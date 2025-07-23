Rollins, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Strong Revenue Growth Drives Healthy Improvements in Earnings and Cash Flow

ATLANTA, July 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) ("Rollins" or the "Company"), a premier global consumer and commercial services company, reported unaudited financial results for the second quarter of 2025.

Key Highlights

Second quarter revenues were $1 billion, an increase of 12.1% over the second quarter of 2024 with organic revenues* increasing 7.3%.





Quarterly operating income was $198 million, an increase of 8.7% over the second quarter of 2024. Quarterly operating margin was 19.8%, a decrease of 60 basis points versus the second quarter of 2024. Adjusted operating income* was $206 million, an increase of 10.3% over the prior year. Adjusted operating margin* was 20.6%, a decrease of 30 basis points compared to the prior year.





Adjusted EBITDA* was $231 million, an increase of 10.0% over the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA margin* was 23.1%, a decrease of 50 basis points versus the second quarter of 2024.





Quarterly net income was $141 million, an increase of 9.3% over the prior year. Adjusted net income* was $147 million, an increase of 11.1% over the prior year.





Quarterly EPS was $0.29 per diluted share, a 7.4% increase over the prior year EPS of $0.27. Adjusted EPS* was $0.30 per diluted share, an increase of 11.1% over the prior year.





Operating cash flow was $175 million for the quarter, an increase of 20.7% compared to the prior year. The Company invested $226 million in acquisitions, $7 million in capital expenditures, and paid dividends totaling $79 million.

*Amounts are non-GAAP financial measures. See the schedules below for a discussion of non-GAAP financial metrics including a reconciliation of the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

Management Commentary

"Our results for the second quarter reflect strong execution by our teammates throughout our business," said Jerry Gahlhoff, Jr., President and CEO. "The demand environment is healthy, and we saw double-digit revenue growth across all major service lines. As we start the second half of the year, we are focused on driving growth while also improving profitability. We remain well-positioned to deliver strong results in 2025 and beyond," Mr. Gahlhoff added.

"In addition to double-digit revenue and adjusted earnings growth, cash flow compounded at a healthy rate," said Kenneth Krause, Executive Vice President and CFO. "While EBITDA margins were pressured from developments on legacy auto claims by 70 basis points in the quarter, our underlying operations yielded healthy margin performance. Additionally, we continue to execute a balanced capital allocation program enabled by compounding cash flow, a strong balance sheet, and access to investment grade credit markets," Mr. Krause concluded.

