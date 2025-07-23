SEI Investments Company: SEI Reports Second-Quarter 2025 Financial Results

OAKS, Pa., July 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) today announced financial results for the second quarter 2025. Relative to the second quarter 2024, EPS increased by 70%, and revenue and operating income grew by 8% and 9%, respectively, with operating margin increasing to 27%. Q2 2025 EPS benefited by $0.58 from several items affecting comparability against prior quarters, most notably the $94.4 million gain on the sale of SEI's Family Office Services business.

Consolidated Overview























(In thousands, except

earnings per share)

For the Three Months

Ended June 30,





For the Six Months

Ended June 30,







2025

2024

%

2025

2024

%

























Revenues

$559,601

$518,986

8 %

$1,110,945

$1,030,565

8 % Operating income

148,635

136,514

9 %

305,732

262,365

17 % Operating margin

27 %

26 %

4 %

28 %

25 %

12 % Net income

227,083

139,120

63 %

378,600

270,520

40 % Diluted earnings per share

$1.78

$1.05

70 %

$2.95

$2.04

45 %

"SEI achieved another strong quarter across our core businesses. We are executing with conviction and discipline, positioning the company for sustained growth. As we prepare SEI to support that growth and our clients' evolving needs, we are making intentional investments in our talent, technology, and infrastructure to enhance our capabilities and scale," said CEO Ryan Hicke.

"Our strategic investment in Stratos demonstrates our commitment to challenging ourselves to change and innovate in the pursuit of our goal to be the leading provider of wealth management solutions and services. We will continue to invest capital in areas where we have conviction that the long-term opportunity will maximize the return for our clients, employees, and shareholders.

"We're excited to welcome two highly experienced, independent directors to our Board. Karin Risi and Tom Naratil bring tremendous expertise and insight that will be invaluable as we continue to execute our growth strategies."

Summary of Second-Quarter Results by Business Segment











(In thousands)

For the Three Months

Ended June 30,





For the Six Months

Ended June 30,





2025

2024

%

2025

2024

% Investment Managers:























Revenues

$195,067

$179,868

8 %

$387,115

$352,521

10 % Expenses

121,636

111,287

9 %

238,847

220,837

8 % Operating Profit

73,431

68,581

7 %

148,268

131,684

13 % Operating Margin

38 %

38 %





38 %

37 %





























Private Banks:























Revenues

141,449

132,401

7 %

279,163

262,538

6 % Expenses

118,724

111,890

6 %

233,473

224,864

4 % Operating Profit

22,725

20,511

11 %

45,690

37,674

21 % Operating Margin

16 %

15 %





16 %

14 %





























Investment Advisors:























Revenues

137,193

120,587

14 %

273,769

243,305

13 % Expenses

75,801

68,953

10 %

148,256

135,911

9 % Operating Profit

61,392

51,634

19 %

125,513

107,394

17 % Operating Margin

45 %

43 %





46 %

44 %





























Institutional Investors:























Revenues

69,343

71,507

(3) %

137,849

143,285

(4) % Expenses

35,857

38,426

(7) %

71,727

78,535

(9) % Operating Profit

33,486

33,081

1 %

66,122

64,750

2 % Operating Margin

48 %

46 %





48 %

45 %





























Investments in New Businesses:























Revenues

16,549

14,623

13 %

33,049

28,916

14 % Expenses

18,430

18,580

(1) %

36,926

36,963

- % Operating Loss

(1,881)

(3,957)

(52) %

(3,877)

(8,047)

(52) %

























Totals:























Revenues

$559,601

$518,986

8 %

$1,110,945

$1,030,565

8 % Expenses

370,448

349,136

6 %

729,229

697,110

5 % Corporate Overhead Expenses

40,518

33,336

22 %

75,984

71,090

7 % Income from Operations

$148,635

$136,514

9 %

$305,732

$262,365

17 %

Second-Quarter Business Highlights:

SEI achieved diluted EPS of $1.78, up 70% from the prior year, reflecting continued momentum in SEI's business in addition to the $0.58 impact of several items affecting comparability in the quarter, specifically: A $0.60 benefit associated with the gain on sale of the Family Office Services business, and a settlement gain from the resolution of a long-standing vendor negotiation. A $0.02 combined loss from FX transaction losses and M&A legal fees from our recently announced acquisition of Stratos Wealth Holdings, reflected in Corporate Overhead.

Net sales events during the second quarter 2025 were $29.2 million, bringing net sales events for the trailing 12 months to $160.4 million, a new record. Sales events were driven by the Investment Managers business, which achieved a balanced mix of wins across alternatives, traditional and international investment managers. Sales pipelines across all of SEI's businesses remain healthy, including Private Banking and the Asset Management businesses, where net sales events have improved considerably against 2024 losses.

