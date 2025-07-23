First Bancorp Reports Second Quarter Results

Second Quarter 2025 Financial Data











(Dollars in 000s, except per

share data) Q2-2025

Q1-2025

Q2-2024 Summary Income Statement Total interest income $ 136,741

$ 132,660

$ 128,822 Total interest expense 40,065

39,777

47,707 Net interest income 96,676

92,883

81,115 Provision for credit losses 2,212

1,116

541 Noninterest income 14,341

12,902

14,601 Noninterest expenses 58,983

57,893

58,291 Income tax expense 11,256

10,370

8,172 Net income $ 38,566

$ 36,406

$ 28,712











Key Metrics Diluted EPS $ 0.93

$ 0.88

$ 0.70 Book value per share 37.53

36.46

34.10 Tangible book value per

share 25.82

24.69

22.19 Return on average assets 1.24 %

1.21 %

0.96 % Return on average

common equity 10.11 %

10.06 %

8.38 % Return on average tangible

common equity 15.25 %

15.54 %

13.60 % NIM 3.32 %

3.25 %

2.84 % NIM- T/E 3.32 %

3.27 %

2.87 % Quarterly net charge-offs

to average loans -

annualized 0.06 %

0.17 %

0.07 % Allowance for credit losses

to total loans 1.47 %

1.49 %

1.36 %











Capital Ratios (1) Tangible common equity to

tangible assets 8.83 %

8.55 %

7.90 % Common equity tier I

capital ratio 14.62 %

14.52 %

13.99 % Total risk-based capital

ratio 16.87 %

16.80 %

16.24 %

(1) June 30, 2025 ratios are preliminary.

Second Quarter 2025 Highlights

Diluted earnings per share ("D-EPS") was $0.93 per share for the second quarter of 2025 compared to $0.88 for the linked quarter and $0.70 for the like quarter.

Total loan yield expanded to 5.53%, up 1 basis point from the linked quarter and 3 basis points from the like quarter. Total cost of funds contracted 3 basis points to 1.48% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 from 1.51% for the linked quarter and from 1.81% for the like quarter.

The yield on securities increased 13 basis points to 2.41% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 from 2.28% for the linked quarter. The Company purchased $127.0 million of CMOs yielding 5.16% during the second quarter.

Average core deposits were $10.7 billion for the second quarter of 2025, an increase of $140.4 million from the linked quarter, with $147.0 million of growth in noninterest bearing deposits and $21.3 million of growth in average money market accounts, partially offset by a decline of $30.7 million in average time deposits. Total cost of deposits was 1.43%, a decrease of 3 basis points from 1.46% for the linked quarter and 29 basis points from the like quarter at 1.72%. The Company continues to maintain a low level of wholesale funding with average borrowings of $92.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.

We continue to focus on expense management. Noninterest expenses of $59.0 million represented a $1.1 million increase from the linked quarter and $0.7 million from the like quarter. The linked quarter increase was driven by a $0.7 million increase in Other operating expenses and a $0.4 million increase in Total personnel expense.

Total loans were $8.2 billion at June 30, 2025, reflecting growth of $122.6 million, or 6.07% annualized, for the quarter and growth of $155.8 million, or 1.93%, from June 30, 2024.

Noninterest-bearing demand deposits were $3.5 billion, representing 33% of total deposits at June 30, 2025. During the second quarter of 2025, customer deposits grew $85.6 million driven by increases of $65.8 million in noninterest bearing deposits and $60.0 million in money market accounts.

The on-balance sheet liquidity ratio was 20.0% at June 30, 2025, an increase from 19.8% for the linked quarter. Available off-balance sheet sources totaled $2.3 billion at June 30, 2025, resulting in a total liquidity ratio of 36.1%.

SOUTHERN PINES, N.C., July 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- First Bancorp (the "Company") (NASDAQ - FBNC), the parent company of First Bank, reported unaudited second quarter earnings today. The Company announced net income of $38.6 million, or $0.93 D-EPS, for the three months ended June 30, 2025 compared to $36.4 million, or $0.88 D-EPS, for the three months ended March 31, 2025 ("linked quarter") and $28.7 million, or $0.70 D-EPS, for the second quarter of 2024 ("like quarter"). For the six months ended June 30, 2025, the Company recorded net income of $75.0 million, or $1.81 per diluted common share, compared to $54.0 million, or $1.31 per diluted common share, for the six months ended June 30, 2024.

The Company continued to enhance net interest income and net interest margin ("NIM"). The Company recorded net interest income of $96.7 million for the second quarter of 2025, compared to $92.9 million for the linked quarter and $81.1 million for the like quarter. NIM for the second quarter of 2025 expanded to 3.32% from 3.25% for the linked quarter and 2.84% for the like quarter.

First Bancorp also continued to maintain expense control with noninterest expenses of $59.0 million for the second quarter of 2025, up slightly from $57.9 million for the linked quarter and $58.3 million for the like quarter. For the six months ended June 30, 2025, the Company recorded noninterest expense of $116.9 million, down from $117.5 million, for the six months ended June 30, 2024.

