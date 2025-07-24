

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Canon Inc. (CAJ), the Japanese optical, imaging, and related products major, on Thursday reported a decline in net profit for the second quarter, reflecting decreased revenue due to the appreciation of the yen. In addition, the company has revised down its annual outlook.



For the three-month period to June 30, Canon recorded a net profit of 83.673 billion yen, less than 89.857 billion yen in the same period last year.



Net earnings per share were 91.99 yen, compared with 91.83 yen per share in 2024. The average number of shares outstanding stood at 921,617,922, less than 982,145,453 shares last year.



Profit before tax was 123.474 billion yen, down from last year's 132.225 billion yen.



Operating profit slipped to 117.791 billion yen from 118.391 billion yen a year ago.



Canon recorded sales of 1.140 trillion yen, down from 1.167 trillion yen in 2024.



Looking ahead, for the 12-month period to December 31, Canon has revised down its annual guidance.



The company now expects a net profit of 330 billion yen, lesser than the earlier expectation of 333 billion yen. Operating profit is now projected to be 460 billion yen against the previous outlook of 466 billion yen.



Canon now anticipates sales of 4.600 trillion yen, compared with the earlier guidance of 4.650 trillion yen.



For 2025, the company still aims to pay a total dividend of 160 yen per share, up from last year's 155 yen per share.



For 2024, the company had recorded a net profit of 160.025 billion yen, with an operating income of 279.754 billion yen, on sales of 4.509 trillion yen.