Three and Six Months Ended Financial Highlights



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,









Variance









Variance (unaudited, in thousands, except per share data and margins) 2025

2024

$ %

2025

2024

$ % GAAP Metrics

























Revenues $ 999,527

$ 891,920

$ 107,607 12.1 %

$ 1,822,031

$ 1,640,269

$ 181,762 11.1 % Gross profit (1) $ 537,666

$ 481,635

$ 56,031 11.6 %

$ 960,036

$ 864,426

$ 95,610 11.1 % Gross profit margin (1) 53.8 %

54.0 %



(20) bps

52.7 %

52.7 %



- bps Operating income $ 198,333

$ 182,377

$ 15,956 8.7 %

$ 340,981

$ 314,801

$ 26,180 8.3 % Operating margin 19.8 %

20.4 %



(60) bps

18.7 %

19.2 %



(50) bps Net income $ 141,489

$ 129,397

$ 12,092 9.3 %

$ 246,737

$ 223,791

$ 22,946 10.3 % EPS $ 0.29

$ 0.27

$ 0.02 7.4 %

$ 0.51

$ 0.46

$ 0.05 10.9 % Net cash provided by operating activities $ 175,122

$ 145,115

$ 30,007 20.7 %

$ 322,014

$ 272,548

$ 49,466 18.1 %



























Non-GAAP Metrics

























Adjusted operating income (2) $ 205,900

$ 186,596

$ 19,304 10.3 %

$ 352,769

$ 324,285

$ 28,484 8.8 % Adjusted operating margin (2) 20.6 %

20.9 %



(30) bps

19.4 %

19.8 %



(40) bps Adjusted net income (2) $ 146,902

$ 132,229

$ 14,673 11.1 %

$ 254,775

$ 230,586

$ 24,189 10.5 % Adjusted EPS (2) $ 0.30

$ 0.27

$ 0.03 11.1 %

$ 0.53

$ 0.48

$ 0.05 10.4 % Adjusted EBITDA (2) $ 231,152

$ 210,088

$ 21,064 10.0 %

$ 403,009

$ 370,871

$ 32,138 8.7 % Adjusted EBITDA margin (2) 23.1 %

23.6 %



(50) bps

22.1 %

22.6 %



(50) bps Free cash flow (2) $ 168,046

$ 136,419

$ 31,627 23.2 %

$ 308,157

$ 256,681

$ 51,476 20.1 %



(1) Exclusive of depreciation and amortization (2) Amounts are non-GAAP financial measures. See the appendix to this release for a discussion of non-GAAP financial metrics including a reconciliation of the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

The following table presents financial information, including our significant expense categories, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024:



Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (unaudited, in thousands) 2025 2024 2025 2024

$ % of

Revenue $ % of

Revenue $ % of

Revenue $ % of

Revenue Revenue $ 999,527 100.0 % $ 891,920 100.0 % $ 1,822,031 100.0 % $ 1,640,269 100.0 %

















Less:















Cost of services provided (exclusive of depreciation and amortization below):















Employee expenses 298,354 29.8 % 268,043 30.1 % 560,077 30.7 % 506,572 30.9 % Materials and supplies 59,500 6.0 % 57,047 6.4 % 107,991 5.9 % 101,833 6.2 % Insurance and claims 20,734 2.1 % 15,034 1.7 % 37,258 2.0 % 32,678 2.0 % Fleet expenses 41,834 4.2 % 34,653 3.9 % 78,691 4.3 % 65,351 4.0 % Other cost of services provided (1) 41,439 4.1 % 35,508 4.0 % 77,978 4.3 % 69,409 4.2 % Total cost of services provided (exclusive of depreciation and amortization below) 461,861 46.2 % 410,285 46.0 % 861,995 47.3 % 775,843 47.3 %

















Sales, general and administrative:















Selling and marketing expenses 140,177 14.0 % 125,449 14.1 % 238,428 13.1 % 208,360 12.7 % Administrative employee expenses 89,303 8.9 % 79,417 8.9 % 170,783 9.4 % 155,195 9.5 % Insurance and claims 12,939 1.3 % 9,088 1.0 % 22,943 1.3 % 19,614 1.2 % Fleet expenses 10,443 1.0 % 9,195 1.0 % 19,846 1.1 % 16,960 1.0 % Other sales, general and administrative (2) 54,734 5.5 % 48,398 5.4 % 106,109 5.8 % 94,475 5.8 % Total sales, general and administrative 307,596 30.8 % 271,547 30.4 % 558,109 30.6 % 494,604 30.2 %

















Depreciation and amortization 31,737 3.2 % 27,711 3.1 % 60,946 3.3 % 55,021 3.4 % Interest expense, net 7,380 0.7 % 7,775 0.9 % 13,176 0.7 % 15,500 0.9 % Other (income) expense, net (292) - % (412) - % (984) (0.1) % (351) - % Income tax expense 49,756 5.0 % 45,617 5.1 % 82,052 4.5 % 75,861 4.6 % Net income $ 141,489 14.2 % $ 129,397 14.5 % $ 246,737 13.5 % $ 223,791 13.6 %



1) Other cost of services provided includes facilities costs, professional services, maintenance & repairs, software license costs, and other expenses directly related to providing services. 2) Other sales, general and administrative includes facilities costs, professional services, maintenance & repairs, software license costs, bad debt expense, and other administrative expenses.

