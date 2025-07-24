

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Europe's new car registrations declined at the fastest pace in ten months in June, reflecting the challenging global economic conditions for the auto makers, the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association, or ACEA, said Thursday.



New car sales fell 7.3 percent year-on-year in June, in contrast to the 1.6 percent increase in May. This was the sharpest fall since August, when sales were down 18.3 percent.



Car registrations in Germany decreased 13.8 percent and that in France dropped 6.7 percent. Italy's car sales plunged 17.4 percent. By contrast, Spain reported an annual increase of 15.2 percent.



In the first half of 2025, new car sales were down 1.9 percent from the same period of last year.



The battery-electric car market share for the first half of the year came in at 15.6 percent, still far from where it needs to be at this point in the transition, the lobby said.



Hybrid-electric models continued to grow in popularity, retaining their place as the most popular power type amongst buyers, said ACEA.