Richard H. Moore, Chairman and CEO of the Company, stated "First Bancorp continues to improve financial results in 2025 as second quarter net income was $38.6 million and diluted EPS was $0.93, both resulting from expanded net interest margin and disciplined expense management. We improved our liquidity position and increased our capital levels, while credit quality remains strong with low levels of charge-offs and nonperforming assets. We grew loans 6% annualized in the quarter and benefited from our favorable cost of funds and increased yields on our earning assets. Our Board also increased our quarterly dividend to $0.23 per share effective June 30, 2025. We are very pleased with the Bank's performance halfway through this year."

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income for the second quarter of 2025 was $96.7 million, an increase of 4.1% from the linked quarter of $92.9 million and 19.2% from the like quarter of $81.1 million. The increase in net interest income from the linked and like quarters was primarily driven by our focused efforts to manage deposit costs while increasing loan yields after the rate cuts by the Federal Reserve in the second half of 2024 along with the increased securities yield resulting from the loss-earnback transaction executed in the fourth quarter of 2024.

The Company's NIM for the second quarter of 2025 was 3.32%, an increase of 7 basis points from the linked quarter and 48 basis points from the like quarter. Within interest-earning assets, the purchase of $127.0 million of CMOs yielding 5.16% during the second quarter aided in the 13 basis point increase in the yield on securities as compared to the linked quarter. In addition, loan yields increased 1 basis point to 5.53%. During the quarter ended June 30, 2025, interest-bearing deposits remained consistent with the linked quarter and fell 0.40% from the like quarter, attributable to the three rate cuts by the Federal Reserve between September and December. The like quarter expansion of NIM was driven by the same factors described above resulting in an increase of 69 basis points in securities yield, an increase of 3 basis points in loan yields, and a decrease of 40 basis points in the rate on interest-bearing deposits.





For the Three Months Ended YIELD INFORMATION

June 30, 2025

March 31, 2025

June 30, 2024













Yield on loans

5.53 %

5.52 %

5.50 % Yield on securities

2.41 %

2.28 %

1.72 % Yield on other earning assets

4.63 %

4.42 %

4.71 % Yield on total interest-earning assets

4.69 %

4.65 %

4.51 %













Cost of interest-bearing deposits

2.14 %

2.14 %

2.54 % Cost of borrowings

7.22 %

7.31 %

7.09 % Cost of total interest-bearing liabilities

2.20 %

2.21 %

2.65 % Total cost of funds

1.48 %

1.51 %

1.81 % Cost of total deposits

1.43 %

1.46 %

1.72 %













Net interest margin (1)

3.32 %

3.25 %

2.84 % Net interest margin - tax-equivalent (2)

3.32 %

3.27 %

2.87 % Average prime rate

7.50 %

7.50 %

8.50 %



(1) Calculated by dividing annualized net interest income by average earning assets for the period. (2) Calculated by dividing annualized tax-equivalent net interest income by average earning assets for the period. The tax-equivalent amount reflects the tax benefit that the Company receives related to its tax-exempt loans and securities, which carry interest rates lower than similar taxable investments due to their tax-exempt status. This amount has been computed using the expected tax rate and is reduced by the related nondeductible portion of interest expense.

See Appendix F regarding loan purchase discount accretion and its impact on the Company's NIM.

Provision for Credit Losses and Credit Quality

For the three months ended June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025 and June 30, 2024, the Company recorded $2.2 million, $1.1 million and $0.5 million in provision for credit losses, respectively. The provision for the second quarter of 2025 was driven by net charge-offs of $1.2 million, reserves related to loan growth of $122.6 million, and declining macro-economic projections, partially offset by the $3.5 million reduction in reserves for potential credit exposure from Hurricane Helene. Additionally, the $1.1 million provision for unfunded commitments during the quarter was the result of increased reserve rates for specifc segments of the loan portfolio and an increase in the level of available unfunded lending commitments. The June macro-economic forecasts are a key driver in the Company's CECL model and reflected declines from the prior quarter.

Within the portions of Western North and South Carolina that were significantly impacted by Hurricane Helene starting late in the third quarter of 2024, the Company identified borrowers that were potentially impacted by the storm and subsequent economic impacts which represented approximately $703 million of loans outstanding as of June 30, 2025. Based upon its continuing evaluation of these potential impacts, the Company adjusted the incremental reserve for potential exposure from Hurricane Helene to $7.5 million as of June 30, 2025. The remaining incremental reserve contributes 10 basis points to the Allowance for Credit Losses at period end. The results for the second quarter of 2025 included a $3.5 million reduction to the potential impacts to the allowance for credit losses from Hurricane Helene ($2.7 million after-taxes or $0.06 per diluted share). The reconciliations from net income and D-EPS to adjusted net income and adjusted D-EPS (both non-GAAP measures) for the first and second quarters of 2025 are presented in Appendix E .

Asset quality remained strong with annualized net loan charge-offs of 0.06% for the second quarter of 2025. Total nonperforming assets ("NPAs") remained at a low level at $35.8 million at June 30, 2025, or 0.28% of total assets, up slightly from 0.27% at March 31, 2025 and consistent with June 30, 2024.

The following table presents the summary of NPAs and asset quality ratios for each period.

