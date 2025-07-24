cBrain A/S: cBrain positioned as first-mover supporting new U.S. standards for environmental permitting

Press Release no. 6/2025

cBrain positioned as first-mover supporting new U.S. standards for environmental permitting

Copenhagen, July 24, 2025

cBrain (NASDAQ: CBRAIN) today announced that the cBrain F2 Permitting Solution supports the newly established U.S. federal standards for environmental permitting, as defined by the White House Council on Environmental Quality (CEQ). cBrain believes it is among the very first vendors to support the new CEQ standards.

In collaboration with the Danish Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), cBrain has developed a fully digital permitting solution based on the cBrain F2 platform. This solution replaces traditional paper-based applications, reduces case processing times, and enhances both quality and transparency.

As the importance of environmental assessment and permitting grows globally, governments are increasingly requiring robust review and approval processes for infrastructure projects such as roads, bridges, mines, factories, and power plants. This trend creates a significant market opportunity for cBrain.

Earlier this year, as part of its expanded growth strategy, cBrain identified environmental permitting as a key international vertical. The company aims to establish a leading global position in this market with its cBrain F2 Environmental Permitting solution.

To support international scaling, cBrain has formed a dedicated team focused on exporting the F2 Environmental Permitting solution and views environmental permitting as a strategic entry point into the U.S. market.

In April 2025, the White House issued an Executive Order directing all federal agencies to adopt digital technologies to streamline environmental permitting. 30 days later, the White House Council on Environmental Quality (CEQ) released their Permitting Technology Action Plan and introduced a new set of federal data standards for digital permitting systems.

cBrain has rapidly configured its F2 Environmental Permitting solution to align with these standards and, in July 2025, demonstrated the adapted solution to U.S. federal authorities in Washington, D.C.

This early alignment provides a first-mover advantage and cBrain is experiencing an increased interest in its permitting technology as federal and state agencies are seeking to provide answers to political demand for faster permitting through digital modernization.