About Rollins, Inc.:

Rollins, Inc. (ROL) is a premier global consumer and commercial services company. Through its family of leading brands, the Company and its franchises provide essential pest control services and protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to more than 2.8 million customers in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Australia, with more than 20,000 employees from more than 800 locations. Rollins is parent to Aardwolf Pestkare, Clark Pest Control, Crane Pest Control, Critter Control, Fox Pest Control, HomeTeam Pest Defense, Industrial Fumigant Company, McCall Service, MissQuito, Northwest Exterminating, OPC Pest Services, Orkin, Orkin Australia, Orkin Canada, PermaTreat, Safeguard, Saela Pest Control, Trutech, Waltham Services, Western Pest Services, and more. You can learn more about Rollins and its subsidiaries by visiting www.rollins.com .

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release as well as other written or oral statements by the Company may contain "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We have based these forward-looking statements on our current opinions, expectations, intentions, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions and projections about future events and financial trends affecting the operating results and financial condition of our business. Although we believe that these forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure you that we will achieve or realize these plans, intentions, or expectations. Generally, statements that do not relate to historical facts, including statements concerning possible or assumed future actions, business strategies, events or results of operations, are forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "should," "will," "would," and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: expectations with respect to our financial and business performance; demand for our services; focus on driving growth while improving profitability; being well-positioned to continue delivering strong results in 2025 and beyond; and a balanced capital allocation program enabled by compounding cash flow, a strong balance sheet, and access to investment grade credit markets.

These forward-looking statements are based on information available as of the date of this press release, and current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions, and involve a number of judgments, risks and uncertainties. Important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated or implied by forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, those set forth in the sections entitled "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 and may also be described from time to time in our future reports filed with the SEC.

Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date, and we do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Conference Call

Rollins will host a conference call on Thursday, July 24, 2025 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the second quarter 2025 results. The conference call will also broadcast live over the internet via a link provided on the Rollins, Inc. website at www.rollins.com . Interested parties can also dial into the call at 1-877-869-3839 (domestic) or +1-201-689-8265 (internationally) with conference ID of 13754407. For interested individuals unable to join the call, a replay will be available on the website for 180 days.

ROLLINS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (in thousands) (unaudited)



June 30,

2025

December 31,

2024 ASSETS





Cash and cash equivalents $ 123,035

$ 89,630 Trade receivables, net 229,735

196,081 Financed receivables, short-term, net 43,722

40,301 Materials and supplies 43,239

39,531 Other current assets 98,176

77,080 Total current assets 537,907

442,623 Equipment and property, net 129,713

124,839 Goodwill 1,337,903

1,161,085 Intangibles, net 600,970

541,589 Operating lease right-of-use assets 418,717

414,474 Financed receivables, long-term, net 102,625

89,932 Other assets 52,205

45,153 Total assets $ 3,180,040

$ 2,819,695 LIABILITIES





Short-term debt $ 59,989

$ - Accounts payable 73,798

49,625 Accrued insurance - current 64,483

54,840 Accrued compensation and related liabilities 120,826

122,869 Unearned revenues 200,110

180,851 Operating lease liabilities - current 130,822

121,319 Other current liabilities 138,052

115,658 Total current liabilities 788,080

645,162 Accrued insurance, less current portion 57,706

61,946 Operating lease liabilities, less current portion 291,093

295,899 Long-term debt 485,278

395,310 Other long-term accrued liabilities 114,012

90,785 Total liabilities 1,736,169

1,489,102 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Common stock 484,640

484,372 Retained earnings and other equity 959,231

846,221 Total stockholders' equity 1,443,871

1,330,593 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,180,040

$ 2,819,695

ROLLINS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (in thousands except per share data) (unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024 REVENUES