ASSET QUALITY DATA ($ in thousands)

June 30, 2025

March 31, 2025

June 30, 2024













Nonperforming assets











Nonaccrual loans

$ 34,625

$ 29,081

$ 33,102 Accruing loans> 90 days past due

-

-

- Total nonperforming loans

34,625

29,081

33,102 Foreclosed real estate

1,218

4,769

1,150 Total nonperforming assets

$ 35,843

$ 33,850

$ 34,252













Asset Quality Ratios











Quarterly net charge-offs to average loans - annualized

0.06 %

0.17 %

0.07 % Nonperforming loans to total loans

0.42 %

0.36 %

0.54 % Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.28 %

0.27 %

0.28 % Allowance for credit losses to total loans

1.47 %

1.49 %

1.36 %

Noninterest Income

Total noninterest income for the second quarter of 2025 was $14.3 million, an 11.2% increase from the $12.9 million recorded in the linked quarter and a 1.8% decrease from the $14.6 million recorded for the like quarter. As compared to the linked quarter, noninterest income was higher primarily due to higher Other service charges, commissions and fees and Other income, net of $0.7 million and $0.6 million, respectively.

Noninterest Expenses

Noninterest expenses amounted to $59.0 million for the second quarter of 2025 compared to $57.9 million for the linked quarter and $58.3 million for the like quarter. The $1.1 million, or 1.9%, increase in noninterest expense from the linked quarter was driven by a $0.7 million increase in Other operating expenses and a $0.4 million increase in total personnel expenses arising from increased incentives expense.

The $0.7 million increase from the like quarter was driven by a $0.7 million increase in total personnel expenses and a $0.3 million increase in Occupancy and equipment related expenses, partially offset by declines in other expenses.

Income Taxes

Income tax expense totaled $11.3 million for the second quarter of 2025 compared to $10.4 million for the linked quarter and $8.2 million for the like quarter. These equated to effective tax rates of 22.6%, 22.2% and 22.2% for the respective periods.

Balance Sheet

Total assets at June 30, 2025 amounted to $12.6 billion, an increase of $172.0 million, or 5.5% annualized, from the linked quarter and an increase of $547.5 million, or 4.5%, from a year earlier. The increase from the linked quarter was primarily driven by loan growth and an increase in our available for sale securities portfolio as a result of $127.0 million of purchases and a decrease in the unrealized loss on those securities, partially offset by repayments.

Key period end balance sheet components are presented below.

BALANCES ($ in thousands)

June 30,

2025

March 31,

2025

June 30,

2024

Change

2Q25 vs

1Q25

Change

2Q25 vs

2Q24





















Total assets

$ 12,608,265

$ 12,436,245

$ 12,060,805

1.4 %

4.5 % Loans

8,225,650

8,103,033

8,069,848

1.5 %

1.9 % Investment securities

2,661,236

2,582,781

2,390,811

3.0 %

11.3 % Total cash and cash equivalents

711,286

772,441

608,412

(7.9) %

16.9 % Noninterest-bearing deposits

3,542,626

3,476,786

3,339,678

1.9 %

6.1 % Interest-bearing deposits

7,287,754

7,267,873

7,148,151

0.3 %

2.0 % Borrowings

92,237

92,055

91,513

0.2 %

0.8 % Shareholders' equity

1,556,180

1,508,176

1,404,342

3.2 %

10.8 %

Primarily the result of securities purchases and decreased unrealized losses on the available for sale securities portfolio during the second quarter of 2025, total investment securities increased to $2.7 billion at June 30, 2025, reflecting a $78.5 million increase from the linked quarter. Total unrealized losses on available for sale investment securities was $298.9 million at June 30, 2025, as compared to $321.2 million at March 31, 2025 and $410.1 million at June 30, 2024. During the second quarter of 2025, the Company purchased $127.0 million of securities with a weighted average yield of 5.16%.

Total loans amounted to $8.2 billion at June 30, 2025, an increase of $122.6 million, or 6.1% annualized, from March 31, 2025 and an increase of $155.8 million, or 1.9%, from June 30, 2024. Please see below table for total loan portfolio mix. As of June 30, 2025, there were no notable concentrations in geographies within North Carolina and South Carolina or industries, including in office or hospitality categories, which are included in the "commercial real estate - non-owner occupied" category in the table below. The Company's exposure to non-owner occupied office loans represented approximately 6.5% of the total portfolio at June 30, 2025, with the largest loan being $30.0 million and with an average loan outstanding balance of $1.4 million. Non-owner occupied office loans are generally in non-metro markets and the ten largest loans in this category represent less than 2% of the total loan portfolio.

The following table presents the period end balance and portfolio percentage by loan category.

LOAN PORTFOLIO

June 30, 2025

March 31, 2025

June 30, 2024 ($ in thousands)

Amount

Percentage

Amount

Percentage

Amount

Percentage

























Commercial and industrial

$ 911,227

11 %

$ 890,071

11 %

$ 863,366

11 % Construction, development & other land

loans

633,529

8 %

644,439

8 %

764,418

9 % Commercial real estate - owner occupied

1,254,596

15 %

1,233,732

15 %

1,250,267

16 % Commercial real estate - non-owner

occupied

2,758,629

34 %

2,701,746

34 %

2,561,803

32 % Multi-family real estate

509,419

6 %

512,958

6 %

497,187

6 % Residential 1-4 family real estate

1,731,397

21 %

1,709,593

21 %

1,729,050

21 % Home equity loans/lines of credit

355,876

4 %

341,240

4 %

326,411

4 % Consumer loans

70,137

1 %

68,115

1 %

76,638

1 % Loans, gross

8,224,810

100 %

8,101,894

100 %

8,069,140

100 % Unamortized net deferred loan fees

840





1,139





708



Total loans

$ 8,225,650





$ 8,103,033





$ 8,069,848





Total deposits were $10.8 billion at June 30, 2025, an increase of $85.7 million, or 3.2% annualized, from March 31, 2025 and an increase of $342.6 million, or 3.3%, from June 30, 2024.