Consolidated revenues and operating income increased by 8% and 9%, respectively, from Q2 2024. SEI's consolidated operating margin of 27% represents a modest improvement over the prior year and a decline vs. Q1 2025, reflecting increased investments in both talent and technology to support expected growth. Private Banks operating profit growth of 11% reflects continued momentum and the positive impact of several clients going live in the quarter. Investment Managers operating profit growth of 7% was driven by a double-digit increase in alternative manager revenue, partially offset by a slight decline in traditional revenue due to volatile Q2 market valuations. Investment Managers operating profit margin declined vs. Q1 2025 due to hiring ahead of expected new business and a challenging comparison due to first quarter delays in hiring. Investment Advisors operating profit growth of 19% reflects the $21M contribution from SEI's integrated cash program, up $11M from Q2 2024. Investment Advisors and Institutional Investors realized flat revenue growth relative to Q1 2025 as market appreciation in May and June offset significant declines realized in April.

Average assets under administration increased by 4%, and average assets under management increased 2% relative to Q1 2025. Ending assets under management increased by 6% from Q1 to Q2, reflecting significant market appreciation realized during the months of May and June. Institutional Investors and Investment Advisors net flows have improved year-to-date, posting just over $1 billion of net outflows against more than $7 billion of net outflows in the first half of 2024.

SEI repurchased 2.2 million shares of common stock for $180.8 million during the second quarter 2025 at an average price of $83.60 per share, bringing total shares repurchased to 9.0 million for the trailing 12 months.

About SEI®

SEI (NASDAQ:SEIC) is a leading global provider of financial technology, operations, and asset management services within the financial services industry. SEI tailors its solutions and services to help clients more effectively deploy their capital-whether that's money, time, or talent-so they can better serve their clients and achieve their growth objectives. As of June 30, 2025, SEI manages, advises, or administers approximately $1.7 trillion in assets. For more information, visit seic.com.

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning or the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission. In some cases you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology, such as "may," "will," "expect," "believe" and "continue" or "appear." Our forward-looking statements include our current expectations as to:

whether we are positioned for sustained growth;

the nature of our internal investments and the factors that drive these investments;

our goals;

the strength of our pipelines;

our focus on profitability and cost leverage;

our cost discipline and its effects on profitability;

our investment priorities; and

when and if we will generate net annualized recurring revenues from sales events that occurred during the quarter, as well as the amount of any such revenue.

You should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements, as they are based on the current beliefs and expectations of our management and subject to significant risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control or are subject to change. Although we believe the assumptions upon which we base our forward-looking statements are reasonable, they could be inaccurate. Some of the risks and important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those described in our forward-looking statements can be found in the "Risk Factors" section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2024, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

SEI INVESTMENTS COMPANY

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)







For the Three Months

Ended June 30,

For the Six Months

Ended June 30,



2025

2024

2025

2024

















Asset management, admin. and distribution fees

$437,543

$409,398

$869,686

$813,764 Information processing and software servicing fees

122,058

109,588

241,259

216,801

















Total revenues

559,601

518,986

1,110,945

1,030,565

















Subadvisory, distribution and other asset mgmt. costs

49,709

46,542

97,241

93,310 Software royalties and other information processing costs

9,191

8,096

18,272

16,567 Compensation, benefits and other personnel

199,574

185,878

390,358

378,794 Stock-based compensation

13,891

12,469

28,029

23,528 Consulting, outsourcing and professional fees

56,942

53,991

112,943

105,967 Data processing and computer related

41,801

38,074

81,120

75,234 Facilities, supplies and other costs

21,744

18,570

40,499

37,173 Amortization

10,449

10,485

21,159

20,871 Depreciation

7,665

8,367

15,592

16,756

















Total expenses

410,966

382,472

805,213

768,200

















Income from operations

148,635

136,514

305,732

262,365

















Net gain from investments

1,759

666

2,252

2,922 Interest and dividend income

9,283

11,552

19,504

22,371 Interest expense

(92)

(139)

(277)

(278) Gain on sale of business

94,412

-

94,412

- Other income

4,500

-

4,500

- Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliate

33,640

34,219

62,387

65,862

















Income before income taxes

292,137

182,812

488,510

353,242

















Income taxes

65,054

43,692

109,910

82,722

















Net income

$227,083

$139,120

$378,600

$270,520

















Basic earnings per common share

$1.82

$1.06

$3.02

$2.06

















Shares used to calculate basic earnings per share

124,470

130,815

125,516

131,116

















Diluted earnings per common share

$1.78

$1.05

$2.95

$2.04

















Shares used to calculate diluted earnings per share

127,278

132,073

128,364

132,409

















Dividends declared per common share

$0.49

$0.46

$0.49

$0.46

SEI INVESTMENTS COMPANY

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands) (Unaudited)







