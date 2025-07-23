First Bancorp Reports Second Quarter Results

Second Quarter 2025 Financial Data
(Dollars in 000s, except per
Q2-2025
Q1-2025
Q2-2024
Summary Income Statement
Total interest income
$ 136,741
$ 132,660
$ 128,822
Total interest expense
40,065
39,777
47,707
Net interest income
96,676
92,883
81,115
Provision for credit losses
2,212
1,116
541
Noninterest income
14,341
12,902
14,601
Noninterest expenses
58,983
57,893
58,291
Income tax expense
11,256
10,370
8,172
Net income
$ 38,566
$ 36,406
$ 28,712
Key Metrics
Diluted EPS
$ 0.93
$ 0.88
$ 0.70
Book value per share
37.53
36.46
34.10
Tangible book value per
25.82
24.69
22.19
Return on average assets
1.24 %
1.21 %
0.96 %
Return on average
10.11 %
10.06 %
8.38 %
Return on average tangible
15.25 %
15.54 %
13.60 %
NIM
3.32 %
3.25 %
2.84 %
NIM- T/E
3.32 %
3.27 %
2.87 %
Quarterly net charge-offs
0.06 %
0.17 %
0.07 %
Allowance for credit losses
1.47 %
1.49 %
1.36 %
Capital Ratios (1)
Tangible common equity to
8.83 %
8.55 %
7.90 %
Common equity tier I
14.62 %
14.52 %
13.99 %
Total risk-based capital
16.87 %
16.80 %
16.24 %
(1)
June 30, 2025 ratios are preliminary.
Second Quarter 2025 Highlights
- Diluted earnings per share ("D-EPS") was $0.93 per share for the second quarter of 2025 compared to $0.88 for the linked quarter and $0.70 for the like quarter.
- Total loan yield expanded to 5.53%, up 1 basis point from the linked quarter and 3 basis points from the like quarter. Total cost of funds contracted 3 basis points to 1.48% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 from 1.51% for the linked quarter and from 1.81% for the like quarter.
- The yield on securities increased 13 basis points to 2.41% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 from 2.28% for the linked quarter. The Company purchased $127.0 million of CMOs yielding 5.16% during the second quarter.
- Average core deposits were $10.7 billion for the second quarter of 2025, an increase of $140.4 million from the linked quarter, with $147.0 million of growth in noninterest bearing deposits and $21.3 million of growth in average money market accounts, partially offset by a decline of $30.7 million in average time deposits. Total cost of deposits was 1.43%, a decrease of 3 basis points from 1.46% for the linked quarter and 29 basis points from the like quarter at 1.72%. The Company continues to maintain a low level of wholesale funding with average borrowings of $92.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.
- We continue to focus on expense management. Noninterest expenses of $59.0 million represented a $1.1 million increase from the linked quarter and $0.7 million from the like quarter. The linked quarter increase was driven by a $0.7 million increase in Other operating expenses and a $0.4 million increase in Total personnel expense.
- Total loans were $8.2 billion at June 30, 2025, reflecting growth of $122.6 million, or 6.07% annualized, for the quarter and growth of $155.8 million, or 1.93%, from June 30, 2024.
- Noninterest-bearing demand deposits were $3.5 billion, representing 33% of total deposits at June 30, 2025. During the second quarter of 2025, customer deposits grew $85.6 million driven by increases of $65.8 million in noninterest bearing deposits and $60.0 million in money market accounts.
- The on-balance sheet liquidity ratio was 20.0% at June 30, 2025, an increase from 19.8% for the linked quarter. Available off-balance sheet sources totaled $2.3 billion at June 30, 2025, resulting in a total liquidity ratio of 36.1%.
SOUTHERN PINES, N.C., July 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- First Bancorp (the "Company") (NASDAQ - FBNC), the parent company of First Bank, reported unaudited second quarter earnings today. The Company announced net income of $38.6 million, or $0.93 D-EPS, for the three months ended June 30, 2025 compared to $36.4 million, or $0.88 D-EPS, for the three months ended March 31, 2025 ("linked quarter") and $28.7 million, or $0.70 D-EPS, for the second quarter of 2024 ("like quarter"). For the six months ended June 30, 2025, the Company recorded net income of $75.0 million, or $1.81 per diluted common share, compared to $54.0 million, or $1.31 per diluted common share, for the six months ended June 30, 2024.
The Company continued to enhance net interest income and net interest margin ("NIM"). The Company recorded net interest income of $96.7 million for the second quarter of 2025, compared to $92.9 million for the linked quarter and $81.1 million for the like quarter. NIM for the second quarter of 2025 expanded to 3.32% from 3.25% for the linked quarter and 2.84% for the like quarter.
First Bancorp also continued to maintain expense control with noninterest expenses of $59.0 million for the second quarter of 2025, up slightly from $57.9 million for the linked quarter and $58.3 million for the like quarter. For the six months ended June 30, 2025, the Company recorded noninterest expense of $116.9 million, down from $117.5 million, for the six months ended June 30, 2024.
