Rollins, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Strong Revenue Growth Drives Healthy Improvements in Earnings and Cash Flow

ATLANTA, July 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) ("Rollins" or the "Company"), a premier global consumer and commercial services company, reported unaudited financial results for the second quarter of 2025.

Key Highlights

  • Second quarter revenues were $1 billion, an increase of 12.1% over the second quarter of 2024 with organic revenues* increasing 7.3%.

  • Quarterly operating income was $198 million, an increase of 8.7% over the second quarter of 2024. Quarterly operating margin was 19.8%, a decrease of 60 basis points versus the second quarter of 2024. Adjusted operating income* was $206 million, an increase of 10.3% over the prior year. Adjusted operating margin* was 20.6%, a decrease of 30 basis points compared to the prior year.

  • Adjusted EBITDA* was $231 million, an increase of 10.0% over the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA margin* was 23.1%, a decrease of 50 basis points versus the second quarter of 2024.

  • Quarterly net income was $141 million, an increase of 9.3% over the prior year. Adjusted net income* was $147 million, an increase of 11.1% over the prior year.

  • Quarterly EPS was $0.29 per diluted share, a 7.4% increase over the prior year EPS of $0.27. Adjusted EPS* was $0.30 per diluted share, an increase of 11.1% over the prior year.

  • Operating cash flow was $175 million for the quarter, an increase of 20.7% compared to the prior year. The Company invested $226 million in acquisitions, $7 million in capital expenditures, and paid dividends totaling $79 million.

*Amounts are non-GAAP financial measures. See the schedules below for a discussion of non-GAAP financial metrics including a reconciliation of the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

Management Commentary

"Our results for the second quarter reflect strong execution by our teammates throughout our business," said Jerry Gahlhoff, Jr., President and CEO. "The demand environment is healthy, and we saw double-digit revenue growth across all major service lines. As we start the second half of the year, we are focused on driving growth while also improving profitability. We remain well-positioned to deliver strong results in 2025 and beyond," Mr. Gahlhoff added.

"In addition to double-digit revenue and adjusted earnings growth, cash flow compounded at a healthy rate," said Kenneth Krause, Executive Vice President and CFO. "While EBITDA margins were pressured from developments on legacy auto claims by 70 basis points in the quarter, our underlying operations yielded healthy margin performance. Additionally, we continue to execute a balanced capital allocation program enabled by compounding cash flow, a strong balance sheet, and access to investment grade credit markets," Mr. Krause concluded.

Three and Six Months Ended Financial Highlights


Three Months Ended June 30,


Six Months Ended June 30,






Variance






Variance

(unaudited, in thousands, except per share data and margins)

2025


2024


$

%


2025


2024


$

%

GAAP Metrics














Revenues

$ 999,527


$ 891,920


$ 107,607

12.1 %


$ 1,822,031


$ 1,640,269


$ 181,762

11.1 %

Gross profit (1)

$ 537,666


$ 481,635


$ 56,031

11.6 %


$ 960,036


$ 864,426


$ 95,610

11.1 %

Gross profit margin (1)

53.8 %


54.0 %



(20) bps


52.7 %


52.7 %



- bps

Operating income

$ 198,333


$ 182,377


$ 15,956

8.7 %


$ 340,981


$ 314,801


$ 26,180

8.3 %

Operating margin

19.8 %


20.4 %



(60) bps


18.7 %


19.2 %



(50) bps

Net income

$ 141,489


$ 129,397


$ 12,092

9.3 %


$ 246,737


$ 223,791


$ 22,946

10.3 %

EPS

$ 0.29


$ 0.27


$ 0.02

7.4 %


$ 0.51


$ 0.46


$ 0.05

10.9 %

Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 175,122


$ 145,115


$ 30,007

20.7 %


$ 322,014


$ 272,548


$ 49,466

18.1 %















Non-GAAP Metrics














Adjusted operating income (2)

$ 205,900


$ 186,596


$ 19,304

10.3 %


$ 352,769


$ 324,285


$ 28,484

8.8 %

Adjusted operating margin (2)