The Company has a diversified and granular deposit base which has remained a stable funding source with noninterest-bearing deposits comprising 33% of total deposits at June 30, 2025. As presented in the table below, our deposit mix has remained relatively consistent.

DEPOSIT PORTFOLIO

June 30, 2025

March 31, 2025

June 30, 2024 ($ in thousands)

Amount

Percentage

Amount

Percentage

Amount

Percentage

























Noninterest-bearing checking accounts

$ 3,542,626

33 %

$ 3,476,786

32 %

$ 3,339,678

32 % Interest-bearing checking accounts

1,443,010

13 %

1,448,377

14 %

1,400,071

13 % Money market accounts

4,446,485

41 %

4,386,469

41 %

4,150,429

40 % Savings accounts

536,247

5 %

539,632

5 %

558,126

5 % Other time deposits

514,865

5 %

533,723

5 %

601,212

6 % Time deposits>$250,000

337,382

3 %

349,990

3 %

389,281

4 % Total customer deposits

10,820,615

100 %

10,734,977

100 %

10,438,797

100 % Brokered deposits

9,765

- %

9,682

- %

49,032

- % Total deposits

$ 10,830,380

100 %

$ 10,744,659

100 %

$ 10,487,829

100 %

As of June 30, 2025 and March 31, 2025, estimated insured deposits totaled $6.5 billion, or 59.7%, and $6.5 billion, or 60.2%, respectively, of total deposits. In addition, at June 30, 2025 and March 31, 2025, there were collateralized deposits of $707.0 million and $725.9 million, respectively, such that approximately 66.3% and 66.9%, respectively, of our total deposits were insured or collateralized at those dates.

Capital

The Company maintains capital in excess of well-capitalized regulatory requirements, with an estimated total risk-based capital ratio at June 30, 2025 of 16.87%, up from the linked quarter ratio of 16.80% and the like quarter ratio of 16.24%. The increase during the second quarter of 2025 in risk-based capital ratios was driven by earnings in excess of dividends, partially offset by an increase in risk weighted assets.

The Company has elected to exclude accumulated other comprehensive income ("AOCI") related primarily to available for sale securities from common equity tier 1 capital. AOCI is included in the Company's tangible common equity ("TCE") to tangible assets ratio (a non-GAAP financial measure) which was 8.83% at June 30, 2025, an increase of 28 basis points from the linked quarter and 93 basis points from June 30, 2024. The second quarter increase in TCE was driven by earnings in excess of dividends and improvements in the level of unrealized losses on the available for sale securities portfolio during the quarter. Refer to Appendix B for a reconciliation of common equity to TCE (a non-GAAP measure) and Appendix D for a calculation of the TCE ratio (a non-GAAP measure).

CAPITAL RATIOS

June 30, 2025

(estimated)

March 31, 2025

June 30, 2024













Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)

8.83 %

8.55 %

7.90 % Common equity tier I capital ratio

14.62 %

14.52 %

13.99 % Tier I leverage ratio

11.45 %

11.41 %

11.24 % Tier I risk-based capital ratio

15.42 %

15.34 %

14.79 % Total risk-based capital ratio

16.87 %

16.80 %

16.24 %

Liquidity

Liquidity is evaluated as both on-balance sheet (primarily cash and cash-equivalents, unpledged securities and other marketable assets) and off-balance sheet (readily available lines of credit and other funding sources). The Company continues to manage liquidity sources, including unused lines of credit, at levels believed to be adequate to meet its operating needs for the foreseeable future.

The Company's on-balance sheet liquidity ratio (net liquid assets as a percent of net liabilities) at June 30, 2025 was 20.0%. In addition, the Company had approximately $2.3 billion in available lines of credit at that date resulting in a total liquidity ratio of 36.1%.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp is a bank holding company headquartered in Southern Pines, North Carolina, with total assets of $12.6 billion. Its principal activity is the ownership and operation of First Bank, a state-chartered community bank that operates 113 branches in North Carolina and South Carolina. Since 1935, First Bank has taken a tailored approach to banking, combining best-in-class financial solutions, helpful local expertise, and technology to manage a home or business. First Bank also provides SBA loans to customers through its nationwide network of lenders. Member FDIC, Equal Housing Lender.

Please visit our website at www.LocalFirstBank.com for more information.

First Bancorp's common stock is traded on The NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "FBNC."

Caution about Forward-Looking Statements : This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are statements that include projections, predictions, expectations or beliefs about future events or results or otherwise are not statements of historical fact. Such statements are often characterized by the use of qualifying words (and their derivatives) such as "expect," "believe," "estimate," "plan," "project," "anticipate," or other words or phrases concerning opinions or judgments of the Company and its management about future events. Factors that could influence the accuracy of such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the financial success or changing strategies of the Company's customers, the Company's level of success in integrating acquisitions, actions of government regulators, the level of market interest rates, and general economic conditions. For additional information about the factors that could affect the matters discussed in this paragraph, see the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K available at www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements. The Company is also not responsible for changes made to this press release by wire services, internet services or other media.