Richard H. Moore, Chairman and CEO of the Company, stated "First Bancorp continues to improve financial results in 2025 as second quarter net income was $38.6 million and diluted EPS was $0.93, both resulting from expanded net interest margin and disciplined expense management. We improved our liquidity position and increased our capital levels, while credit quality remains strong with low levels of charge-offs and nonperforming assets. We grew loans 6% annualized in the quarter and benefited from our favorable cost of funds and increased yields on our earning assets. Our Board also increased our quarterly dividend to $0.23 per share effective June 30, 2025. We are very pleased with the Bank's performance halfway through this year."
Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin
Net interest income for the second quarter of 2025 was $96.7 million, an increase of 4.1% from the linked quarter of $92.9 million and 19.2% from the like quarter of $81.1 million. The increase in net interest income from the linked and like quarters was primarily driven by our focused efforts to manage deposit costs while increasing loan yields after the rate cuts by the Federal Reserve in the second half of 2024 along with the increased securities yield resulting from the loss-earnback transaction executed in the fourth quarter of 2024.
The Company's NIM for the second quarter of 2025 was 3.32%, an increase of 7 basis points from the linked quarter and 48 basis points from the like quarter. Within interest-earning assets, the purchase of $127.0 million of CMOs yielding 5.16% during the second quarter aided in the 13 basis point increase in the yield on securities as compared to the linked quarter. In addition, loan yields increased 1 basis point to 5.53%. During the quarter ended June 30, 2025, interest-bearing deposits remained consistent with the linked quarter and fell 0.40% from the like quarter, attributable to the three rate cuts by the Federal Reserve between September and December. The like quarter expansion of NIM was driven by the same factors described above resulting in an increase of 69 basis points in securities yield, an increase of 3 basis points in loan yields, and a decrease of 40 basis points in the rate on interest-bearing deposits.
For the Three Months Ended
YIELD INFORMATION
June 30, 2025
March 31, 2025
June 30, 2024
Yield on loans
5.53 %
5.52 %
5.50 %
Yield on securities
2.41 %
2.28 %
1.72 %
Yield on other earning assets
4.63 %
4.42 %
4.71 %
Yield on total interest-earning assets
4.69 %
4.65 %
4.51 %
Cost of interest-bearing deposits
2.14 %
2.14 %
2.54 %
Cost of borrowings
7.22 %
7.31 %
7.09 %
Cost of total interest-bearing liabilities
2.20 %
2.21 %
2.65 %
Total cost of funds
1.48 %
1.51 %
1.81 %
Cost of total deposits
1.43 %
1.46 %
1.72 %
Net interest margin (1)
3.32 %
3.25 %
2.84 %
Net interest margin - tax-equivalent (2)
3.32 %
3.27 %
2.87 %
Average prime rate
7.50 %
7.50 %
8.50 %
(1) Calculated by dividing annualized net interest income by average earning assets for the period.
(2) Calculated by dividing annualized tax-equivalent net interest income by average earning assets for the period. The tax-equivalent amount reflects the tax benefit that the Company receives related to its tax-exempt loans and securities, which carry interest rates lower than similar taxable investments due to their tax-exempt status. This amount has been computed using the expected tax rate and is reduced by the related nondeductible portion of interest expense.
See Appendix F regarding loan purchase discount accretion and its impact on the Company's NIM.
Provision for Credit Losses and Credit Quality
For the three months ended June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025 and June 30, 2024, the Company recorded $2.2 million, $1.1 million and $0.5 million in provision for credit losses, respectively. The provision for the second quarter of 2025 was driven by net charge-offs of $1.2 million, reserves related to loan growth of $122.6 million, and declining macro-economic projections, partially offset by the $3.5 million reduction in reserves for potential credit exposure from Hurricane Helene. Additionally, the $1.1 million provision for unfunded commitments during the quarter was the result of increased reserve rates for specifc segments of the loan portfolio and an increase in the level of available unfunded lending commitments. The June macro-economic forecasts are a key driver in the Company's CECL model and reflected declines from the prior quarter.
Within the portions of Western North and South Carolina that were significantly impacted by Hurricane Helene starting late in the third quarter of 2024, the Company identified borrowers that were potentially impacted by the storm and subsequent economic impacts which represented approximately $703 million of loans outstanding as of June 30, 2025. Based upon its continuing evaluation of these potential impacts, the Company adjusted the incremental reserve for potential exposure from Hurricane Helene to $7.5 million as of June 30, 2025. The remaining incremental reserve contributes 10 basis points to the Allowance for Credit Losses at period end. The results for the second quarter of 2025 included a $3.5 million reduction to the potential impacts to the allowance for credit losses from Hurricane Helene ($2.7 million after-taxes or $0.06 per diluted share). The reconciliations from net income and D-EPS to adjusted net income and adjusted D-EPS (both non-GAAP measures) for the first and second quarters of 2025 are presented in Appendix E.
Asset quality remained strong with annualized net loan charge-offs of 0.06% for the second quarter of 2025. Total nonperforming assets ("NPAs") remained at a low level at $35.8 million at June 30, 2025, or 0.28% of total assets, up slightly from 0.27% at March 31, 2025 and consistent with June 30, 2024.
The following table presents the summary of NPAs and asset quality ratios for each period.