Customer services $ 999,527

$ 891,920

$ 1,822,031

$ 1,640,269 COSTS AND EXPENSES













Cost of services provided (exclusive of depreciation and amortization below) 461,861

410,285

861,995

775,843 Sales, general and administrative 307,596

271,547

558,109

494,604 Depreciation and amortization 31,737

27,711

60,946

55,021 Total operating expenses 801,194

709,543

1,481,050

1,325,468 OPERATING INCOME 198,333

182,377

340,981

314,801 Interest expense, net 7,380

7,775

13,176

15,500 Other (income) expense, net (292)

(412)

(984)

(351) CONSOLIDATED INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 191,245

175,014

328,789

299,652 PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 49,756

45,617

82,052

75,861 NET INCOME $ 141,489

$ 129,397

$ 246,737

$ 223,791 NET INCOME PER SHARE - BASIC AND DILUTED $ 0.29

$ 0.27

$ 0.51

$ 0.46 Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 484,643

484,244

484,530

484,187 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 484,674

484,419

484,559

484,356 DIVIDENDS PAID PER SHARE $ 0.165

$ 0.150

$ 0.330

$ 0.300

ROLLINS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW INFORMATION (in thousands) (unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024 OPERATING ACTIVITIES













Net income $ 141,489

$ 129,397

$ 246,737

$ 223,791 Depreciation and amortization 31,737

27,711

60,946

55,021 Change in working capital and other operating activities 1,896

(11,993)

14,331

(6,264) Net cash provided by operating activities 175,122

145,115

322,014

272,548 INVESTING ACTIVITIES













Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (226,387)

(34,522)

(253,578)

(81,654) Capital expenditures (7,076)

(8,696)

(13,857)

(15,867) Other investing activities, net 2,939

2,062

4,344

3,900 Net cash used in investing activities (230,524)

(41,156)

(263,091)

(93,621) FINANCING ACTIVITIES













Net borrowings (repayments) 59,989

(9,000)

155,204

11,000 Payment of dividends (79,463)

(72,578)

(159,373)

(145,167) Other financing activities, net (4,484)

(28,054)

(24,401)

(39,719) Net cash used in financing activities (23,958)

(109,632)

(28,570)

(173,886) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 1,218

(601)

3,052

(2,169) Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents $ (78,142)

$ (6,274)

$ 33,405

$ 2,872

APPENDIX

Reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP Financial Measures

A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of financial performance, financial position, or cash flows that either 1) excludes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of excluding amounts, that are included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP in the statement of income, statement of financial position or statement of cash flows, or 2) includes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of including amounts, that are excluded from the most directly comparable measure so calculated and presented.

These measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for revenues, net income, earnings per share or other performance measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Management believes all of these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to provide investors with information about current trends in, and period-over-period comparisons of, the Company's results of operations. An analysis of any non-GAAP financial measure should be used in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP.

The Company has used the following non-GAAP financial measures in this earnings release:

Organic revenues

Organic revenues are calculated as revenues less the revenues from acquisitions completed within the prior 12 months and excluding the revenues from divested businesses. Acquisition revenues are based on the trailing 12-month revenue of our acquired entities. Management uses organic revenues, and organic revenues by type to compare revenues over various periods excluding the impact of acquisitions and divestitures.

Adjusted operating income and adjusted operating margin

Adjusted operating income and adjusted operating margin are calculated by adding back to net income those expenses resulting from the amortization of intangible assets and adjustments to the fair value of contingent consideration resulting from the acquisitions of Fox Pest Control and Saela Pest Control. Adjusted operating margin is calculated as adjusted operating income divided by revenues. Management uses adjusted operating income and adjusted operating margin as measures of operating performance because these measures allow the Company to compare performance consistently over various periods.

