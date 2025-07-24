

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar strengthened against most major currencies in the European session on Thursday.



The NZ dollar rose to more than a 2-week high of 0.6060 against the U.S. dollar, from an early low of 0.6042.



Against the yen and the euro, the kiwi advanced to 88.55 and 1.9432 from early lows of 88.29 and 1.9475, respectively.



If the kiwi extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.61 against the greenback, 89.00 against the yen and 1.91 against the euro.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News