ASSET QUALITY DATA
($ in thousands)
June 30, 2025
March 31, 2025
June 30, 2024
Nonperforming assets
Nonaccrual loans
$ 34,625
$ 29,081
$ 33,102
Accruing loans> 90 days past due
-
-
-
Total nonperforming loans
34,625
29,081
33,102
Foreclosed real estate
1,218
4,769
1,150
Total nonperforming assets
$ 35,843
$ 33,850
$ 34,252
Asset Quality Ratios
Quarterly net charge-offs to average loans - annualized
0.06 %
0.17 %
0.07 %
Nonperforming loans to total loans
0.42 %
0.36 %
0.54 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.28 %
0.27 %
0.28 %
Allowance for credit losses to total loans
1.47 %
1.49 %
1.36 %
Noninterest Income
Total noninterest income for the second quarter of 2025 was $14.3 million, an 11.2% increase from the $12.9 million recorded in the linked quarter and a 1.8% decrease from the $14.6 million recorded for the like quarter. As compared to the linked quarter, noninterest income was higher primarily due to higher Other service charges, commissions and fees and Other income, net of $0.7 million and $0.6 million, respectively.
Noninterest Expenses
Noninterest expenses amounted to $59.0 million for the second quarter of 2025 compared to $57.9 million for the linked quarter and $58.3 million for the like quarter. The $1.1 million, or 1.9%, increase in noninterest expense from the linked quarter was driven by a $0.7 million increase in Other operating expenses and a $0.4 million increase in total personnel expenses arising from increased incentives expense.
The $0.7 million increase from the like quarter was driven by a $0.7 million increase in total personnel expenses and a $0.3 million increase in Occupancy and equipment related expenses, partially offset by declines in other expenses.
Income Taxes
Income tax expense totaled $11.3 million for the second quarter of 2025 compared to $10.4 million for the linked quarter and $8.2 million for the like quarter. These equated to effective tax rates of 22.6%, 22.2% and 22.2% for the respective periods.
Balance Sheet
Total assets at June 30, 2025 amounted to $12.6 billion, an increase of $172.0 million, or 5.5% annualized, from the linked quarter and an increase of $547.5 million, or 4.5%, from a year earlier. The increase from the linked quarter was primarily driven by loan growth and an increase in our available for sale securities portfolio as a result of $127.0 million of purchases and a decrease in the unrealized loss on those securities, partially offset by repayments.
Key period end balance sheet components are presented below.
BALANCES
($ in thousands)
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
Change
Change
Total assets
$ 12,608,265
$ 12,436,245
$ 12,060,805
1.4 %
4.5 %
Loans
8,225,650
8,103,033
8,069,848
1.5 %
1.9 %
Investment securities
2,661,236
2,582,781
2,390,811
3.0 %
11.3 %
Total cash and cash equivalents
711,286
772,441
608,412
(7.9) %
16.9 %
Noninterest-bearing deposits
3,542,626
3,476,786
3,339,678
1.9 %
6.1 %
Interest-bearing deposits
7,287,754
7,267,873
7,148,151
0.3 %
2.0 %
Borrowings
92,237
92,055
91,513
0.2 %
0.8 %
Shareholders' equity
1,556,180
1,508,176
1,404,342
3.2 %
10.8 %
Primarily the result of securities purchases and decreased unrealized losses on the available for sale securities portfolio during the second quarter of 2025, total investment securities increased to $2.7 billion at June 30, 2025, reflecting a $78.5 million increase from the linked quarter. Total unrealized losses on available for sale investment securities was $298.9 million at June 30, 2025, as compared to $321.2 million at March 31, 2025 and $410.1 million at June 30, 2024. During the second quarter of 2025, the Company purchased $127.0 million of securities with a weighted average yield of 5.16%.
Total loans amounted to $8.2 billion at June 30, 2025, an increase of $122.6 million, or 6.1% annualized, from March 31, 2025 and an increase of $155.8 million, or 1.9%, from June 30, 2024. Please see below table for total loan portfolio mix. As of June 30, 2025, there were no notable concentrations in geographies within North Carolina and South Carolina or industries, including in office or hospitality categories, which are included in the "commercial real estate - non-owner occupied" category in the table below. The Company's exposure to non-owner occupied office loans represented approximately 6.5% of the total portfolio at June 30, 2025, with the largest loan being $30.0 million and with an average loan outstanding balance of $1.4 million. Non-owner occupied office loans are generally in non-metro markets and the ten largest loans in this category represent less than 2% of the total loan portfolio.
The following table presents the period end balance and portfolio percentage by loan category.
LOAN PORTFOLIO
June 30, 2025
March 31, 2025
June 30, 2024
($ in thousands)
Amount
Percentage
Amount
Percentage
Amount
Percentage
Commercial and industrial
$ 911,227
11 %
$ 890,071
11 %
$ 863,366
11 %
Construction, development & other land
633,529
8 %
644,439
8 %
764,418
9 %
Commercial real estate - owner occupied
1,254,596
15 %
1,233,732
15 %
1,250,267
16 %
Commercial real estate - non-owner
2,758,629
34 %
2,701,746
34 %
2,561,803
32 %
Multi-family real estate
509,419
6 %
512,958
6 %
497,187
6 %
Residential 1-4 family real estate
1,731,397
21 %
1,709,593
21 %
1,729,050
21 %
Home equity loans/lines of credit
355,876
4 %
341,240
4 %
326,411
4 %
Consumer loans
70,137
1 %
68,115
1 %
76,638
1 %
Loans, gross
8,224,810
100 %
8,101,894
100 %
8,069,140
100 %
Unamortized net deferred loan fees
840
1,139
708
Total loans
$ 8,225,650
$ 8,103,033
$ 8,069,848
Total deposits were $10.8 billion at June 30, 2025, an increase of $85.7 million, or 3.2% annualized, from March 31, 2025 and an increase of $342.6 million, or 3.3%, from June 30, 2024.