Adjusted net income and adjusted EPS

Adjusted net income and adjusted EPS are calculated by adding back to the GAAP measures amortization of intangible assets and adjustments to the fair value of contingent consideration resulting from the acquisitions of Fox Pest Control and Saela Pest Control, excluding gains and losses on the sale of non-operational assets and gains on the sale of businesses, and by further subtracting the tax impact of those expenses, gains, or losses. Management uses adjusted net income and adjusted EPS as measures of operating performance because these measures allow the Company to compare performance consistently over various periods.

EBITDA, EBITDA margin, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, incremental EBITDA margin and adjusted incremental EBITDA margin

EBITDA is calculated by adding back to net income depreciation and amortization, interest expense, net, and provision for income taxes. EBITDA margin is calculated as EBITDA divided by revenues. Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin are calculated by further adding back those expenses resulting from the adjustments to the fair value of contingent consideration resulting from the acquisitions of Fox Pest Control and Saela Pest Control, and excluding gains and losses on the sale of non-operational assets and gains on the sale of businesses. Management uses EBITDA, EBITDA margin, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin as measures of operating performance because these measures allow the Company to compare performance consistently over various periods. Incremental EBITDA margin is calculated as the change in EBITDA divided by the change in revenue. Management uses incremental EBITDA margin as a measure of operating performance because this measure allows the Company to compare performance consistently over various periods. Adjusted incremental EBITDA margin is calculated as the change in adjusted EBITDA divided by the change in revenue. Management uses adjusted incremental EBITDA margin as a measure of operating performance because this measure allows the Company to compare performance consistently over various periods.

Free cash flow and free cash flow conversion

Free cash flow is calculated by subtracting capital expenditures from cash provided by operating activities. Management uses free cash flow to demonstrate the Company's ability to maintain its asset base and generate future cash flows from operations. Free cash flow conversion is calculated as free cash flow divided by net income. Management uses free cash flow conversion to demonstrate how much net income is converted into cash. Management believes that free cash flow is an important financial measure for use in evaluating the Company's liquidity. Free cash flow should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, net cash provided by operating activities as a measure of our liquidity. Additionally, the Company's definition of free cash flow is limited, in that it does not represent residual cash flows available for discretionary expenditures, due to the fact that the measure does not deduct the payments required for debt service and other contractual obligations or payments made for business acquisitions. Therefore, management believes it is important to view free cash flow as a measure that provides supplemental information to our consolidated statements of cash flows.

Adjusted sales, general, and administrative ("SG&A")

Adjusted SG&A is calculated by removing the adjustments to the fair value of contingent consideration resulting from the acquisitions of Fox Pest Control and Saela Pest Control. Management uses adjusted SG&A to compare SG&A expenses consistently over various periods.

Leverage ratio

Leverage ratio, a financial valuation measure, is calculated by dividing adjusted net debt by adjusted EBITDAR. Adjusted net debt is calculated by adding short-term debt and operating lease liabilities to total long-term debt less a cash adjustment of 90% of total consolidated cash. Adjusted EBITDAR is calculated by adding back to net income depreciation and amortization, interest expense, net, provision for income taxes, operating lease cost, and stock-based compensation expense. Management uses leverage ratio as an assessment of overall liquidity, financial flexibility, and leverage.

Set forth below is a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures contained in this release with their most directly comparable GAAP measures.

(unaudited, in thousands, except per share data and margins)

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,









Variance









Variance

2025

2024

$

%

2025

2024

$

% Reconciliation of Revenues to Organic Revenues































Revenues $ 999,527

$ 891,920

107,607

12.1

$ 1,822,031

$ 1,640,269

181,762

11.1 Revenues from acquisitions (42,602)

-

(42,602)

4.8

(61,152)

-

(61,152)

3.7 Organic revenues $ 956,925

$ 891,920

65,005

7.3

$ 1,760,879

$ 1,640,269

120,610

7.4































Reconciliation of Residential Revenues to Organic Residential Revenues































Residential revenues $ 455,665

$ 408,414

47,251

11.6

$ 811,978

$ 737,752

74,226

10.1 Residential revenues from acquisitions (27,208)

-

(27,208)