Non-GAAP Measures

In this Earnings Release, we present certain measures of our performance that are calculated by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Company management uses these non-GAAP measures for purposes of evaluating our performance. Non-GAAP measures exclude or include amounts that are not normally excluded or included in the most directly comparable measure determined in accordance with GAAP. Company management believes an appropriate analysis of the Company's financial performance requires an understanding of the factors underlying such performance. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be viewed as substitutes for the most directly comparable financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Please see the Appendices attached to this Earnings Release for reconciliations of return on tangible common equity, tangible common equity, tangible book value per share, the tangible common equity ratio, adjusted net income and adjusted D-EPS.

First Bancorp and Subsidiaries Financial Summary

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT



For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended ($ in thousands, except per share data - unaudited)

June 30,

2025

March 31,

2025

June 30,

2024

June 30,

2025

June 30,

2024 Interest income



















Interest and fees on loans

$ 112,931

$ 110,533

$ 110,472

$ 223,464

$ 220,270 Interest on investment securities:



















Taxable interest income

16,857

15,524

11,291

32,381

24,019 Tax-exempt interest income

1,116

1,116

1,117

2,232

2,234 Other, principally overnight investments

5,837

5,487

5,942

11,324

8,913 Total interest income

136,741

132,660

128,822

269,401

255,436 Interest expense



















Interest on deposits

38,405

38,119

44,744

76,524

83,879 Interest on borrowings

1,660

1,658

2,963

3,318

11,168 Total interest expense

40,065

39,777

47,707

79,842

95,047 Net interest income

96,676

92,883

81,115

189,559

160,389 Provision for credit losses

2,212

1,116

541

3,328

1,741 Net interest income after provision for credit losses

94,464

91,767

80,574

186,231

158,648 Noninterest income



















Service charges on deposit accounts

3,976

3,767

4,139

7,743

8,007 Other service charges and fees

6,595

5,883

5,314

12,478

10,884 Presold mortgage loan fees and gains on sale

315

450

588

765

926 Commissions from sales of financial products

1,388

1,408

1,377

2,796

2,697 SBA loan sale gains

151

52

1,336

203

2,231 Bank-owned life insurance income

1,221

1,228

1,179

2,449

2,343 Securities losses, net

-

-

(186)

-

(1,161) Other Income, net

695

114

854

809

1,570 Total noninterest income

14,341

12,902

14,601

27,243

27,497 Noninterest expenses



















Salaries, incentives and commissions expense

29,005

28,661

27,809

57,666

55,451 Employee benefit expense

6,187

6,095

6,703

12,282

12,972 Total personnel expense

35,192

34,756

34,512

69,948

68,423 Occupancy and equipment expense

5,195

5,192

4,877

10,387

10,952 Intangibles amortization expense

1,468

1,516

1,669

2,984

3,428 Other operating expenses

17,128

16,429

17,233

33,557

34,675 Total noninterest expenses

58,983

57,893

58,291

116,876

117,478 Income before income taxes

49,822

46,776

36,884

96,598

68,667 Income tax expense

11,256

10,370

8,172

21,626

14,683 Net income

$ 38,566

$ 36,406

$ 28,712

$ 74,972

$ 53,984 Earnings per common share:



















Basic

$ 0.93

$ 0.88

$ 0.70

$ 1.81

$ 1.31 Diluted

0.93

0.88

0.70

1.81

1.31

First Bancorp and Subsidiaries Financial Summary

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS ($ in thousands - unaudited)

June 30,

2025

March 31,

2025

June 30,

2024 Assets











Cash and due from banks, noninterest-bearing

$ 139,486

$ 149,781

$ 90,468 Due from banks, interest-bearing

571,800

622,660

517,944 Total cash and cash equivalents

711,286

772,441

608,412













Securities available for sale

2,144,831

2,064,516

1,867,211 Securities held to maturity

516,405

518,265

523,600 Presold mortgages and SBA loans held for sale

8,928

5,166

7,247













Loans

8,225,650

8,103,033

8,069,848 Allowance for credit losses on loans

(120,545)

(120,631)

(110,058) Net loans

8,105,105

7,982,402

7,959,790













Premises and equipment, net

141,661

141,954

147,110 Accrued interest receivable

36,681

35,452

35,605 Goodwill

478,750

478,750

478,750 Other intangible assets, net

19,920

21,388

26,080 Bank-owned life insurance

190,817

189,597

186,031 Other assets

253,881

226,314

220,969 Total assets

$ 12,608,265

$ 12,436,245

$ 12,060,805













Liabilities











Deposits:











Noninterest-bearing deposits

$ 3,542,626

$ 3,476,786

$ 3,339,678 Interest-bearing deposits

7,287,754

7,267,873

7,148,151 Total deposits

10,830,380

10,744,659

10,487,829













Borrowings

92,237

92,055

91,513 Accrued interest payable

4,340

4,935

5,728 Other liabilities

125,128

86,420

71,393 Total liabilities

11,052,085

10,928,069

10,656,463













Shareholders' equity











Common stock

973,041

971,174

967,239 Retained earnings

812,657

783,630

752,294 Stock in rabbi trust assumed in acquisition

(869)