The Company has a diversified and granular deposit base which has remained a stable funding source with noninterest-bearing deposits comprising 33% of total deposits at June 30, 2025. As presented in the table below, our deposit mix has remained relatively consistent.
DEPOSIT PORTFOLIO
June 30, 2025
March 31, 2025
June 30, 2024
($ in thousands)
Amount
Percentage
Amount
Percentage
Amount
Percentage
Noninterest-bearing checking accounts
$ 3,542,626
33 %
$ 3,476,786
32 %
$ 3,339,678
32 %
Interest-bearing checking accounts
1,443,010
13 %
1,448,377
14 %
1,400,071
13 %
Money market accounts
4,446,485
41 %
4,386,469
41 %
4,150,429
40 %
Savings accounts
536,247
5 %
539,632
5 %
558,126
5 %
Other time deposits
514,865
5 %
533,723
5 %
601,212
6 %
Time deposits>$250,000
337,382
3 %
349,990
3 %
389,281
4 %
Total customer deposits
10,820,615
100 %
10,734,977
100 %
10,438,797
100 %
Brokered deposits
9,765
- %
9,682
- %
49,032
- %
Total deposits
$ 10,830,380
100 %
$ 10,744,659
100 %
$ 10,487,829
100 %
As of June 30, 2025 and March 31, 2025, estimated insured deposits totaled $6.5 billion, or 59.7%, and $6.5 billion, or 60.2%, respectively, of total deposits. In addition, at June 30, 2025 and March 31, 2025, there were collateralized deposits of $707.0 million and $725.9 million, respectively, such that approximately 66.3% and 66.9%, respectively, of our total deposits were insured or collateralized at those dates.
Capital
The Company maintains capital in excess of well-capitalized regulatory requirements, with an estimated total risk-based capital ratio at June 30, 2025 of 16.87%, up from the linked quarter ratio of 16.80% and the like quarter ratio of 16.24%. The increase during the second quarter of 2025 in risk-based capital ratios was driven by earnings in excess of dividends, partially offset by an increase in risk weighted assets.
The Company has elected to exclude accumulated other comprehensive income ("AOCI") related primarily to available for sale securities from common equity tier 1 capital. AOCI is included in the Company's tangible common equity ("TCE") to tangible assets ratio (a non-GAAP financial measure) which was 8.83% at June 30, 2025, an increase of 28 basis points from the linked quarter and 93 basis points from June 30, 2024. The second quarter increase in TCE was driven by earnings in excess of dividends and improvements in the level of unrealized losses on the available for sale securities portfolio during the quarter. Refer to Appendix B for a reconciliation of common equity to TCE (a non-GAAP measure) and Appendix D for a calculation of the TCE ratio (a non-GAAP measure).
CAPITAL RATIOS
June 30, 2025
March 31, 2025
June 30, 2024
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)
8.83 %
8.55 %
7.90 %
Common equity tier I capital ratio
14.62 %
14.52 %
13.99 %
Tier I leverage ratio
11.45 %
11.41 %
11.24 %
Tier I risk-based capital ratio
15.42 %
15.34 %
14.79 %
Total risk-based capital ratio
16.87 %
16.80 %
16.24 %
Liquidity
Liquidity is evaluated as both on-balance sheet (primarily cash and cash-equivalents, unpledged securities and other marketable assets) and off-balance sheet (readily available lines of credit and other funding sources). The Company continues to manage liquidity sources, including unused lines of credit, at levels believed to be adequate to meet its operating needs for the foreseeable future.
The Company's on-balance sheet liquidity ratio (net liquid assets as a percent of net liabilities) at June 30, 2025 was 20.0%. In addition, the Company had approximately $2.3 billion in available lines of credit at that date resulting in a total liquidity ratio of 36.1%.
About First Bancorp
First Bancorp is a bank holding company headquartered in Southern Pines, North Carolina, with total assets of $12.6 billion. Its principal activity is the ownership and operation of First Bank, a state-chartered community bank that operates 113 branches in North Carolina and South Carolina. Since 1935, First Bank has taken a tailored approach to banking, combining best-in-class financial solutions, helpful local expertise, and technology to manage a home or business. First Bank also provides SBA loans to customers through its nationwide network of lenders. Member FDIC, Equal Housing Lender.
Please visit our website at www.LocalFirstBank.com for more information.
First Bancorp's common stock is traded on The NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "FBNC."