20.6 %


20.9 %



(30) bps


19.4 %


19.8 %



(40) bps

Adjusted net income (2)

$ 146,902


$ 132,229


$ 14,673

11.1 %


$ 254,775


$ 230,586


$ 24,189

10.5 %

Adjusted EPS (2)

$ 0.30


$ 0.27


$ 0.03

11.1 %


$ 0.53


$ 0.48


$ 0.05

10.4 %

Adjusted EBITDA (2)

$ 231,152


$ 210,088


$ 21,064

10.0 %


$ 403,009


$ 370,871


$ 32,138

8.7 %

Adjusted EBITDA margin (2)

23.1 %


23.6 %



(50) bps


22.1 %


22.6 %



(50) bps

Free cash flow (2)

$ 168,046


$ 136,419


$ 31,627

23.2 %


$ 308,157


$ 256,681


$ 51,476

20.1 %


(1) Exclusive of depreciation and amortization

(2) Amounts are non-GAAP financial measures. See the appendix to this release for a discussion of non-GAAP financial metrics including a reconciliation of the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

The following table presents financial information, including our significant expense categories, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024:


Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

(unaudited, in thousands)

2025

2024

2025

2024


$

% of
Revenue

$

% of
Revenue

$

% of
Revenue

$

% of
Revenue

Revenue

$ 999,527

100.0 %

$ 891,920

100.0 %

$ 1,822,031

100.0 %

$ 1,640,269

100.0 %










Less:









Cost of services provided (exclusive of depreciation and amortization below):









Employee expenses

298,354

29.8 %

268,043

30.1 %

560,077

30.7 %

506,572

30.9 %

Materials and supplies

59,500

6.0 %

57,047

6.4 %

107,991

5.9 %

101,833

6.2 %

Insurance and claims

20,734

2.1 %

15,034

1.7 %

37,258

2.0 %

32,678

2.0 %

Fleet expenses

41,834

4.2 %

34,653

3.9 %

78,691

4.3 %

65,351

4.0 %

Other cost of services provided (1)

41,439

4.1 %

35,508

4.0 %

77,978

4.3 %

69,409

4.2 %

Total cost of services provided (exclusive of depreciation and amortization below)

461,861

46.2 %

410,285

46.0 %

861,995

47.3 %

775,843

47.3 %










Sales, general and administrative:









Selling and marketing expenses

140,177

14.0 %

125,449

14.1 %

238,428

13.1 %

208,360

12.7 %

Administrative employee expenses

89,303

8.9 %

79,417

8.9 %

170,783

9.4 %

155,195

9.5 %

Insurance and claims

12,939

1.3 %

9,088

1.0 %

22,943

1.3 %

19,614

1.2 %

Fleet expenses

10,443

1.0 %

9,195

1.0 %

19,846

1.1 %

16,960

1.0 %

Other sales, general and administrative (2)

54,734

5.5 %

48,398

5.4 %

106,109

5.8 %

94,475

5.8 %

Total sales, general and administrative

307,596

30.8 %

271,547

30.4 %

558,109

30.6 %

494,604

30.2 %










Depreciation and amortization

31,737

3.2 %

27,711

3.1 %

60,946

3.3 %

55,021

3.4 %

Interest expense, net

7,380

0.7 %

7,775

0.9 %

13,176

0.7 %

15,500

0.9 %

Other (income) expense, net

(292)

- %

(412)

- %

(984)

(0.1) %

(351)

- %

Income tax expense

49,756

5.0 %

45,617

5.1 %

82,052

4.5 %

75,861

4.6 %

Net income

$ 141,489

14.2 %

$ 129,397

14.5 %

$ 246,737

13.5 %

$ 223,791

13.6 %


1) Other cost of services provided includes facilities costs, professional services, maintenance & repairs, software license costs, and other expenses directly related to providing services.

2) Other sales, general and administrative includes facilities costs, professional services, maintenance & repairs, software license costs, bad debt expense, and other administrative expenses.