(1,166)

(1,139) Rabbi trust obligation

869

1,166

1,139 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(229,518)

(246,628)

(315,191) Total shareholders' equity

1,556,180

1,508,176

1,404,342 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 12,608,265

$ 12,436,245

$ 12,060,805

First Bancorp and Subsidiaries Financial Summary

TREND INFORMATION



For the Three Months Ended



June 30,

2025

March 31,

2025

December

31, 2024

September

30, 2024

June 30,

2024





















PERFORMANCE RATIOS (annualized)



















Return on average assets (1)

1.24 %

1.21 %

0.12 %

0.61 %

0.96 % Return on average common equity (2)

10.11 %

10.06 %

0.96 %

5.14 %

8.38 % Return on average tangible common equity (3)

15.25 %

15.54 %

1.93 %

8.30 %

13.60 %





















COMMON SHARE DATA



















Cash dividends declared - common

$ 0.23

$ 0.22

$ 0.22

$ 0.22

$ 0.22 Book value per common share

$ 37.53

$ 36.46

$ 34.96

$ 35.74

$ 34.10 Tangible book value per share (4)

$ 25.82

$ 24.69

$ 23.17

$ 23.91

$ 22.19 Common shares outstanding at end of period

41,468,098

41,368,828

41,347,418

41,340,099

41,187,943 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted

41,441,393

41,406,525

41,422,973

41,366,743

41,262,091





















CAPITAL INFORMATION (preliminary for current quarter)















Tangible common equity to tangible assets (5)

8.83 %

8.55 %

8.22 %

8.47 %

7.90 % Common equity tier I capital ratio

14.62 %

14.52 %

14.35 %

14.37 %

13.99 % Total risk-based capital ratio

16.87 %

16.80 %

16.63 %

16.65 %

16.24 %



(1) Calculated by dividing annualized net income by average assets. (2) Calculated by dividing annualized tangible net income (net income adjusted for intangible asset amortization, net of tax), by average common equity. See Appendix A for the components of the calculation. (3) Return on average tangible common equity is a non-GAAP financial measure. See Appendix A for the components of the calculation and the reconciliation of average common equity to average TCE. (4) Tangible book value per share is a non-GAAP financial measure. See Appendix B for a reconciliation of common equity to tangible common equity and Appendix C for the resulting calculation. (5) Tangible common equity ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure. See Appendix B for a reconciliation of common equity to tangible common equity and Appendix D for the resulting calculation.





For the Three Months Ended INCOME STATEMENT ($ in thousands except per share data)

June 30,

2025

March 31,

2025

December

31, 2024

September

30, 2024

June 30,

2024





















Net interest income

$ 96,676

$ 92,883

$ 88,841

$ 83,043

$ 81,115 Provision for credit losses

2,212

1,116

507

14,200

541 Noninterest income

14,341

12,902

(23,177)

13,579

14,601 Noninterest expense

58,983

57,893

58,279

59,850

58,291 Income before income taxes

49,822

46,776

6,878

22,572

36,884 Income tax expense

11,256

10,370

3,327

3,892

8,172 Net income

38,566

36,406

3,551

18,680

28,712





















Earnings per common share - diluted

$ 0.93

$ 0.88

$ 0.08

$ 0.45

$ 0.70



(1) This amount reflects the tax benefit that the Company receives related to its tax-exempt loans and securities, which carry interest rates lower than similar taxable investments due to their tax-exempt status. This amount has been computed assuming the expected tax rate and is reduced by the related nondeductible portion of interest expense.

First Bancorp and Subsidiaries Financial Summary AVERAGE BALANCES AND NET INTEREST INCOME ANALYSIS - QUARTERS