Caution about Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are statements that include projections, predictions, expectations or beliefs about future events or results or otherwise are not statements of historical fact. Such statements are often characterized by the use of qualifying words (and their derivatives) such as "expect," "believe," "estimate," "plan," "project," "anticipate," or other words or phrases concerning opinions or judgments of the Company and its management about future events. Factors that could influence the accuracy of such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the financial success or changing strategies of the Company's customers, the Company's level of success in integrating acquisitions, actions of government regulators, the level of market interest rates, and general economic conditions. For additional information about the factors that could affect the matters discussed in this paragraph, see the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K available at www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements. The Company is also not responsible for changes made to this press release by wire services, internet services or other media.
Non-GAAP Measures
In this Earnings Release, we present certain measures of our performance that are calculated by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Company management uses these non-GAAP measures for purposes of evaluating our performance. Non-GAAP measures exclude or include amounts that are not normally excluded or included in the most directly comparable measure determined in accordance with GAAP. Company management believes an appropriate analysis of the Company's financial performance requires an understanding of the factors underlying such performance. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be viewed as substitutes for the most directly comparable financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Please see the Appendices attached to this Earnings Release for reconciliations of return on tangible common equity, tangible common equity, tangible book value per share, the tangible common equity ratio, adjusted net income and adjusted D-EPS.
First Bancorp and Subsidiaries
Financial Summary
CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT
For the Three Months Ended
For the Six Months Ended
($ in thousands, except per share data - unaudited)
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
Interest income
Interest and fees on loans
$ 112,931
$ 110,533
$ 110,472
$ 223,464
$ 220,270
Interest on investment securities:
Taxable interest income
16,857
15,524
11,291
32,381
24,019
Tax-exempt interest income
1,116
1,116
1,117
2,232
2,234
Other, principally overnight investments
5,837
5,487
5,942
11,324
8,913
Total interest income
136,741
132,660
128,822
269,401
255,436
Interest expense
Interest on deposits
38,405
38,119
44,744
76,524
83,879
Interest on borrowings
1,660
1,658
2,963
3,318
11,168
Total interest expense
40,065
39,777
47,707
79,842
95,047
Net interest income
96,676
92,883
81,115
189,559
160,389
Provision for credit losses
2,212
1,116
541
3,328
1,741
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
94,464
91,767
80,574
186,231
158,648
Noninterest income
Service charges on deposit accounts
3,976
3,767
4,139
7,743
8,007
Other service charges and fees
6,595
5,883
5,314
12,478
10,884
Presold mortgage loan fees and gains on sale
315
450
588
765
926
Commissions from sales of financial products
1,388
1,408
1,377
2,796
2,697
SBA loan sale gains
151
52
1,336
203
2,231
Bank-owned life insurance income
1,221
1,228
1,179
2,449
2,343
Securities losses, net
-
-
(186)
-
(1,161)
Other Income, net
695
114
854
809
1,570
Total noninterest income
14,341
12,902
14,601
27,243
27,497
Noninterest expenses
Salaries, incentives and commissions expense
29,005
28,661
27,809
57,666
55,451
Employee benefit expense
6,187
6,095
6,703
12,282
12,972
Total personnel expense
35,192
34,756
34,512
69,948
68,423
Occupancy and equipment expense
5,195
5,192
4,877
10,387
10,952
Intangibles amortization expense
1,468
1,516
1,669
2,984
3,428
Other operating expenses
17,128
16,429
17,233
33,557
34,675
Total noninterest expenses
58,983
57,893
58,291
116,876
117,478
Income before income taxes
49,822
46,776
36,884
96,598
68,667
Income tax expense
11,256
10,370
8,172
21,626
14,683
Net income
$ 38,566
$ 36,406
$ 28,712
$ 74,972
$ 53,984
Earnings per common share:
Basic
$ 0.93
$ 0.88
$ 0.70
$ 1.81
$ 1.31
Diluted
0.93
0.88
0.70
1.81
1.31
First Bancorp and Subsidiaries
Financial Summary
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
($ in thousands - unaudited)