6.7

(35,574)

-

(35,574)

4.9 Residential organic revenues $ 428,457

$ 408,414

20,043

4.9

$ 776,404

$ 737,752

38,652

5.2































Reconciliation of Commercial Revenues to Organic Commercial Revenues































Commercial revenues $ 320,490

$ 287,770

32,720

11.4

$ 604,847

$ 545,884

58,963

10.8 Commercial revenues from acquisitions (8,689)

-

(8,689)

3.0

(15,721)

-

(15,721)

2.9 Commercial organic revenues $ 311,801

$ 287,770

24,031

8.4

$ 589,126

$ 545,884

43,242

7.9































Reconciliation of Termite and Ancillary Revenues to Organic Termite and Ancillary Revenues































Termite and ancillary revenues $ 211,855

$ 186,024

25,831

13.9

$ 383,985

$ 338,084

45,901

13.6 Termite and ancillary revenues from acquisitions (6,705)

-

(6,705)

3.6

(9,857)

-

(9,857)

2.9 Termite and ancillary organic revenues $ 205,150

$ 186,024

19,126

10.3

$ 374,128

$ 338,084

36,044

10.7 ?

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,









Variance









Variance

2025

2024

$

%

2025

2024

$

%

Reconciliation of Operating Income and Operating Income Margin to Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted Operating Margin































Operating income $ 198,333

$ 182,377









$ 340,981

$ 314,801







Acquisition-related expenses (1) 7,567

4,219









11,788

9,484







Adjusted operating income $ 205,900

$ 186,596

19,304

10.3

$ 352,769

$ 324,285

28,484

8.8 Revenues $ 999,527

$ 891,920









$ 1,822,031

$ 1,640,269







Operating margin 19.8 %

20.4 %









18.7 %

19.2 %







Adjusted operating margin 20.6 %

20.9 %









19.4 %

19.8 %







































Reconciliation of Net Income and EPS to Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS































Net income $ 141,489

$ 129,397









$ 246,737

$ 223,791







Acquisition-related expenses (1) 7,567

4,219









11,788

9,484







Gain on sale of assets, net (2) (292)

(412)









(984)

(351)







Tax impact of adjustments (3) (1,862)

(975)









(2,766)

(2,338)







Adjusted net income $ 146,902

$ 132,229

14,673

11.1

$ 254,775

$ 230,586

24,189

10.5 EPS - basic and diluted $ 0.29

$ 0.27









$ 0.51

$ 0.46







Acquisition-related expenses (1) 0.02

0.01









0.02

0.02







Gain on sale of assets, net (2) -

-









-

-







Tax impact of adjustments (3) -

-









(0.01)

-







Adjusted EPS - basic and diluted (4) $ 0.30

$ 0.27

0.03

11.1

$ 0.53

$ 0.48

0.05

10.4 Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 484,643

484,244









484,530

484,187







Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 484,674

484,419









484,559

484,356







































Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, EBITDA Margin, Incremental EBITDA Margin, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, and Adjusted Incremental EBITDA Margin































Net income $ 141,489

$ 129,397









$ 246,737

$ 223,791







Depreciation and amortization 31,737

27,711









60,946

55,021







Interest expense, net 7,380

7,775









13,176

15,500







Provision for income taxes 49,756

45,617









82,052

75,861







EBITDA $ 230,362

$ 210,500

19,862

9.4

$ 402,911

$ 370,173

32,738

8.8 Acquisition-related expenses (1) 1,082

-









1,082

1,049







Gain on sale of assets, net (2) (292)

(412)









(984)

(351)