For the Three Months Ended

June 30, 2025

March 31, 2025

June 30, 2024 ($ in thousands) Average Volume

Interest Earned or Paid

Average Rate

Average Volume

Interest Earned or Paid

Average Rate

Average Volume

Interest Earned or Paid

Average Rate Assets

































Loans (1) (2) $ 8,187,662

$ 112,931

5.53 %

$ 8,107,394

$ 110,533

5.52 %

$ 8,070,815

$ 110,472

5.50 % Taxable securities 2,697,338

16,857

2.50 %

2,629,066

15,524

2.36 %

2,591,617

11,291

1.74 % Non-taxable securities 287,848

1,116

1.55 %

288,905

1,116

1.55 %

292,045

1,117

1.53 % Short-term investments, primarily interest-bearing cash 505,912

5,837

4.63 %

503,377

5,487

4.42 %

507,635

5,942

4.71 % Total interest-earning assets 11,678,760

136,741

4.69 %

11,528,742

132,660

4.65 %

11,462,112

128,822

4.51 % Cash and due from banks 153,074









133,756









84,674







Premises and equipment 142,090









143,064









149,643







Other assets 484,448









421,248









358,852







Total assets $ 12,458,372









$ 12,226,810









$ 12,055,281







Liabilities

































Interest-bearing checking $ 1,434,559

$ 2,426

0.68 %

$ 1,431,556

$ 2,497

0.71 %

$ 1,397,367

$ 2,424

0.70 % Money market deposits 4,358,877

29,947

2.76 %

4,337,560

29,180

2.73 %

4,004,175

32,411

3.26 % Savings deposits 538,843

252

0.19 %

539,104

240

0.18 %

570,283

317

0.22 % Other time deposits 534,242

3,088

2.32 %

558,648

3,353

2.43 %

738,290

6,053

3.30 % Time deposits>$250,000 345,916

2,692

3.12 %

352,174

2,849

3.28 %

371,471

3,539

3.83 % Total interest-bearing deposits 7,212,437

38,405

2.14 %

7,219,042

38,119

2.14 %

7,081,586

44,744

2.54 % Borrowings 92,199

1,660

7.22 %

91,960

1,658

7.31 %

167,976

2,963

7.09 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 7,304,636

40,065

2.20 %

7,311,002

39,777

2.21 %

7,249,562

47,707

2.65 % Noninterest-bearing checking 3,522,117









3,375,098









3,350,723







Other liabilities 101,069









72,839









76,713







Shareholders' equity 1,530,550









1,467,871









1,378,283







Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 12,458,372









$ 12,226,810









$ 12,055,281







Net yield on interest-earning assets and net interest income



$ 96,676

3.32 %





$ 92,883

3.25 %





$ 81,115

2.84 % Net yield on interest-earning assets and net interest income -

tax-equivalent (3)



$ 96,887

3.32 %





$ 93,320

3.27 %





$ 81,847

2.87 % Interest rate spread







2.49 %









2.44 %









1.86 % Average prime rate







7.50 %









7.50 %









8.50 %





(1) Average loans include nonaccruing loans, the effect of which is to lower the average rate shown. Interest earned includes recognized net loan fees, including late fees, prepayment fees, and net deferred loan (cost)/fee amortization in the amounts of $(296,000), $(294,000) and $(414,000) for the three months ended June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025 and June 30, 2024, respectively. (2) Includes accretion of discount on acquired loans of $1.5 million, $1.8 million and $2.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025 and June 30, 2024, respectively. (3) Includes tax-equivalent adjustments to reflect the tax benefit that we receive related to tax-exempt securities and loans as reduced by the related nondeductible portion of interest expense.

First Bancorp and Subsidiaries Financial Summary AVERAGE BALANCES AND NET INTEREST INCOME ANALYSIS - YEAR-TO-DATE















For the Six Months Ended













June 30, 2025

June 30, 2024 ($ in thousands)











Average Volume

Interest Earned or Paid

Average Rate

Average Volume

Interest Earned or Paid

Average Rate Assets

































Loans (1) (2)











$ 8,147,750

$ 223,464

5.52 %

$ 8,087,101

$ 220,270

5.47 % Taxable securities











2,663,390

32,381

2.43 %

2,703,441

24,019

1.78 % Non-taxable securities











288,373

2,232

1.55 %

292,622

2,234

1.53 % Short-term investments, primarily interest-bearing cash











504,652

11,324

4.52 %

392,790

8,913

4.56 % Total interest-earning assets











11,604,165

269,401

4.67 %

11,475,954

255,436

4.47 % Cash and due from banks











143,469









87,754







Premises and equipment











142,574









150,401







Other assets











453,023









369,132







Total assets











$ 12,343,231









$ 12,083,241







Liabilities

































Interest-bearing checking











$ 1,433,066

$ 4,923

0.69 %

$ 1,400,425

$ 4,784

0.69 % Money market deposits











4,348,277

59,126

2.74 %

3,854,453

60,223

3.14 % Savings deposits











538,973

493

0.18 %

581,339

625

0.22 % Other time deposits











546,377

6,441

2.38 %

723,904

11,509

3.20 % Time deposits>$250,000











349,028

5,541

3.20 %

363,640

6,738

3.73 % Total interest-bearing deposits











7,215,721

76,524

2.14 %

6,923,761

83,879

2.44 % Borrowings











92,081

3,318

7.27 %

372,987

11,168

6.02 % Total interest-bearing liabilities











7,307,802

79,842

2.20 %

7,296,748

95,047

2.62 % Noninterest-bearing checking











3,449,013









3,331,811







Other liabilities











87,032









77,795







Shareholders' equity











1,499,384









1,376,887







Total liabilities and shareholders' equity











$ 12,343,231









$ 12,083,241







Net yield on interest-earning assets and net interest income















$ 189,559

3.29 %





$ 160,389

2.81 % Net yield on interest-earning assets and net interest income - tax-equivalent (3)













$ 190,207

3.30 %





$ 161,852

2.83 % Interest rate spread



















2.47 %









1.85 % Average prime rate



















7.50 %









8.50 %





(1) Average loans include nonaccruing loans, the effect of which is to lower the average rate shown. Interest earned includes recognized net loan fees, including late fees, prepayment fees, and net deferred loan (cost)/fee amortization in the amounts of $(590,000) and $(886,000) for the six months ended June 30, 2025 and June 30, 2024, respectively. (2) Includes accretion of discount on acquired loans of $3.2 million and $4.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025 and June 30, 2024, respectively. (3) Includes tax-equivalent adjustments to reflect the tax benefit that we receive related to tax-exempt securities and loans as reduced by the related nondeductible portion of interest expense.

