WKN: 867474 | ISIN: US7841171033 | Ticker-Symbol: SI3
Frankfurt
24.07.25 | 08:39
76,00 Euro
0,00 % 0,00
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
SEI INVESTMENTS COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SEI INVESTMENTS COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
76,0078,5011:19
PR Newswire
23.07.2025 22:01 Uhr
12 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SEI Investments Company: SEI Reports Second-Quarter 2025 Financial Results

OAKS, Pa., July 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) today announced financial results for the second quarter 2025. Relative to the second quarter 2024, EPS increased by 70%, and revenue and operating income grew by 8% and 9%, respectively, with operating margin increasing to 27%. Q2 2025 EPS benefited by $0.58 from several items affecting comparability against prior quarters, most notably the $94.4 million gain on the sale of SEI's Family Office Services business.

Consolidated Overview













(In thousands, except
earnings per share)


For the Three Months
Ended June 30,




For the Six Months
Ended June 30,





2025


2024


%


2025


2024


%














Revenues


$559,601


$518,986


8 %


$1,110,945


$1,030,565


8 %

Operating income


148,635


136,514


9 %


305,732


262,365


17 %

Operating margin


27 %


26 %


4 %


28 %


25 %


12 %

Net income


227,083


139,120


63 %


378,600


270,520


40 %

Diluted earnings per share


$1.78


$1.05


70 %


$2.95


$2.04


45 %

"SEI achieved another strong quarter across our core businesses. We are executing with conviction and discipline, positioning the company for sustained growth. As we prepare SEI to support that growth and our clients' evolving needs, we are making intentional investments in our talent, technology, and infrastructure to enhance our capabilities and scale," said CEO Ryan Hicke.

"Our strategic investment in Stratos demonstrates our commitment to challenging ourselves to change and innovate in the pursuit of our goal to be the leading provider of wealth management solutions and services. We will continue to invest capital in areas where we have conviction that the long-term opportunity will maximize the return for our clients, employees, and shareholders.

"We're excited to welcome two highly experienced, independent directors to our Board. Karin Risi and Tom Naratil bring tremendous expertise and insight that will be invaluable as we continue to execute our growth strategies."

Summary of Second-Quarter Results by Business Segment





(In thousands)


For the Three Months
Ended June 30,




For the Six Months
Ended June 30,




2025


2024


%


2025


2024


%

Investment Managers:













Revenues


$195,067


$179,868


8 %


$387,115


$352,521


10 %

Expenses


121,636


111,287


9 %


238,847


220,837


8 %

Operating Profit


73,431


68,581


7 %


148,268


131,684


13 %

Operating Margin


38 %


38 %




38 %


37 %
















Private Banks:













Revenues


141,449


132,401


7 %


279,163


262,538


6 %

Expenses


118,724


111,890


6 %


233,473


224,864


4 %

Operating Profit


22,725


20,511


11 %


45,690


37,674


21 %

Operating Margin


16 %


15 %




16 %


14 %
















Investment Advisors:













Revenues


137,193


120,587


14 %


273,769


243,305


13 %

Expenses


75,801


68,953


10 %


148,256


135,911


9 %

Operating Profit


61,392


51,634


19 %


125,513


107,394


17 %

Operating Margin


45 %


43 %




46 %


44 %
















Institutional Investors:













Revenues


69,343


71,507


(3) %


137,849


143,285


(4) %

Expenses


35,857


38,426


(7) %


71,727


78,535


(9) %

Operating Profit


33,486


33,081


1 %


66,122


64,750


2 %

Operating Margin


48 %


46 %




48 %


45 %
















Investments in New Businesses:













Revenues


16,549


14,623


13 %


33,049


28,916


14 %

Expenses


18,430


18,580


(1) %


36,926


36,963


- %

Operating Loss


(1,881)


(3,957)


(52) %


(3,877)


(8,047)


(52) %














Totals:













Revenues


$559,601


$518,986


8 %


$1,110,945


$1,030,565


8 %

Expenses


370,448


349,136


6 %


729,229


697,110


5 %

Corporate Overhead Expenses


40,518


33,336


22 %


75,984


71,090


7 %

Income from Operations


$148,635


$136,514


9 %


$305,732


$262,365


17 %

Second-Quarter Business Highlights:

  • SEI achieved diluted EPS of $1.78, up 70% from the prior year, reflecting continued momentum in SEI's business in addition to the $0.58 impact of several items affecting comparability in the quarter, specifically:
    • A $0.60 benefit associated with the gain on sale of the Family Office Services business, and a settlement gain from the resolution of a long-standing vendor negotiation.
    • A $0.02 combined loss from FX transaction losses and M&A legal fees from our recently announced acquisition of Stratos Wealth Holdings, reflected in Corporate Overhead.
  • Net sales events during the second quarter 2025 were $29.2 million, bringing net sales events for the trailing 12 months to $160.4 million, a new record. Sales events were driven by the Investment Managers business, which achieved a balanced mix of wins across alternatives, traditional and international investment managers.
    • Sales pipelines across all of SEI's businesses remain healthy, including Private Banking and the Asset Management businesses, where net sales events have improved considerably against 2024 losses.
  • Consolidated revenues and operating income increased by 8% and 9%, respectively, from Q2 2024. SEI's consolidated operating margin of 27% represents a modest improvement over the prior year and a decline vs. Q1 2025, reflecting increased investments in both talent and technology to support expected growth.
    • Private Banks operating profit growth of 11% reflects continued momentum and the positive impact of several clients going live in the quarter.
    • Investment Managers operating profit growth of 7% was driven by a double-digit increase in alternative manager revenue, partially offset by a slight decline in traditional revenue due to volatile Q2 market valuations.
      • Investment Managers operating profit margin declined vs. Q1 2025 due to hiring ahead of expected new business and a challenging comparison due to first quarter delays in hiring.
    • Investment Advisors operating profit growth of 19% reflects the $21M contribution from SEI's integrated cash program, up $11M from Q2 2024.
    • Investment Advisors and Institutional Investors realized flat revenue growth relative to Q1 2025 as market appreciation in May and June offset significant declines realized in April.
  • Average assets under administration increased by 4%, and average assets under management increased 2% relative to Q1 2025. Ending assets under management increased by 6% from Q1 to Q2, reflecting significant market appreciation realized during the months of May and June.
    • Institutional Investors and Investment Advisors net flows have improved year-to-date, posting just over $1 billion of net outflows against more than $7 billion of net outflows in the first half of 2024.
  • SEI repurchased 2.2 million shares of common stock for $180.8 million during the second quarter 2025 at an average price of $83.60 per share, bringing total shares repurchased to 9.0 million for the trailing 12 months.

Earnings Conference Call
A conference call and presentation to review earnings is scheduled for 5 p.m. Eastern time on July 23, 2025. Analysts and investors are invited to join the call by completing the registration form. The public is invited to review the presentation and listen to the call and replay at ir.seic.com/events-presentations/events.

Link for registration form: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/hxy2xx8e/

About SEI®
SEI (NASDAQ:SEIC) is a leading global provider of financial technology, operations, and asset management services within the financial services industry. SEI tailors its solutions and services to help clients more effectively deploy their capital-whether that's money, time, or talent-so they can better serve their clients and achieve their growth objectives. As of June 30, 2025, SEI manages, advises, or administers approximately $1.7 trillion in assets. For more information, visit seic.com.

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning or the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission. In some cases you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology, such as "may," "will," "expect," "believe" and "continue" or "appear." Our forward-looking statements include our current expectations as to:

  • whether we are positioned for sustained growth;
  • the nature of our internal investments and the factors that drive these investments;
  • our goals;
  • the strength of our pipelines;
  • our focus on profitability and cost leverage;
  • our cost discipline and its effects on profitability;
  • our investment priorities; and
  • when and if we will generate net annualized recurring revenues from sales events that occurred during the quarter, as well as the amount of any such revenue.