About Rollins, Inc.:
Rollins, Inc. (ROL) is a premier global consumer and commercial services company. Through its family of leading brands, the Company and its franchises provide essential pest control services and protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to more than 2.8 million customers in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Australia, with more than 20,000 employees from more than 800 locations. Rollins is parent to Aardwolf Pestkare, Clark Pest Control, Crane Pest Control, Critter Control, Fox Pest Control, HomeTeam Pest Defense, Industrial Fumigant Company, McCall Service, MissQuito, Northwest Exterminating, OPC Pest Services, Orkin, Orkin Australia, Orkin Canada, PermaTreat, Safeguard, Saela Pest Control, Trutech, Waltham Services, Western Pest Services, and more. You can learn more about Rollins and its subsidiaries by visiting www.rollins.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release as well as other written or oral statements by the Company may contain "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We have based these forward-looking statements on our current opinions, expectations, intentions, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions and projections about future events and financial trends affecting the operating results and financial condition of our business. Although we believe that these forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure you that we will achieve or realize these plans, intentions, or expectations. Generally, statements that do not relate to historical facts, including statements concerning possible or assumed future actions, business strategies, events or results of operations, are forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "should," "will," "would," and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: expectations with respect to our financial and business performance; demand for our services; focus on driving growth while improving profitability; being well-positioned to continue delivering strong results in 2025 and beyond; and a balanced capital allocation program enabled by compounding cash flow, a strong balance sheet, and access to investment grade credit markets.

These forward-looking statements are based on information available as of the date of this press release, and current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions, and involve a number of judgments, risks and uncertainties. Important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated or implied by forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, those set forth in the sections entitled "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 and may also be described from time to time in our future reports filed with the SEC.

Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date, and we do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Conference Call
Rollins will host a conference call on Thursday, July 24, 2025 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the second quarter 2025 results. The conference call will also broadcast live over the internet via a link provided on the Rollins, Inc. website at www.rollins.com. Interested parties can also dial into the call at 1-877-869-3839 (domestic) or +1-201-689-8265 (internationally) with conference ID of 13754407. For interested individuals unable to join the call, a replay will be available on the website for 180 days.

ROLLINS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

(in thousands)

(unaudited)



June 30,
2025


December 31,
2024

ASSETS




Cash and cash equivalents

$ 123,035


$ 89,630

Trade receivables, net

229,735


196,081

Financed receivables, short-term, net

43,722


40,301

Materials and supplies

43,239


39,531

Other current assets

98,176


77,080

Total current assets

537,907


442,623

Equipment and property, net

129,713


124,839

Goodwill

1,337,903


1,161,085

Intangibles, net

600,970


541,589

Operating lease right-of-use assets

418,717


414,474

Financed receivables, long-term, net

102,625


89,932

Other assets

52,205


45,153

Total assets

$ 3,180,040


$ 2,819,695

LIABILITIES




Short-term debt

$ 59,989


$ -

Accounts payable

73,798


49,625

Accrued insurance - current

64,483


54,840

Accrued compensation and related liabilities

120,826


122,869

Unearned revenues

200,110


180,851

Operating lease liabilities - current

130,822


121,319

Other current liabilities

138,052


115,658

Total current liabilities

788,080


645,162

Accrued insurance, less current portion

57,706


61,946

Operating lease liabilities, less current portion

291,093


295,899

Long-term debt

485,278


395,310

Other long-term accrued liabilities

114,012


90,785

Total liabilities

1,736,169


1,489,102

STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY




Common stock

484,640


484,372

Retained earnings and other equity

959,231


846,221

Total stockholders' equity

1,443,871


1,330,593

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 3,180,040


$ 2,819,695

ROLLINS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(in thousands except per share data)

(unaudited)


Three Months Ended June 30,


Six Months Ended June 30,


2025


2024


2025


2024

REVENUES








Customer services

$ 999,527


$ 891,920


$ 1,822,031


$ 1,640,269

COSTS AND EXPENSES








Cost of services provided (exclusive of depreciation and amortization below)

