long term."

outlook
Based on the current end market dynamics and uncertainties, we do not expect an organic revenue growth improvement in the second half of the year. Consequently, we are adjusting our full year EBITA margin outlook to 13-14%. We continue to focus on actions to protect our EBITA margin and optimise our free cash flow.

webcast
A webcast will take place on 24 July 2025, starting at 9:00 am CEST.
The webcast and presentation can be accessed via aalberts.com/webcast1H2025

contact
+31

regulated information
This press release contains information that qualifies or may qualify as inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Attachment

  • press release (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/9f88bfbf-9c93-425a-ad43-fe283d40d151)

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