You should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements, as they are based on the current beliefs and expectations of our management and subject to significant risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control or are subject to change. Although we believe the assumptions upon which we base our forward-looking statements are reasonable, they could be inaccurate. Some of the risks and important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those described in our forward-looking statements can be found in the "Risk Factors" section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2024, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

SEI INVESTMENTS COMPANY
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)



For the Three Months
Ended June 30,


For the Six Months
Ended June 30,



2025


2024


2025


2024










Asset management, admin. and distribution fees


$437,543


$409,398


$869,686


$813,764

Information processing and software servicing fees


122,058


109,588


241,259


216,801










Total revenues


559,601


518,986


1,110,945


1,030,565










Subadvisory, distribution and other asset mgmt. costs


49,709


46,542


97,241


93,310

Software royalties and other information processing costs


9,191


8,096


18,272


16,567

Compensation, benefits and other personnel


199,574


185,878


390,358


378,794

Stock-based compensation


13,891


12,469


28,029


23,528

Consulting, outsourcing and professional fees


56,942


53,991


112,943


105,967

Data processing and computer related


41,801


38,074


81,120


75,234

Facilities, supplies and other costs


21,744


18,570


40,499


37,173

Amortization


10,449


10,485


21,159


20,871

Depreciation


7,665


8,367


15,592


16,756










Total expenses


410,966


382,472


805,213


768,200










Income from operations


148,635


136,514


305,732


262,365










Net gain from investments


1,759


666


2,252


2,922

Interest and dividend income


9,283


11,552


19,504


22,371

Interest expense


(92)


(139)


(277)


(278)

Gain on sale of business


94,412


-


94,412


-

Other income


4,500


-


4,500


-

Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliate


33,640


34,219


62,387


65,862










Income before income taxes


292,137


182,812


488,510


353,242










Income taxes


65,054


43,692


109,910


82,722










Net income


$227,083


$139,120


$378,600


$270,520










Basic earnings per common share


$1.82


$1.06


$3.02


$2.06










Shares used to calculate basic earnings per share


124,470


130,815


125,516


131,116










Diluted earnings per common share


$1.78


$1.05


$2.95


$2.04










Shares used to calculate diluted earnings per share


127,278


132,073


128,364


132,409










Dividends declared per common share


$0.49


$0.46


$0.49


$0.46

SEI INVESTMENTS COMPANY
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands) (Unaudited)



June 30,


December 31,



2025


2024

Assets





Current Assets:





Cash and cash equivalents


$746,349


$840,193

Receivables from investment products


49,095


54,118

Receivables, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $2,124 and $1,435


637,568


567,634

Securities owned


31,682


29,583

Other current assets


66,310


60,282

Total Current Assets


1,531,004


1,551,810






Property and Equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $503,326 and $493,219


155,690


159,643

Operating Lease Right-of-Use Assets


26,693


28,905

Capitalized Software, net of accumulated amortization of $653,008 and $641,071


235,601


236,023

Investments


290,466


315,567

Goodwill


168,738


170,287

Intangible Assets, net of accumulated amortization of $41,550 and $55,835


65,189


77,370

Deferred Contract Costs


47,218


45,855

Deferred Income Taxes


51,379


51,984

Other Assets, net


54,288


47,162

Total Assets


$2,626,266


$2,684,606






Liabilities and Equity





Current Liabilities:





Accounts payable


$13,084


$13,081

Accrued liabilities


214,507


347,513

Current portion of long-term operating lease liabilities


7,400


7,900

Deferred revenue


12,583


12,019

Total Current Liabilities


247,574


380,513






Long-term Income Taxes Payable


-


803

Long-term Operating Lease Liabilities


21,646


24,235

Other Long-term Liabilities


18,607


26,943

Total Liabilities


287,827


432,494






Shareholders' Equity:





Common stock, $0.01 par value, 750,000 shares authorized; 123,697 and 126,840
shares issued and outstanding


1,236


1,268

Capital in excess of par value


1,619,133


1,539,816

Retained earnings


739,453


758,003

Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net


(21,383)


(46,975)