Reconciliation of non-GAAP measures APPENDIX A: Calculation of Return on TCE





For the Three Months Ended ($ in thousands)

June 30,

2025

March 31,

2025

December

31, 2024

September

30, 2024

June 30,

2024





















Net Income

$ 38,566

$ 36,406

$ 3,551

$ 18,680

$ 28,712 Intangible asset amortization, net of taxes

1,123

1,159

1,195

1,240

1,283 Tangible Net income

$ 39,689

$ 37,565

$ 4,746

$ 19,920

$ 29,995





















Average common equity

$ 1,530,550

$ 1,467,871

$ 1,466,181

$ 1,445,029

$ 1,378,284 Less: Average goodwill and other intangibles, net of

related taxes

(486,393)

(487,395)

(488,624)

(489,987)

(491,318) Average tangible common equity

$ 1,044,157

$ 980,476

$ 977,557

$ 955,042

$ 886,966





















Return on average common equity

10.11 %

10.06 %

0.96 %

5.14 %

8.38 % Return on average tangible common equity

15.25 %

15.54 %

1.93 %

8.30 %

13.60 %

APPENDIX B: Reconciliation of Common Equity to TCE





For the Three Months Ended ($ in thousands)

June 30,

2025

March 31,

2025

December

31, 2024

September

30, 2024

June 30,

2024





















Total shareholders' common equity

$ 1,556,180

$ 1,508,176

$ 1,445,611

$ 1,477,525

$ 1,404,342 Less: Goodwill and other intangibles, net of related

taxes

(485,657)

(486,749)

(487,660)

(489,139)

(490,439) Tangible common equity

$ 1,070,523

$ 1,021,427

$ 957,951

$ 988,386

$ 913,903

APPENDIX C: Tangible Book Value Per Share





For the Three Months Ended ($ in thousands except per share data)

June 30,

2025

March 31,

2025

December

31, 2024

September

30, 2024

June 30,

2024





















Tangible common equity ( Appendix B )

$ 1,070,523

$ 1,021,427

$ 957,951

$ 988,386

$ 913,903





















Common shares outstanding

41,468,098

41,368,828

41,347,418

41,340,099

41,187,943 Tangible book value per common share

$ 25.82

$ 24.69

$ 23.17

$ 23.91

$ 22.19

APPENDIX D: TCE Ratio





For the Three Months Ended ($ in thousands)

June 30,

2025

March 31,

2025

December

31, 2024

September

30, 2024

June 30,

2024





















Tangible common equity ( Appendix B )

$ 1,070,523

$ 1,021,427

$ 957,951

$ 988,386

$ 913,903





















Total assets

12,608,265

12,436,245

12,147,694

12,153,430

12,060,805 Less: Goodwill and other intangibles, net of related

taxes

(485,657)

(486,749)

(487,660)

(489,139)

(490,439) Tangible assets ("TA")

$ 12,122,608

$ 11,949,496

$ 11,660,034

$ 11,664,291

$ 11,570,366 TCE to TA ratio

8.83 %

8.55 %

8.22 %

8.47 %

7.90 %

Reconciliation of non-GAAP measures, continued APPENDIX E: Adjusted D-EPS





For the Three Months Ended ($ in thousands)

June 30, 2025

March 31, 2025

June 30, 2024













Net income

$ 38,566

$ 36,406

$ 28,712 Impact of Hurricane Helene











Provision for (benefit from) credit losses

(3,500)

(2,000)

- Total

(3,500)

(2,000)

- Less, tax impact

812

464

- After-tax impact of Hurricane Helene

(2,688)

(1,536)

-













Adjusted net income

$ 35,878

$ 34,870

$ 28,712













Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted

41,441,393

41,406,525

41,262,091













D-EPS

$ 0.93

$ 0.88

$ 0.70 Adjusted D-EPS

$ 0.87

$ 0.84

$ 0.70

Supplemental information

APPENDIX F: Loan purchase discount accretion and its impact on the Company's NIM

Included in interest income for the second quarter of 2025 was loan purchase accounting discount accretion of $1.5 million compared to $1.8 million for the linked quarter and $2.3 million for the like quarter, with the activity related to the continued repayments/reduction of the loan portfolio acquired from GrandSouth Bancorporation in January of 2023. Loan discount accretion had positive impacts of 4 basis points, 5 basis points and 6 basis points, respectively, on the Company's NIM and NIM-T/E in the second quarter of 2025, the linked quarter and the like quarter.

The following table presents the impact to net interest income of the purchase accounting adjustments for each period.





For the Three Months Ended NET INTEREST INCOME PURCHASE ACCOUNTING ADJUSTMENTS ($ in thousands)

June 30, 2025

March 31, 2025

June 30, 2024













Interest income - increased by accretion of loan discount on acquired loans

$ 1,457

$ 1,789

$ 2,303 Total interest income impact

1,457

1,789

2,303 Interest expense - increased by discount accretion on deposits

(102)

(103)

(224) Interest expense - increased by discount accretion on borrowings

(194)

(191)

(190) Total net interest expense impact

(296)

(294)

(414) Total impact on net interest income

$ 1,161

$ 1,495

$ 1,889

SOURCE First Bancorp