461,861


410,285


861,995


775,843

Sales, general and administrative

307,596


271,547


558,109


494,604

Depreciation and amortization

31,737


27,711


60,946


55,021

Total operating expenses

801,194


709,543


1,481,050


1,325,468

OPERATING INCOME

198,333


182,377


340,981


314,801

Interest expense, net

7,380


7,775


13,176


15,500

Other (income) expense, net

(292)


(412)


(984)


(351)

CONSOLIDATED INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

191,245


175,014


328,789


299,652

PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES

49,756


45,617


82,052


75,861

NET INCOME

$ 141,489


$ 129,397


$ 246,737


$ 223,791

NET INCOME PER SHARE - BASIC AND DILUTED

$ 0.29


$ 0.27


$ 0.51


$ 0.46

Weighted average shares outstanding - basic

484,643


484,244


484,530


484,187

Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted

484,674


484,419


484,559


484,356

DIVIDENDS PAID PER SHARE

$ 0.165


$ 0.150


$ 0.330


$ 0.300

ROLLINS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW INFORMATION

(in thousands)

(unaudited)


Three Months Ended June 30,


Six Months Ended June 30,


2025


2024


2025


2024

OPERATING ACTIVITIES








Net income

$ 141,489


$ 129,397


$ 246,737


$ 223,791

Depreciation and amortization

31,737


27,711


60,946


55,021

Change in working capital and other operating activities

1,896


(11,993)


14,331


(6,264)

Net cash provided by operating activities

175,122


145,115


322,014


272,548

INVESTING ACTIVITIES








Acquisitions, net of cash acquired

(226,387)


(34,522)


(253,578)


(81,654)

Capital expenditures

(7,076)


(8,696)


(13,857)


(15,867)

Other investing activities, net

2,939


2,062


4,344


3,900

Net cash used in investing activities

(230,524)


(41,156)


(263,091)


(93,621)

FINANCING ACTIVITIES








Net borrowings (repayments)

59,989


(9,000)


155,204


11,000

Payment of dividends

(79,463)


(72,578)


(159,373)


(145,167)

Other financing activities, net

(4,484)


(28,054)


(24,401)


(39,719)

Net cash used in financing activities

(23,958)


(109,632)


(28,570)


(173,886)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

1,218


(601)


3,052


(2,169)

Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents

$ (78,142)


$ (6,274)


$ 33,405


$ 2,872

APPENDIX

Reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP Financial Measures

A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of financial performance, financial position, or cash flows that either 1) excludes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of excluding amounts, that are included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP in the statement of income, statement of financial position or statement of cash flows, or 2) includes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of including amounts, that are excluded from the most directly comparable measure so calculated and presented.

These measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for revenues, net income, earnings per share or other performance measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Management believes all of these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to provide investors with information about current trends in, and period-over-period comparisons of, the Company's results of operations. An analysis of any non-GAAP financial measure should be used in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP.

The Company has used the following non-GAAP financial measures in this earnings release:

Organic revenues

Organic revenues are calculated as revenues less the revenues from acquisitions completed within the prior 12 months and excluding the revenues from divested businesses. Acquisition revenues are based on the trailing 12-month revenue of our acquired entities. Management uses organic revenues, and organic revenues by type to compare revenues over various periods excluding the impact of acquisitions and divestitures.

Adjusted operating income and adjusted operating margin

Adjusted operating income and adjusted operating margin are calculated by adding back to net income those expenses resulting from the amortization of intangible assets and adjustments to the fair value of contingent consideration resulting from the acquisitions of Fox Pest Control and Saela Pest Control. Adjusted operating margin is calculated as adjusted operating income divided by revenues. Management uses adjusted operating income and adjusted operating margin as measures of operating performance because these measures allow the Company to compare performance consistently over various periods.

Adjusted net income and adjusted EPS

Adjusted net income and adjusted EPS are calculated by adding back to the GAAP measures amortization of intangible assets and adjustments to the fair value of contingent consideration resulting from the acquisitions of Fox Pest Control and Saela Pest Control, excluding gains and losses on the sale of non-operational assets and gains on the sale of businesses, and by further subtracting the tax impact of those expenses, gains, or losses. Management uses adjusted net income and adjusted EPS as measures of operating performance because these measures allow the Company to compare performance consistently over various periods.