Total Shareholders' Equity


2,338,439


2,252,112

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity


$2,626,266


$2,684,606

SEI INVESTMENTS COMPANY
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands) (Unaudited)



For the Six Months
Ended June 30,



2025


2024

Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income


$378,600


$270,520

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities


(135,595)


(43,490)

Net cash provided by operating activities


$243,005


$227,030

Net cash provided by/(used in) investing activities


$65,268


($61,082)

Net cash used in financing activities


($419,220)


($229,687)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash


17,103


(2,667)

Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash


(93,844)


(66,406)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period


840,193


834,998

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period


$746,349


$768,592

ENDING ASSET BALANCES
(In millions) (Unaudited)



Jun. 30


Sep. 30


Dec. 31


Mar. 31


Jun. 30



2024


2024


2024


2025


2025

Investment Managers:











Collective trust fund programs (A)


$192,747


$204,429


$202,384


$209,491


$225,690

Liquidity funds


221


233


188


244


307

Total assets under management


$192,968


$204,662


$202,572


$209,735


$225,997

Client assets under administration


998,315


1,022,515


1,032,812


1,061,067


1,128,325

Total assets


$1,191,283


$1,227,177


$1,235,384


$1,270,802


$1,354,322












Private Banks:











Equity and fixed-income programs


$25,031


$26,565


$25,523


$25,590


$27,839

Collective trust fund programs


5


5


4


4


3

Liquidity funds


2,699


2,948


2,688


3,670


2,796

Total assets under management


$27,735


$29,518


$28,215


$29,264


$30,638

Client assets under administration


7,813


8,349


8,340


8,365


8,431

Total assets


$35,548


$37,867


$36,555


$37,629


$39,069












Investment Advisors:











Equity and fixed-income programs


$74,556


$78,361


$76,283


$75,689


$80,618

Liquidity funds


4,301


2,790


3,105


3,153


3,457

Total Platform assets under management


$78,857


$81,151


$79,388


$78,842


$84,075

Platform-only assets


21,908


24,501


25,244


25,591


29,848

Platform-only assets-deposit program


894


2,447


2,398


2,216


2,155

Total Platform assets


$101,659


$108,099


$107,030


$106,649


$116,078












Institutional Investors:











Equity and fixed-income programs


$75,542


$79,252


$75,481


$76,491


$80,112

Collective trust fund programs


1


1


1


1


-

Liquidity funds


2,309


1,829


1,511


1,580


1,768

Total assets under management


$77,852


$81,082


$76,993


$78,072


$81,880

Client assets under advisement


7,886


8,038


5,955


5,573


6,090

Total assets


$85,738


$89,120


$82,948


$83,645


$87,970












Investments in New Businesses:











Equity and fixed-income programs


$2,285


$2,825


$2,747


$2,661


$2,867

Liquidity funds


631


246


297


288


244

Total assets under management


$2,916


$3,071


$3,044


$2,949


$3,111

Client assets under administration (E)


14,848


15,110


14,791


14,846


-

Client assets under advisement


1,886


2,021


2,185


2,219


2,593

Total assets


$19,650


$20,202


$20,020


$20,014


$5,704












LSV Asset Management:











Equity and fixed-income programs (B)


$90,197


$93,855


$86,501


$87,114


$91,795












Total:











Equity and fixed-income programs (C)


$267,611


$280,858


$266,535


$267,545


$283,231

Collective trust fund programs


192,753


204,435


202,389


209,496


225,693

Liquidity funds


10,161


8,046


7,789


8,935


8,572

Total assets under management


$470,525


$493,339


$476,713


$485,976


$517,496

Client assets under advisement


9,772


10,059


8,140


7,792


8,683

Client assets under administration (D)


1,020,976


1,045,974


1,055,943


1,084,278


1,136,756

Platform-only assets


22,802


26,948


27,642


27,807


32,003

Total assets


$1,524,075


$1,576,320


$1,568,438


$1,605,853


$1,694,938



(A)

Collective trust fund program assets in the Investment Managers segment are included in assets under management since SEI is the trustee. Fees earned on this product are less than fees earned on customized asset management programs.