June 30,

December 31,



2025

2024 Assets







Current Assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$746,349

$840,193 Receivables from investment products

49,095

54,118 Receivables, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $2,124 and $1,435

637,568

567,634 Securities owned

31,682

29,583 Other current assets

66,310

60,282 Total Current Assets

1,531,004

1,551,810









Property and Equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $503,326 and $493,219

155,690

159,643 Operating Lease Right-of-Use Assets

26,693

28,905 Capitalized Software, net of accumulated amortization of $653,008 and $641,071

235,601

236,023 Investments

290,466

315,567 Goodwill

168,738

170,287 Intangible Assets, net of accumulated amortization of $41,550 and $55,835

65,189

77,370 Deferred Contract Costs

47,218

45,855 Deferred Income Taxes

51,379

51,984 Other Assets, net

54,288

47,162 Total Assets

$2,626,266

$2,684,606









Liabilities and Equity







Current Liabilities:







Accounts payable

$13,084

$13,081 Accrued liabilities

214,507

347,513 Current portion of long-term operating lease liabilities

7,400

7,900 Deferred revenue

12,583

12,019 Total Current Liabilities

247,574

380,513









Long-term Income Taxes Payable

-

803 Long-term Operating Lease Liabilities

21,646

24,235 Other Long-term Liabilities

18,607

26,943 Total Liabilities

287,827

432,494









Shareholders' Equity:







Common stock, $0.01 par value, 750,000 shares authorized; 123,697 and 126,840

shares issued and outstanding

1,236

1,268 Capital in excess of par value

1,619,133

1,539,816 Retained earnings

739,453

758,003 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net

(21,383)

(46,975) Total Shareholders' Equity

2,338,439

2,252,112 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$2,626,266

$2,684,606

SEI INVESTMENTS COMPANY

CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands) (Unaudited)







For the Six Months

Ended June 30,



2025

2024 Cash flows from operating activities:







Net income

$378,600

$270,520 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities

(135,595)

(43,490) Net cash provided by operating activities

$243,005

$227,030 Net cash provided by/(used in) investing activities

$65,268

($61,082) Net cash used in financing activities

($419,220)

($229,687) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

17,103

(2,667) Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(93,844)

(66,406) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period

840,193

834,998 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

$746,349

$768,592

ENDING ASSET BALANCES

(In millions) (Unaudited)







Jun. 30

Sep. 30

Dec. 31

Mar. 31

Jun. 30



2024

2024

2024

2025

2025 Investment Managers:



















Collective trust fund programs (A)

$192,747

$204,429

$202,384

$209,491

$225,690 Liquidity funds

221

233

188

244

307 Total assets under management

$192,968

$204,662

$202,572

$209,735

$225,997 Client assets under administration

998,315

1,022,515

1,032,812

1,061,067

1,128,325 Total assets

$1,191,283

$1,227,177

$1,235,384

$1,270,802

$1,354,322





















Private Banks:



















Equity and fixed-income programs

$25,031

$26,565

$25,523

$25,590

$27,839 Collective trust fund programs

5

5

4

4

3 Liquidity funds

2,699

2,948

2,688

3,670

2,796 Total assets under management

$27,735

$29,518

$28,215

$29,264

$30,638 Client assets under administration

7,813

8,349

8,340

8,365

8,431 Total assets

$35,548

$37,867

$36,555

$37,629

$39,069





















Investment Advisors:



















Equity and fixed-income programs

$74,556

$78,361

$76,283

$75,689

$80,618 Liquidity funds

4,301

2,790

3,105

3,153

3,457 Total Platform assets under management

$78,857

$81,151

$79,388

$78,842

$84,075 Platform-only assets

21,908

24,501

25,244

25,591

29,848 Platform-only assets-deposit program

894

2,447

2,398

2,216

2,155 Total Platform assets

$101,659

$108,099

$107,030

$106,649

$116,078





















Institutional Investors:



















Equity and fixed-income programs

$75,542

$79,252

$75,481

$76,491

$80,112 Collective trust fund programs

1

1

1

1

- Liquidity funds

2,309

1,829

1,511

1,580

1,768 Total assets under management

$77,852

$81,082

$76,993

$78,072

$81,880 Client assets under advisement

7,886

8,038

5,955

5,573

6,090 Total assets

$85,738

$89,120

$82,948

$83,645

$87,970





















Investments in New Businesses:



