EBITDA, EBITDA margin, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, incremental EBITDA margin and adjusted incremental EBITDA margin

EBITDA is calculated by adding back to net income depreciation and amortization, interest expense, net, and provision for income taxes. EBITDA margin is calculated as EBITDA divided by revenues. Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin are calculated by further adding back those expenses resulting from the adjustments to the fair value of contingent consideration resulting from the acquisitions of Fox Pest Control and Saela Pest Control, and excluding gains and losses on the sale of non-operational assets and gains on the sale of businesses. Management uses EBITDA, EBITDA margin, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin as measures of operating performance because these measures allow the Company to compare performance consistently over various periods. Incremental EBITDA margin is calculated as the change in EBITDA divided by the change in revenue. Management uses incremental EBITDA margin as a measure of operating performance because this measure allows the Company to compare performance consistently over various periods. Adjusted incremental EBITDA margin is calculated as the change in adjusted EBITDA divided by the change in revenue. Management uses adjusted incremental EBITDA margin as a measure of operating performance because this measure allows the Company to compare performance consistently over various periods.

Free cash flow and free cash flow conversion

Free cash flow is calculated by subtracting capital expenditures from cash provided by operating activities. Management uses free cash flow to demonstrate the Company's ability to maintain its asset base and generate future cash flows from operations. Free cash flow conversion is calculated as free cash flow divided by net income. Management uses free cash flow conversion to demonstrate how much net income is converted into cash. Management believes that free cash flow is an important financial measure for use in evaluating the Company's liquidity. Free cash flow should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, net cash provided by operating activities as a measure of our liquidity. Additionally, the Company's definition of free cash flow is limited, in that it does not represent residual cash flows available for discretionary expenditures, due to the fact that the measure does not deduct the payments required for debt service and other contractual obligations or payments made for business acquisitions. Therefore, management believes it is important to view free cash flow as a measure that provides supplemental information to our consolidated statements of cash flows.

Adjusted sales, general, and administrative ("SG&A")

Adjusted SG&A is calculated by removing the adjustments to the fair value of contingent consideration resulting from the acquisitions of Fox Pest Control and Saela Pest Control. Management uses adjusted SG&A to compare SG&A expenses consistently over various periods.

Leverage ratio

Leverage ratio, a financial valuation measure, is calculated by dividing adjusted net debt by adjusted EBITDAR. Adjusted net debt is calculated by adding short-term debt and operating lease liabilities to total long-term debt less a cash adjustment of 90% of total consolidated cash. Adjusted EBITDAR is calculated by adding back to net income depreciation and amortization, interest expense, net, provision for income taxes, operating lease cost, and stock-based compensation expense. Management uses leverage ratio as an assessment of overall liquidity, financial flexibility, and leverage.

Set forth below is a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures contained in this release with their most directly comparable GAAP measures.

(unaudited, in thousands, except per share data and margins)


Three Months Ended June 30,


Six Months Ended June 30,






Variance






Variance


2025


2024


$


%


2025


2024


$


%

Reconciliation of Revenues to Organic Revenues

















Revenues

$ 999,527


$ 891,920


107,607


12.1


$ 1,822,031


$ 1,640,269


181,762


11.1

Revenues from acquisitions

(42,602)


-


(42,602)


4.8


(61,152)


-


(61,152)


3.7

Organic revenues

$ 956,925


$ 891,920


65,005


7.3


$ 1,760,879


$ 1,640,269


120,610


7.4

















Reconciliation of Residential Revenues to Organic Residential Revenues

















Residential revenues

$ 455,665


$ 408,414


47,251


11.6


$ 811,978


$ 737,752


74,226


10.1

Residential revenues from acquisitions

(27,208)


-


(27,208)


6.7


(35,574)


-


(35,574)