(B)

Equity and fixed-income programs include $1.4 billion of assets managed by LSV in which fees are based solely on performance and are not calculated as an asset-based fee (as of June 30, 2025).

(C)

Equity and fixed-income programs include $6.7 billion of assets invested in various asset allocation funds (as of June 30, 2025).

(D)

In addition to the assets presented, SEI also administers an additional $11.4 billion in Funds of Funds assets on which SEI does not earn an administration fee (as of June 30, 2025).

(E)

Client assets under administration related to the Family Office Services business divested on June 30, 2025.

AVERAGE ASSET BALANCES
(In millions) (Unaudited)



2nd Qtr.


3rd Qtr.


4th Qtr.


1st Qtr.


2nd Qtr.



2024


2024


2024


2025


2025

Investment Managers:











Collective trust fund programs (A)


$189,884


$198,839


$204,954


$208,720


$215,085

Liquidity funds


227


245


223


256


288

Total assets under management


$190,111


$199,084


$205,177


$208,976


$215,373

Client assets under administration


982,806


1,005,111


1,034,500


1,061,282


1,098,925

Total assets


$1,172,917


$1,204,195


$1,239,677


$1,270,258


$1,314,298












Private Banks:











Equity and fixed-income programs


$24,859


$25,823


$26,067


$25,894


$26,533

Collective trust fund programs


5


5


4


4


3

Liquidity funds


2,734


2,858


2,814


2,961


2,771

Total assets under management


$27,598


$28,686


$28,885


$28,859


$29,307

Client assets under administration


7,884


8,074


8,395


8,488


8,266

Total assets


$35,482


$36,760


$37,280


$37,347


$37,573












Investment Advisors:











Equity and fixed-income programs


$73,793


$76,111


$77,866


$77,287


$76,629

Liquidity funds


4,348


4,264


3,031


3,119


3,464

Total Platform assets under management


$78,141


$80,375


$80,897


$80,406


$80,093

Platform-only assets


20,897


23,194


25,109


25,939


27,288

Platform-only assets-deposit program


886


1,176


2,186


2,187


2,152

Total Platform assets


$99,924


$104,745


$108,192


$108,532


$109,533












Institutional Investors:











Equity and fixed-income programs


$75,203


$77,473


$77,399


$76,492


$77,843

Collective trust fund programs


1


1


1


1


-

Liquidity funds


1,893


2,046


2,154


1,655


1,853

Total assets under management


$77,097


$79,520


$79,554


$78,148


$79,696

Client assets under advisement


7,508


7,925


6,991


5,741


5,841

Total assets


$84,605


$87,445


$86,545


$83,889


$85,537












Investments in New Businesses:











Equity and fixed-income programs


$2,234


$2,432


$2,819


$2,801


$2,732

Liquidity funds


471


546


269


274


244

Total assets under management


$2,705


$2,978


$3,088


$3,075


$2,976

Client assets under administration (E)


14,713


14,973


14,961


14,630


14,917

Client assets under advisement


2,014


1,885


2,110


2,205


2,329

Total assets


$19,432


$19,836


$20,159


$19,910


$20,222












LSV Asset Management:











Equity and fixed-income programs (B)


$90,849


$93,195


$88,880


$87,790


$89,422












Total:











Equity and fixed-income programs (C)


$266,938


$275,034


$273,031


$270,264


$273,159

Collective trust fund programs


189,890


198,845


204,959


208,725


215,088

Liquidity funds


9,673


9,959


8,491


8,265


8,620

Total assets under management


$466,501


$483,838


$486,481


$487,254


$496,867

Client assets under advisement


9,522


9,810


9,101


7,946


8,170

Client assets under administration (D)


1,005,403


1,028,158


1,057,856


1,084,400


1,122,108

Platform-only assets


21,783


24,370


27,295


28,126


29,440

Total assets


$1,503,209


$1,546,176


$1,580,733


$1,607,726


$1,656,585



(A)

Collective trust fund program average assets in the Investment Managers segment are included in assets under management since SEI is the trustee. Fees earned on this product are less than fees earned on customized asset management programs.