Equity and fixed-income programs

$2,285

$2,825

$2,747

$2,661

$2,867 Liquidity funds

631

246

297

288

244 Total assets under management

$2,916

$3,071

$3,044

$2,949

$3,111 Client assets under administration (E)

14,848

15,110

14,791

14,846

- Client assets under advisement

1,886

2,021

2,185

2,219

2,593 Total assets

$19,650

$20,202

$20,020

$20,014

$5,704





















LSV Asset Management:



















Equity and fixed-income programs (B)

$90,197

$93,855

$86,501

$87,114

$91,795





















Total:



















Equity and fixed-income programs (C)

$267,611

$280,858

$266,535

$267,545

$283,231 Collective trust fund programs

192,753

204,435

202,389

209,496

225,693 Liquidity funds

10,161

8,046

7,789

8,935

8,572 Total assets under management

$470,525

$493,339

$476,713

$485,976

$517,496 Client assets under advisement

9,772

10,059

8,140

7,792

8,683 Client assets under administration (D)

1,020,976

1,045,974

1,055,943

1,084,278

1,136,756 Platform-only assets

22,802

26,948

27,642

27,807

32,003 Total assets

$1,524,075

$1,576,320

$1,568,438

$1,605,853

$1,694,938





(A) Collective trust fund program assets in the Investment Managers segment are included in assets under management since SEI is the trustee. Fees earned on this product are less than fees earned on customized asset management programs. (B) Equity and fixed-income programs include $1.4 billion of assets managed by LSV in which fees are based solely on performance and are not calculated as an asset-based fee (as of June 30, 2025). (C) Equity and fixed-income programs include $6.7 billion of assets invested in various asset allocation funds (as of June 30, 2025). (D) In addition to the assets presented, SEI also administers an additional $11.4 billion in Funds of Funds assets on which SEI does not earn an administration fee (as of June 30, 2025). (E) Client assets under administration related to the Family Office Services business divested on June 30, 2025.

AVERAGE ASSET BALANCES

(In millions) (Unaudited)







2nd Qtr.

3rd Qtr.

4th Qtr.

1st Qtr.

2nd Qtr.



2024

2024

2024

2025

2025 Investment Managers:



















Collective trust fund programs (A)

$189,884

$198,839

$204,954

$208,720

$215,085 Liquidity funds

227

245

223

256

288 Total assets under management

$190,111

$199,084

$205,177

$208,976

$215,373 Client assets under administration

982,806

1,005,111

1,034,500

1,061,282

1,098,925 Total assets

$1,172,917

$1,204,195

$1,239,677

$1,270,258

$1,314,298





















Private Banks:



















Equity and fixed-income programs

$24,859

$25,823

$26,067

$25,894

$26,533 Collective trust fund programs

5

5

4

4

3 Liquidity funds

2,734

2,858

2,814

2,961

2,771 Total assets under management

$27,598

$28,686

$28,885

$28,859

$29,307 Client assets under administration

7,884

8,074

8,395

8,488

8,266 Total assets

$35,482

$36,760

$37,280

$37,347

$37,573





















Investment Advisors:



















Equity and fixed-income programs

$73,793

$76,111

$77,866

$77,287

$76,629 Liquidity funds

4,348

4,264

3,031

3,119

3,464 Total Platform assets under management

$78,141

$80,375

$80,897

$80,406

$80,093 Platform-only assets

20,897

23,194

25,109

25,939

27,288 Platform-only assets-deposit program

886

1,176

2,186

2,187

2,152 Total Platform assets

$99,924

$104,745

$108,192

$108,532

$109,533





















Institutional Investors:



















Equity and fixed-income programs

$75,203

$77,473

$77,399

$76,492

$77,843 Collective trust fund programs

1

1

1

1

- Liquidity funds

1,893

2,046

2,154

1,655

1,853 Total assets under management

$77,097

$79,520

$79,554

$78,148

$79,696 Client assets under advisement

7,508

7,925

6,991

5,741

5,841 Total assets

$84,605

$87,445

$86,545

$83,889

$85,537





















Investments in New Businesses:



















Equity and fixed-income programs

$2,234

$2,432

$2,819

$2,801

$2,732 Liquidity funds

471

546

269

274

244 Total assets under management

$2,705

$2,978

$3,088

$3,075

$2,976 Client assets under administration (E)

14,713

14,973

14,961

14,630

14,917 Client assets under advisement

2,014

1,885

2,110

2,205

2,329 Total assets

$19,432

$19,836

$20,159

$19,910

$20,222





















LSV Asset Management:



















Equity and fixed-income programs (B)

