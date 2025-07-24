

SLOUGH (dpa-AFX) - Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC (RKT.L), a consumer goods company, Thursday reported profit before tax of 1.314 billion pounds for the first half, lower than 1.518 billion pounds in the comparable period last year, mainly due to decrease in revenue.



Excluding one-time items, adjusted profit before tax was 1.543 billion pounds, up from 1.536 billion pounds a year ago.



Operating profit decreased to 1.498 billion pounds from 1.678 billion pounds in the prior year, while adjusted operating profit rose to 1.714 billion pounds from 1.683 billion pounds.



Net profit declined to 960 million pounds or 139.8p per share from 1.142 billion pounds or 161p per share a year ago.



Adjusted profit was 1.154 billion pounds or 168.4p per share, higher than 1.144 billion or 161.3p per share last year.



Revenue for the period dropped to 6.981 billion pounds from 7.167 billion pounds in the previous year.



The company has declared an interim dividend of 84.4p per share, 5% up year-on-year, to be paid on September 18, to shareholders of record on August 8.



For the full year, the company now sees like-for-like revenue growth of more than 4% in Core Reckitt, up from the previous outlook of 3%-4% increase.