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
Assets
Cash and due from banks, noninterest-bearing
$ 139,486
$ 149,781
$ 90,468
Due from banks, interest-bearing
571,800
622,660
517,944
Total cash and cash equivalents
711,286
772,441
608,412
Securities available for sale
2,144,831
2,064,516
1,867,211
Securities held to maturity
516,405
518,265
523,600
Presold mortgages and SBA loans held for sale
8,928
5,166
7,247
Loans
8,225,650
8,103,033
8,069,848
Allowance for credit losses on loans
(120,545)
(120,631)
(110,058)
Net loans
8,105,105
7,982,402
7,959,790
Premises and equipment, net
141,661
141,954
147,110
Accrued interest receivable
36,681
35,452
35,605
Goodwill
478,750
478,750
478,750
Other intangible assets, net
19,920
21,388
26,080
Bank-owned life insurance
190,817
189,597
186,031
Other assets
253,881
226,314
220,969
Total assets
$ 12,608,265
$ 12,436,245
$ 12,060,805
Liabilities
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing deposits
$ 3,542,626
$ 3,476,786
$ 3,339,678
Interest-bearing deposits
7,287,754
7,267,873
7,148,151
Total deposits
10,830,380
10,744,659
10,487,829
Borrowings
92,237
92,055
91,513
Accrued interest payable
4,340
4,935
5,728
Other liabilities
125,128
86,420
71,393
Total liabilities
11,052,085
10,928,069
10,656,463
Shareholders' equity
Common stock
973,041
971,174
967,239
Retained earnings
812,657
783,630
752,294
Stock in rabbi trust assumed in acquisition
(869)
(1,166)
(1,139)
Rabbi trust obligation
869
1,166
1,139
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(229,518)
(246,628)
(315,191)
Total shareholders' equity
1,556,180
1,508,176
1,404,342
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 12,608,265
$ 12,436,245
$ 12,060,805
First Bancorp and Subsidiaries
Financial Summary
TREND INFORMATION
For the Three Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
December
September
June 30,
PERFORMANCE RATIOS (annualized)
Return on average assets (1)
1.24 %
1.21 %
0.12 %
0.61 %
0.96 %
Return on average common equity (2)
10.11 %
10.06 %
0.96 %
5.14 %
8.38 %
Return on average tangible common equity (3)
15.25 %
15.54 %
1.93 %
8.30 %
13.60 %
COMMON SHARE DATA
Cash dividends declared - common
$ 0.23
$ 0.22
$ 0.22
$ 0.22
$ 0.22
Book value per common share
$ 37.53
$ 36.46
$ 34.96
$ 35.74
$ 34.10
Tangible book value per share (4)
$ 25.82
$ 24.69
$ 23.17
$ 23.91
$ 22.19
Common shares outstanding at end of period
41,468,098
41,368,828
41,347,418
41,340,099
41,187,943
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted
41,441,393
41,406,525
41,422,973
41,366,743
41,262,091
CAPITAL INFORMATION (preliminary for current quarter)
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (5)
8.83 %
8.55 %
8.22 %
8.47 %
7.90 %
Common equity tier I capital ratio
14.62 %
14.52 %
14.35 %
14.37 %
13.99 %
Total risk-based capital ratio
16.87 %
16.80 %
16.63 %
16.65 %
16.24 %
(1) Calculated by dividing annualized net income by average assets.
(2) Calculated by dividing annualized tangible net income (net income adjusted for intangible asset amortization, net of tax), by average common equity. See Appendix A for the components of the calculation.
(3) Return on average tangible common equity is a non-GAAP financial measure. See Appendix A for the components of the calculation and the reconciliation of average common equity to average TCE.
(4) Tangible book value per share is a non-GAAP financial measure. See Appendix B for a reconciliation of common equity to tangible common equity and Appendix C for the resulting calculation.
(5) Tangible common equity ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure. See Appendix B for a reconciliation of common equity to tangible common equity and Appendix D for the resulting calculation.
For the Three Months Ended
INCOME STATEMENT
($ in thousands except per share data)
June 30,
March 31,
December
September
June 30,
Net interest income
$ 96,676
$ 92,883
$ 88,841
$ 83,043
$ 81,115
Provision for credit losses
2,212
1,116
507
14,200
541
Noninterest income
14,341
12,902
(23,177)
13,579
14,601
Noninterest expense
58,983
57,893
58,279
59,850
58,291
Income before income taxes
49,822
46,776
6,878
22,572
36,884
Income tax expense
11,256
10,370
3,327
3,892
8,172
Net income
38,566
36,406
3,551
18,680
28,712
Earnings per common share - diluted
$ 0.93
$ 0.88
$ 0.08
$ 0.45
$ 0.70
(1) This amount reflects the tax benefit that the Company receives related to its tax-exempt loans and securities, which carry interest rates lower than similar taxable investments due to their tax-exempt status. This amount has been computed assuming the expected tax rate and is reduced by the related nondeductible portion of interest expense.