$90,849

$93,195

$88,880

$87,790

$89,422





















Total:



















Equity and fixed-income programs (C)

$266,938

$275,034

$273,031

$270,264

$273,159 Collective trust fund programs

189,890

198,845

204,959

208,725

215,088 Liquidity funds

9,673

9,959

8,491

8,265

8,620 Total assets under management

$466,501

$483,838

$486,481

$487,254

$496,867 Client assets under advisement

9,522

9,810

9,101

7,946

8,170 Client assets under administration (D)

1,005,403

1,028,158

1,057,856

1,084,400

1,122,108 Platform-only assets

21,783

24,370

27,295

28,126

29,440 Total assets

$1,503,209

$1,546,176

$1,580,733

$1,607,726

$1,656,585





(A) Collective trust fund program average assets in the Investment Managers segment are included in assets under management since SEI is the trustee. Fees earned on this product are less than fees earned on customized asset management programs. (B) Equity and fixed-income programs during second-quarter 2025 include $1.4 billion of average assets managed by LSV in which fees are based solely on performance and are not calculated as an asset-based fee. (C) Equity and fixed-income programs include $6.5 billion of average assets invested in various asset allocation funds during second-quarter 2025. (D) In addition to the assets presented, SEI also administers an additional $11.2 billion of average assets in Funds of Funds assets during second-quarter 2025 on which SEI does not earn an administration fee. (E) Client assets under administration include $14.9 billion of average assets during second-quarter 2025 related to the Family Office Services business which was divested on June 30, 2025.

SALES EVENTS

(In thousands) (Unaudited)



Net Recurring Sales Events

























2nd Qtr.

3rd Qtr.

4th Qtr.

1st Qtr.

2nd Qtr.



2024

2024

2024

2025

2025 Investment Processing-related Businesses:



















Investment Managers

$ 17,180

$ 23,319

$ 18,027

$ 25,296

$ 21,928 Private Banks

4,331

9,417

9,245

7,059

254 Total Investment Processing-related Businesses

$ 21,511

$ 32,736

$ 27,272

$ 32,355

$ 22,182





















Asset Management-related Businesses:



















Private Banks-AMD

$ (494)

$ (854)

$ 495

$ (58)

$ (174) Investment Advisors

(3,299)

2,686

1,339

888

(1,654) Institutional Investors

(1,787)

(576)

(2,673)

41

2,544 Total Asset Management-related Businesses

$ (5,580)

$ 1,256

$ (839)

$ 871

$ 716





















Newer Initiatives:



















Investments in New Businesses

$ (43)

$ 936

$ 1,778

$ 3,614

$ 1,245





















Total Net Recurring Sales Events

$ 15,888

$ 34,928

$ 28,211

$ 36,840

$ 24,143





















Non-Recurring Sales Events

























2nd Qtr.

3rd Qtr.

4th Qtr.

1st Qtr.

2nd Qtr.



2024

2024

2024

2025

2025 Investment Processing-related Businesses:



















Investment Managers

$ 930

$ 712

$ 2,465

$ 835

$ 1,102 Private Banks

4,431

8,796

6,622

7,060

2,373 Total Investment Processing-related Businesses

$ 5,361

$ 9,508

$ 9,087

$ 7,895

$ 3,475





















Newer Initiatives:



















Investments in New Businesses

$ 717

$ 1,976

$ 921

$ 1,834

$ 1,552





















Total Non-Recurring Sales Events

$ 6,078

$ 11,484

$ 10,008

$ 9,729

$ 5,027





















Total Sales Events

























2nd Qtr.

3rd Qtr.

4th Qtr.

1st Qtr.

2nd Qtr.



2024

2024

2024

2025

2025 Investment Processing-related Businesses:



















Investment Managers

$ 18,110

$ 24,031

$ 20,492

$ 26,131

$ 23,030 Private Banks

8,762

18,213

15,867

14,119

2,627 Total Investment Processing-related Businesses

$ 26,872

$ 42,244

$ 36,359

$ 40,250

$ 25,657





















Asset Management-related Businesses:



















Private Banks-AMD

$ (494)

$ (854)

$ 495

$ (58)

$ (174) Investment Advisors

(3,299)

2,686

1,339

888

(1,654) Institutional Investors

(1,787)

(576)

(2,673)

41

2,544 Total Asset Management-related Businesses

$ (5,580)

$ 1,256

$ (839)

$ 871

$ 716





















Newer Initiatives:



















Investments in New Businesses

$ 674

$ 2,912

$ 2,699

$ 5,448

$ 2,797





















Total Sales Events

$ 21,966

$ 46,412

$ 38,219

$ 46,569

$ 29,170

