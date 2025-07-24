

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the European session on Thursday.



The Australian dollar rose to a 3-day high of 96.77 against the yen, from an early low of 96.40.



Against the U.S. and the Canadian dollars, the aussie advanced to an 8-1/2-month high of 0.6625 and a 10-day high of 0.9008 from early lows of 0.6597 and 0.8975, respectively.



Against the euro and the NZ dollar, the aussie edged up to 1.7776 and 1.0938 from early lows of 1.7839 and 1.0913, respectively.



If the aussie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 98.00 against the yen, 0.67 against the greenback, 0.91 against the loonie, 1.76 against the euro and 1.10 against the kiwi.