Adjusted EBITDA $ 231,152

$ 210,088

21,064

10.0

$ 403,009

$ 370,871

32,138

8.7 Revenues $ 999,527

$ 891,920

107,607





$ 1,822,031

$ 1,640,269

181,762



EBITDA margin 23.0 %

23.6 %









22.1 %

22.6 %







Incremental EBITDA margin







18.5 %













18.0 %



Adjusted EBITDA margin 23.1 %

23.6 %









22.1 %

22.6 %







Adjusted incremental EBITDA margin







19.6 %













17.7 %



































Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow Conversion































Net cash provided by operating activities $ 175,122

$ 145,115









$ 322,014

$ 272,548







Capital expenditures (7,076)

(8,696)









(13,857)

(15,867)







Free cash flow $ 168,046

$ 136,419

31,627

23.2

$ 308,157

$ 256,681

51,476

20.1 Free cash flow conversion 118.8 %

105.4 %









124.9 %

114.7 %











Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024 Reconciliation of SG&A to Adjusted SG&A



















SG&A $ 307,596

$ 271,547

$ 558,109

$ 494,604 Acquisition-related expenses (1) 1,082

-

1,082

1,049 Adjusted SG&A $ 306,514

$ 271,547

$ 557,027

$ 493,555















Revenues $ 999,527

$ 891,920

$ 1,822,031

$ 1,640,269 Adjusted SG&A as a % of revenues 30.7 %

30.4 %

30.6 %

30.1 %



Period Ended

June 30, 2025

Period Ended

December 31, 2024 Reconciliation of Debt and Net Income to Leverage Ratio



Short-term debt (5) $ 60,000

$ - Long-term debt (6) 500,000

397,000 Operating lease liabilities (7) 421,915

417,218 Cash adjustment (8) (110,732)

(80,667) Adjusted net debt $ 871,183

$ 733,551







Net income $ 489,325

$ 466,379 Depreciation and amortization 119,145

113,220 Interest expense, net 25,353

27,677 Provision for income taxes 170,042

163,851 Operating lease cost (9) 148,241

133,420 Stock-based compensation expense 34,233

29,984 Adjusted EBITDAR $ 986,339

$ 934,531







Leverage ratio 0.9x

0.8x











(1) Consists of expenses resulting from the amortization of intangible assets and adjustments to the fair value of contingent consideration resulting from the acquisitions of Fox Pest Control and Saela Pest Control. While we exclude such expenses in this non-GAAP measure, the revenue from the acquired companies is reflected in this non-GAAP measure and the acquired assets contribute to revenue generation.

(2) Consists of the gain or loss on the sale of non-operational assets.

(3) The tax effect of the adjustments is calculated using the applicable statutory tax rates for the respective periods.

(4) In some cases, the sum of the individual EPS amounts may not equal total adjusted EPS calculations due to rounding.

(5) As of June 30, 2025, the Company had outstanding borrowings of $60.0 million under our commercial paper program. The Company's short-term borrowings are presented under the short-term debt caption of our condensed consolidated statement of financial position, net of unamortized discounts. There were no outstanding borrowings under the commercial paper program as of December 31, 2024.

(6) As of June 30, 2025, the Company had outstanding borrowings of $500.0 million from the issuance of our 2035 Senior Notes and no outstanding borrowings under the Revolving Credit Facility. These borrowings are presented under the long-term debt caption of our condensed consolidated statement of financial position, net of a $7.5 million unamortized discount and $7.2 million in unamortized debt issuance costs as of June 30, 2025. As of December 31, 2024, the Company had outstanding borrowings of $397.0 million under the Revolving Credit Facility. Borrowings under the Revolving Credit Facility are presented under the long-term debt caption of our condensed consolidated statement of financial position, net of $1.7 million in unamortized debt issuance costs as of December 31, 2024.

(7) Operating lease liabilities are presented under the operating lease liabilities - current and operating lease liabilities, less current portion captions of our condensed consolidated statement of financial position.

(8) Represents 90% of cash and cash equivalents per our condensed consolidated statement of financial position as of both periods presented.

(9) Operating lease cost excludes short-term lease cost associated with leases that have a duration of 12 months or less.