First Bancorp and Subsidiaries
Financial Summary
AVERAGE BALANCES AND NET INTEREST INCOME ANALYSIS - QUARTERS
For the Three Months Ended
June 30, 2025
March 31, 2025
June 30, 2024
($ in thousands)
Average
Volume
Interest
Earned
or Paid
Average
Rate
Average
Volume
Interest
Earned
or Paid
Average
Rate
Average
Volume
Interest
Earned
or Paid
Average
Rate
Assets
Loans (1) (2)
$ 8,187,662
$ 112,931
5.53 %
$ 8,107,394
$ 110,533
5.52 %
$ 8,070,815
$ 110,472
5.50 %
Taxable securities
2,697,338
16,857
2.50 %
2,629,066
15,524
2.36 %
2,591,617
11,291
1.74 %
Non-taxable securities
287,848
1,116
1.55 %
288,905
1,116
1.55 %
292,045
1,117
1.53 %
Short-term investments, primarily interest-bearing cash
505,912
5,837
4.63 %
503,377
5,487
4.42 %
507,635
5,942
4.71 %
Total interest-earning assets
11,678,760
136,741
4.69 %
11,528,742
132,660
4.65 %
11,462,112
128,822
4.51 %
Cash and due from banks
153,074
133,756
84,674
Premises and equipment
142,090
143,064
149,643
Other assets
484,448
421,248
358,852
Total assets
$ 12,458,372
$ 12,226,810
$ 12,055,281
Liabilities
Interest-bearing checking
$ 1,434,559
$ 2,426
0.68 %
$ 1,431,556
$ 2,497
0.71 %
$ 1,397,367
$ 2,424
0.70 %
Money market deposits
4,358,877
29,947
2.76 %
4,337,560
29,180
2.73 %
4,004,175
32,411
3.26 %
Savings deposits
538,843
252
0.19 %
539,104
240
0.18 %
570,283
317
0.22 %
Other time deposits
534,242
3,088
2.32 %
558,648
3,353
2.43 %
738,290
6,053
3.30 %
Time deposits>$250,000
345,916
2,692
3.12 %
352,174
2,849
3.28 %
371,471
3,539
3.83 %
Total interest-bearing deposits
7,212,437
38,405
2.14 %
7,219,042
38,119
2.14 %
7,081,586
44,744
2.54 %
Borrowings
92,199
1,660
7.22 %
91,960
1,658
7.31 %
167,976
2,963
7.09 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities
7,304,636
40,065
2.20 %
7,311,002
39,777
2.21 %
7,249,562
47,707
2.65 %
Noninterest-bearing checking
3,522,117
3,375,098
3,350,723
Other liabilities
101,069
72,839
76,713
Shareholders' equity
1,530,550
1,467,871
1,378,283
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 12,458,372
$ 12,226,810
$ 12,055,281
Net yield on interest-earning assets and net interest income
$ 96,676
3.32 %
$ 92,883
3.25 %
$ 81,115
2.84 %
Net yield on interest-earning assets and net interest income -
$ 96,887
3.32 %
$ 93,320
3.27 %
$ 81,847
2.87 %
Interest rate spread
2.49 %
2.44 %
1.86 %
Average prime rate
7.50 %
7.50 %
8.50 %
(1)
Average loans include nonaccruing loans, the effect of which is to lower the average rate shown. Interest earned includes recognized net loan fees, including late fees, prepayment fees, and net deferred loan (cost)/fee amortization in the amounts of $(296,000), $(294,000) and $(414,000) for the three months ended June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025 and June 30, 2024, respectively.
(2)
Includes accretion of discount on acquired loans of $1.5 million, $1.8 million and $2.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025 and June 30, 2024, respectively.
(3)
Includes tax-equivalent adjustments to reflect the tax benefit that we receive related to tax-exempt securities and loans as reduced by the related nondeductible portion of interest expense.
First Bancorp and Subsidiaries
Financial Summary
AVERAGE BALANCES AND NET INTEREST INCOME ANALYSIS - YEAR-TO-DATE
For the Six Months Ended
June 30, 2025
June 30, 2024
($ in thousands)
Average
Volume
Interest
Earned
or Paid
Average
Rate
Average
Volume
Interest
Earned
or Paid
Average
Rate
Assets
Loans (1) (2)
$ 8,147,750
$ 223,464
5.52 %
$ 8,087,101
$ 220,270
5.47 %
Taxable securities
2,663,390
32,381
2.43 %
2,703,441
24,019
1.78 %
Non-taxable securities
288,373
2,232
1.55 %
292,622
2,234
1.53 %
Short-term investments, primarily interest-bearing cash
504,652
11,324
4.52 %
392,790
8,913
4.56 %
Total interest-earning assets
11,604,165
269,401
4.67 %
11,475,954
255,436
4.47 %
Cash and due from banks
143,469
87,754
Premises and equipment
142,574
150,401
Other assets
453,023
369,132
Total assets
$ 12,343,231
$ 12,083,241
Liabilities
Interest-bearing checking
$ 1,433,066
$ 4,923
0.69 %
$ 1,400,425
$ 4,784
0.69 %
Money market deposits
4,348,277
59,126
2.74 %
3,854,453
60,223
3.14 %
Savings deposits
538,973
493
0.18 %
581,339
625
0.22 %
Other time deposits
546,377
6,441
2.38 %
723,904
11,509
3.20 %
Time deposits>$250,000
349,028
5,541
3.20 %
363,640
6,738
3.73 %
Total interest-bearing deposits
7,215,721
76,524
2.14 %
6,923,761
83,879
2.44 %
Borrowings
92,081
3,318
7.27 %
372,987
11,168
6.02 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities
7,307,802
79,842
2.20 %
7,296,748
95,047
2.62 %
Noninterest-bearing checking
3,449,013
3,331,811
Other liabilities
87,032
77,795
Shareholders' equity
1,499,384
1,376,887
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 12,343,231
$ 12,083,241
Net yield on interest-earning assets and net interest income
$ 189,559
3.29 %
$ 160,389
2.81 %
Net yield on interest-earning assets and net interest income - tax-equivalent (3)
$ 190,207
3.30 %
$ 161,852
2.83 %
Interest rate spread
2.47 %
1.85 %
Average prime rate
7.50 %
8.50 %
(1)
Average loans include nonaccruing loans, the effect of which is to lower the average rate shown. Interest earned includes recognized net loan fees, including late fees, prepayment fees, and net deferred loan (cost)/fee amortization in the amounts of $(590,000) and $(886,000) for the six months ended June 30, 2025 and June 30, 2024, respectively.