4.9

Residential organic revenues

$ 428,457


$ 408,414


20,043


4.9


$ 776,404


$ 737,752


38,652


5.2

















Reconciliation of Commercial Revenues to Organic Commercial Revenues

















Commercial revenues

$ 320,490


$ 287,770


32,720


11.4


$ 604,847


$ 545,884


58,963


10.8

Commercial revenues from acquisitions

(8,689)


-


(8,689)


3.0


(15,721)


-


(15,721)


2.9

Commercial organic revenues

$ 311,801


$ 287,770


24,031


8.4


$ 589,126


$ 545,884


43,242


7.9

















Reconciliation of Termite and Ancillary Revenues to Organic Termite and Ancillary Revenues

















Termite and ancillary revenues

$ 211,855


$ 186,024


25,831


13.9


$ 383,985


$ 338,084


45,901


13.6

Termite and ancillary revenues from acquisitions

(6,705)


-


(6,705)


3.6


(9,857)


-


(9,857)


2.9

Termite and ancillary organic revenues

$ 205,150


$ 186,024


19,126


10.3


$ 374,128


$ 338,084


36,044


10.7

?


Three Months Ended June 30,


Six Months Ended June 30,






Variance






Variance


2025


2024


$


%


2025


2024


$


%


Reconciliation of Operating Income and Operating Income Margin to Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted Operating Margin

















Operating income

$ 198,333


$ 182,377






$ 340,981


$ 314,801





Acquisition-related expenses (1)

7,567


4,219






11,788


9,484





Adjusted operating income

$ 205,900


$ 186,596


19,304


10.3


$ 352,769


$ 324,285


28,484


8.8

Revenues

$ 999,527


$ 891,920






$ 1,822,031


$ 1,640,269





Operating margin

19.8 %


20.4 %






18.7 %


19.2 %





Adjusted operating margin

20.6 %


20.9 %






19.4 %


19.8 %





















Reconciliation of Net Income and EPS to Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS

















Net income

$ 141,489


$ 129,397






$ 246,737


$ 223,791





Acquisition-related expenses (1)

7,567


4,219






11,788


9,484





Gain on sale of assets, net (2)

(292)


(412)






(984)


(351)





Tax impact of adjustments (3)

(1,862)


(975)






(2,766)


(2,338)





Adjusted net income

$ 146,902


$ 132,229


14,673


11.1


$ 254,775


$ 230,586


24,189


10.5

EPS - basic and diluted

$ 0.29


$ 0.27






$ 0.51


$ 0.46





Acquisition-related expenses (1)

0.02


0.01






0.02


0.02





Gain on sale of assets, net (2)

-


-






-


-





Tax impact of adjustments (3)

-


-






(0.01)


-





Adjusted EPS - basic and diluted (4)

$ 0.30


$ 0.27


0.03


11.1


$ 0.53


$ 0.48


0.05


10.4

Weighted average shares outstanding - basic

484,643


484,244






484,530


484,187





Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted

484,674


484,419






484,559


484,356





















Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, EBITDA Margin, Incremental EBITDA Margin, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, and Adjusted Incremental EBITDA Margin

















Net income

$ 141,489


$ 129,397






$ 246,737


$ 223,791





Depreciation and amortization

31,737


27,711






60,946


55,021





Interest expense, net

7,380


7,775






13,176


15,500





Provision for income taxes

49,756


45,617






82,052


75,861





EBITDA

$ 230,362


$ 210,500


19,862


9.4


$ 402,911


$ 370,173


32,738


8.8

Acquisition-related expenses (1)

1,082


-






1,082


1,049





Gain on sale of assets, net (2)

(292)


(412)






(984)


(351)





Adjusted EBITDA

$ 231,152


$ 210,088


21,064


10.0


$ 403,009


$ 370,871


32,138


8.7

Revenues

$ 999,527


$ 891,920


107,607




$ 1,822,031


$ 1,640,269


181,762



EBITDA margin

23.0 %


23.6 %






22.1 %


22.6 %





Incremental EBITDA margin





18.5 %








18.0 %



Adjusted EBITDA margin

23.1 %


23.6 %






22.1 %


22.6 %





Adjusted incremental EBITDA margin





19.6 %








17.7 %



















Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow Conversion

















Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 175,122


$ 145,115






$ 322,014


$ 272,548





Capital expenditures

(7,076)


