Starwood Property Trust, Inc.: Starwood Property Trust Closes Acquisition of Fundamental Income

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., July 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: STWD) (the "Company" or "Starwood Property Trust") today announced that the Company has closed the previously announced acquisition of Fundamental Income Properties, LLC ("Fundamental"), a fully integrated net lease real estate operating platform and owned portfolio, for approximately $2.2 billion from Brookfield Asset Management.

"We are pleased to announce the completion of our acquisition of Fundamental which should provide a stable, reliable, and growing cash flow stream for our shareholders," said Barry Sternlicht, Chairman and CEO of Starwood Property Trust. "With the addition of another business cylinder, we are expanding into a proven, scalable segment that aligns closely with our platform and leverages our existing strengths. The acquisition of Fundamental marks the next evolution-though not the last-in our strategic growth. The quality of their team, strong structuring capabilities, and deep credit focus are an excellent cultural and operational fit with Starwood. We are equally excited about the opportunity to grow in the net lease space, where we already have deep experience, by combining our expertise with Fundamental's infrastructure and scale. We are thrilled to welcome the Fundamental team to the Starwood family."

Advisors

BofA Securities served as sole financial advisor to Starwood Property Trust.

Wells Fargo, Evercore and Stephens served as financial advisors to Brookfield Asset Management.

About Starwood Property Trust, Inc.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE: STWD) is a leading diversified finance company with a core focus on the real estate and infrastructure sectors. An affiliate of global private investment firm, Starwood Capital Group, the Company has successfully deployed $108 billion of capital since inception and manages a portfolio of $27.5 billion across debt and equity investments. Starwood Property Trust's investment objective is to generate attractive and stable returns for shareholders, primarily through dividends, by leveraging a premiere global organization to identify and execute on the best risk-adjusted returning investments across its target assets. Additional information can be found at www.starwoodpropertytrust.com.

Disclaimer and Forward-Looking Statements

The estimated financial results contained in this press release are preliminary, and final results for the three months ended June 30, 2025 may change. These preliminary results are based upon our estimates and are subject to completion of our quarterly financial closing procedures. In addition, these preliminary results have not been reviewed by our independent registered public accounting firm. This summary of recent results is not a comprehensive statement of our financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2025.

Statements in this press release which are not historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are developed by combining currently available information with our beliefs and assumptions and are generally identified by the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate" and other similar expressions. Although Starwood Property Trust believes the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include, but are not limited to, satisfaction or waiver of the conditions precedent to the consummation of the contemplated acquisition of Fundamental, unanticipated difficulties or expenditures relating to, of the failure to realize the benefits of, the contemplated acquisition, including in terms of the acquisition on the Company's future performance, completion of pending investments and financings, continued ability to acquire additional investments, competition within the finance and real estate industries, availability of financing, and other risks detailed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, as well as other risks and uncertainties set forth from time to time in the Company's reports filed with the SEC, including its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2025.

In light of these risks and uncertainties, there can be no assurances that the results referred to in the forward-looking statements contained herein will in fact occur. Except to the extent required by applicable law or regulation, we undertake no obligation to, and expressly disclaim any such obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events, changes to future results over time or otherwise.