(2)
Includes accretion of discount on acquired loans of $3.2 million and $4.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025 and June 30, 2024, respectively.
(3)
Includes tax-equivalent adjustments to reflect the tax benefit that we receive related to tax-exempt securities and loans as reduced by the related nondeductible portion of interest expense.
Reconciliation of non-GAAP measures
APPENDIX A: Calculation of Return on TCE
For the Three Months Ended
($ in thousands)
June 30,
March 31,
December
September
June 30,
Net Income
$ 38,566
$ 36,406
$ 3,551
$ 18,680
$ 28,712
Intangible asset amortization, net of taxes
1,123
1,159
1,195
1,240
1,283
Tangible Net income
$ 39,689
$ 37,565
$ 4,746
$ 19,920
$ 29,995
Average common equity
$ 1,530,550
$ 1,467,871
$ 1,466,181
$ 1,445,029
$ 1,378,284
Less: Average goodwill and other intangibles, net of
(486,393)
(487,395)
(488,624)
(489,987)
(491,318)
Average tangible common equity
$ 1,044,157
$ 980,476
$ 977,557
$ 955,042
$ 886,966
Return on average common equity
10.11 %
10.06 %
0.96 %
5.14 %
8.38 %
Return on average tangible common equity
15.25 %
15.54 %
1.93 %
8.30 %
13.60 %
APPENDIX B: Reconciliation of Common Equity to TCE
For the Three Months Ended
($ in thousands)
June 30,
March 31,
December
September
June 30,
Total shareholders' common equity
$ 1,556,180
$ 1,508,176
$ 1,445,611
$ 1,477,525
$ 1,404,342
Less: Goodwill and other intangibles, net of related
(485,657)
(486,749)
(487,660)
(489,139)
(490,439)
Tangible common equity
$ 1,070,523
$ 1,021,427
$ 957,951
$ 988,386
$ 913,903
APPENDIX C: Tangible Book Value Per Share
For the Three Months Ended
($ in thousands except per share data)
June 30,
March 31,
December
September
June 30,
Tangible common equity (Appendix B)
$ 1,070,523
$ 1,021,427
$ 957,951
$ 988,386
$ 913,903
Common shares outstanding
41,468,098
41,368,828
41,347,418
41,340,099
41,187,943
Tangible book value per common share
$ 25.82
$ 24.69
$ 23.17
$ 23.91
$ 22.19
APPENDIX D: TCE Ratio
For the Three Months Ended
($ in thousands)
June 30,
March 31,
December
September
June 30,
Tangible common equity (Appendix B)
$ 1,070,523
$ 1,021,427
$ 957,951
$ 988,386
$ 913,903
Total assets
12,608,265
12,436,245
12,147,694
12,153,430
12,060,805
Less: Goodwill and other intangibles, net of related
(485,657)
(486,749)
(487,660)
(489,139)
(490,439)
Tangible assets ("TA")
$ 12,122,608
$ 11,949,496
$ 11,660,034
$ 11,664,291
$ 11,570,366
TCE to TA ratio
8.83 %
8.55 %
8.22 %
8.47 %
7.90 %
Reconciliation of non-GAAP measures, continued
APPENDIX E: Adjusted D-EPS
For the Three Months Ended
($ in thousands)
June 30, 2025
March 31, 2025
June 30, 2024
Net income
$ 38,566
$ 36,406
$ 28,712
Impact of Hurricane Helene
Provision for (benefit from) credit losses
(3,500)
(2,000)
-
Total
(3,500)
(2,000)
-
Less, tax impact
812
464
-
After-tax impact of Hurricane Helene
(2,688)
(1,536)
-
Adjusted net income
$ 35,878
$ 34,870
$ 28,712
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted
41,441,393
41,406,525
41,262,091
D-EPS
$ 0.93
$ 0.88
$ 0.70
Adjusted D-EPS
$ 0.87
$ 0.84
$ 0.70
Supplemental information
APPENDIX F: Loan purchase discount accretion and its impact on the Company's NIM
Included in interest income for the second quarter of 2025 was loan purchase accounting discount accretion of $1.5 million compared to $1.8 million for the linked quarter and $2.3 million for the like quarter, with the activity related to the continued repayments/reduction of the loan portfolio acquired from GrandSouth Bancorporation in January of 2023. Loan discount accretion had positive impacts of 4 basis points, 5 basis points and 6 basis points, respectively, on the Company's NIM and NIM-T/E in the second quarter of 2025, the linked quarter and the like quarter.
The following table presents the impact to net interest income of the purchase accounting adjustments for each period.
For the Three Months Ended
NET INTEREST INCOME PURCHASE ACCOUNTING ADJUSTMENTS
($ in thousands)
June 30, 2025
March 31, 2025
June 30, 2024
Interest income - increased by accretion of loan discount on acquired loans
$ 1,457
$ 1,789
$ 2,303
Total interest income impact
1,457
1,789
2,303
Interest expense - increased by discount accretion on deposits
(102)
(103)
(224)
Interest expense - increased by discount accretion on borrowings
(194)
(191)
(190)
Total net interest expense impact
(296)
(294)
(414)
Total impact on net interest income
$ 1,161
$ 1,495
$ 1,889