(8,696)






(13,857)


(15,867)





Free cash flow

$ 168,046


$ 136,419


31,627


23.2


$ 308,157


$ 256,681


51,476


20.1

Free cash flow conversion

118.8 %


105.4 %






124.9 %


114.7 %






Three Months Ended June 30,


Six Months Ended June 30,


2025


2024


2025


2024

Reconciliation of SG&A to Adjusted SG&A











SG&A

$ 307,596


$ 271,547


$ 558,109


$ 494,604

Acquisition-related expenses (1)

1,082


-


1,082


1,049

Adjusted SG&A

$ 306,514


$ 271,547


$ 557,027


$ 493,555









Revenues

$ 999,527


$ 891,920


$ 1,822,031


$ 1,640,269

Adjusted SG&A as a % of revenues

30.7 %


30.4 %


30.6 %


30.1 %


Period Ended
June 30, 2025


Period Ended
December 31, 2024

Reconciliation of Debt and Net Income to Leverage Ratio



Short-term debt (5)

$ 60,000


$ -

Long-term debt (6)

500,000


397,000

Operating lease liabilities (7)

421,915


417,218

Cash adjustment (8)

(110,732)


(80,667)

Adjusted net debt

$ 871,183


$ 733,551





Net income

$ 489,325


$ 466,379

Depreciation and amortization

119,145


113,220

Interest expense, net

25,353


27,677

Provision for income taxes

170,042


163,851

Operating lease cost (9)

148,241


133,420

Stock-based compensation expense

34,233


29,984

Adjusted EBITDAR

$ 986,339


$ 934,531





Leverage ratio

0.9x


0.8x






(1) Consists of expenses resulting from the amortization of intangible assets and adjustments to the fair value of contingent consideration resulting from the acquisitions of Fox Pest Control and Saela Pest Control. While we exclude such expenses in this non-GAAP measure, the revenue from the acquired companies is reflected in this non-GAAP measure and the acquired assets contribute to revenue generation.


(2) Consists of the gain or loss on the sale of non-operational assets.


(3) The tax effect of the adjustments is calculated using the applicable statutory tax rates for the respective periods.


(4) In some cases, the sum of the individual EPS amounts may not equal total adjusted EPS calculations due to rounding.


(5) As of June 30, 2025, the Company had outstanding borrowings of $60.0 million under our commercial paper program. The Company's short-term borrowings are presented under the short-term debt caption of our condensed consolidated statement of financial position, net of unamortized discounts. There were no outstanding borrowings under the commercial paper program as of December 31, 2024.


(6) As of June 30, 2025, the Company had outstanding borrowings of $500.0 million from the issuance of our 2035 Senior Notes and no outstanding borrowings under the Revolving Credit Facility. These borrowings are presented under the long-term debt caption of our condensed consolidated statement of financial position, net of a $7.5 million unamortized discount and $7.2 million in unamortized debt issuance costs as of June 30, 2025. As of December 31, 2024, the Company had outstanding borrowings of $397.0 million under the Revolving Credit Facility. Borrowings under the Revolving Credit Facility are presented under the long-term debt caption of our condensed consolidated statement of financial position, net of $1.7 million in unamortized debt issuance costs as of December 31, 2024.


(7) Operating lease liabilities are presented under the operating lease liabilities - current and operating lease liabilities, less current portion captions of our condensed consolidated statement of financial position.


(8) Represents 90% of cash and cash equivalents per our condensed consolidated statement of financial position as of both periods presented.


(9) Operating lease cost excludes short-term lease cost associated with leases that have a duration of 12 months or less.

For Further Information Contact
Lyndsey Burton (404) 888-2348

SOURCE Rollins, Inc.

© 2025 PR Newswire
