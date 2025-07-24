Laife Reply, a company within the Reply Group specialising in AI and Big Data solutions for healthcare, has partnered with IEO (European Institute of Oncology) to create an innovative project leveraging a network of AI-based intelligent agents to support radiologists in mammography screening.

Based on neural networks and radiomics techniques, X-RAIS integrates a multi-agent system capable of analysing mammography images in real-time, accurately identifying lesions or suspicious areas, and classifying them as benign or malignant.

The project stems from the need to optimise clinical workflows related to breast cancer screening, a crucial activity for early diagnosis, which still involves many manual steps. In a continuous technological evolution, IEO decided to strengthen its collaboration with Laife Reply, contributing to the development of X-RAIS, Laife Reply's AI platform supporting mammography screening activities.

Based on neural networks and radiomics techniques, X-RAIS integrates a multi-agent system capable of analysing mammography images in real-time, accurately identifying lesions or suspicious areas, and classifying them as benign or malignant. The system is fully integrated into the clinical workflow and provides decision support radiologists at all stages of the process, helping to optimise resources and reduce the time spent on screening activities. Specifically, one agent assists in report generation using the results of the automatic image analysis and, when necessary, enriches the context with the patient's medical history. A second agent is able to prioritise the cases examined by assigning scores, or "scores", to facilitate the identification of the most critical cases.

The system is designed with a "human-in-the-loop" approach, keeping the radiologist at the centre of the process, thus ensuring high standards of safety and clinical accuracy. The solution seamlessly integrates into existing healthcare systems thanks to the use of APIs compliant with FHIR standards.

This project is a concrete example of how agent-based artificial intelligence can bring tangible benefits, improving screening efficiency, reducing recall times in critical cases, and more effectively supporting the management of complex patients.

Laife Reply

Laife Reply, a company of the Reply Group, operates in the Health, Welfare, and Pharma sectors, creating AI solutions ranging from Medical Imaging and Drug Discovery to Digital Therapeutics and Natural Language Processing for analysing unstructured data. www.laife.reply.com

IEO European Institute of Oncology

IEO European Institute of Oncology is a Scientific Institute for Hospitalisation and Treatment (IRCCS) dedicated to oncology. The Institute has created an innovative treatment model based on the following fundamental principles: patient centrality, integration of research and clinical care, diagnostic anticipation, and prevention. It also incorporates a "data-driven" strategy, enabling the rapid development of Artificial Intelligence algorithms to accelerate diagnosis times and treatment effectiveness. https://www.ieo.it/en/

Reply

Reply [EXM, STAR: REY] specialises in the design and implementation of solutions based on new communication channels and digital media. As a network of highly specialised companies, Reply supports major European industrial groups in the telecom and media; industry and services; banking and insurance and public sectors in defining and developing business models enabled by the new paradigms of AI, cloud computing, digital media and the internet of things. Reply's services include: consulting, system integration and digital services. www.reply.com