(B)

Equity and fixed-income programs during second-quarter 2025 include $1.4 billion of average assets managed by LSV in which fees are based solely on performance and are not calculated as an asset-based fee.

(C)

Equity and fixed-income programs include $6.5 billion of average assets invested in various asset allocation funds during second-quarter 2025.

(D)

In addition to the assets presented, SEI also administers an additional $11.2 billion of average assets in Funds of Funds assets during second-quarter 2025 on which SEI does not earn an administration fee.

(E)

Client assets under administration include $14.9 billion of average assets during second-quarter 2025 related to the Family Office Services business which was divested on June 30, 2025.

SALES EVENTS
(In thousands) (Unaudited)

Net Recurring Sales Events














2nd Qtr.


3rd Qtr.


4th Qtr.


1st Qtr.


2nd Qtr.



2024


2024


2024


2025


2025

Investment Processing-related Businesses:











Investment Managers


$ 17,180


$ 23,319


$ 18,027


$ 25,296


$ 21,928

Private Banks


4,331


9,417


9,245


7,059


254

Total Investment Processing-related Businesses


$ 21,511


$ 32,736


$ 27,272


$ 32,355


$ 22,182












Asset Management-related Businesses:











Private Banks-AMD


$ (494)


$ (854)


$ 495


$ (58)


$ (174)

Investment Advisors


(3,299)


2,686


1,339


888


(1,654)

Institutional Investors


(1,787)


(576)


(2,673)


41


2,544

Total Asset Management-related Businesses


$ (5,580)


$ 1,256


$ (839)


$ 871


$ 716












Newer Initiatives:











Investments in New Businesses


$ (43)


$ 936


$ 1,778


$ 3,614


$ 1,245












Total Net Recurring Sales Events


$ 15,888


$ 34,928


$ 28,211


$ 36,840


$ 24,143












Non-Recurring Sales Events














2nd Qtr.


3rd Qtr.


4th Qtr.


1st Qtr.


2nd Qtr.



2024


2024


2024


2025


2025

Investment Processing-related Businesses:











Investment Managers


$ 930


$ 712


$ 2,465


$ 835


$ 1,102

Private Banks


4,431


8,796


6,622


7,060


2,373

Total Investment Processing-related Businesses


$ 5,361


$ 9,508


$ 9,087


$ 7,895


$ 3,475












Newer Initiatives:











Investments in New Businesses


$ 717


$ 1,976


$ 921


$ 1,834


$ 1,552












Total Non-Recurring Sales Events


$ 6,078


$ 11,484


$ 10,008


$ 9,729


$ 5,027












Total Sales Events














2nd Qtr.


3rd Qtr.


4th Qtr.


1st Qtr.


2nd Qtr.



2024


2024


2024


2025


2025

Investment Processing-related Businesses:











Investment Managers


$ 18,110


$ 24,031


$ 20,492


$ 26,131


$ 23,030

Private Banks


8,762


18,213


15,867


14,119


2,627

Total Investment Processing-related Businesses


$ 26,872


$ 42,244


$ 36,359


$ 40,250


$ 25,657












Asset Management-related Businesses:











Private Banks-AMD


$ (494)


$ (854)


$ 495


$ (58)


$ (174)

Investment Advisors


(3,299)


2,686


1,339


888


(1,654)

Institutional Investors


(1,787)


(576)


(2,673)


41


2,544

Total Asset Management-related Businesses


$ (5,580)


$ 1,256


$ (839)


$ 871


$ 716












Newer Initiatives:











Investments in New Businesses


$ 674


$ 2,912


$ 2,699


$ 5,448


$ 2,797












Total Sales Events


$ 21,966


$ 46,412


$ 38,219


$ 46,569


$ 29,170

Investor contact:

Media contact:

Brad Burke

Leslie Wojcik

SEI

SEI

+1 610-676-5350

+1 610-676-4191

[email protected]

[email protected]

SOURCE SEI Investments Company

