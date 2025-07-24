

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - BT Group plc (BTGOF, BT-A.L), a telecommunications holding company, on Thursday announced that it has appointed Patricia Cobian as Chief Financial Officer.



The company said it will announce the date of Patricia's appointment in due course.



Patricia Cobian will take over from Simon Lowth, who will retire after serving as CFO for nine years.



As part of a planned succession following a global search, the company has appointed Patricia Cobian as Lowth's successor. Patricia previously served as CFO at Virgin Media O2.



In the pre-market trading, BT Group is 0.65% lesser at 199.40 pence on the London Stock Exchange.



