Stewart Information Services Corporation: Stewart Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results

Total revenues of $722.2 million ($721.5 million on an adjusted basis) compared to $602.2 million ($602.7 million on an adjusted basis) in the prior year quarter

Net income of $31.9 million ($38.0 million on an adjusted basis) compared to net income of $17.3 million ($25.4 million on an adjusted basis) in the prior year quarter

Diluted EPS of $1.13 ($1.34 on an adjusted basis) compared to prior year quarter diluted EPS of $0.62 ($0.91 on an adjusted basis)

HOUSTON, July 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE: STC) today reported net income attributable to Stewart of $31.9 million ($1.13 per diluted share) for the second quarter 2025, compared to net income attributable to Stewart of $17.3 million ($0.62 per diluted share) for the second quarter 2024. On an adjusted basis, net income for the second quarter 2025 was $38.0 million ($1.34 per diluted share) compared to net income of $25.4 million ($0.91 per diluted share) in the second quarter 2024. Pretax income before noncontrolling interests for the second quarter 2025 was $46.8 million ($54.9 million on an adjusted basis) compared to $29.0 million ($39.6 million on an adjusted basis) for the second quarter 2024.

Second quarter 2025 results included $0.7 million of pretax net realized and unrealized gains, primarily resulting from $2.4 million of net unrealized gains on fair value changes of equity securities investments, partially offset by a $1.2 million acquisition liability adjustment loss in the title segment. Second quarter 2024 results included $0.5 million of pretax net realized and unrealized losses primarily driven by net unrealized losses on fair value changes of equity securities investments in the title segment.

"I am pleased with our performance this quarter as our top line results demonstrate our progress in growing each of our business lines," commented Fred Eppinger, chief executive officer. "We have also been thoughtful in our operational management and were able to deliver solid bottom-line results for the second quarter. Although the housing market continues to pose headwinds, we are dedicated to growing each of our businesses, managing our operations and being a partner of choice for our customers."

Selected Financial Information

Summary results of operations are as follows (dollars in millions, except per share amounts, pretax margin and adjusted pretax margin, and amounts may not add as presented due to rounding):



Quarter Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2025 2024

2025 2024











Total revenues 722.2 602.2

1,334.2 1,156.5 Pretax income before noncontrolling interests 46.8 29.0

52.7 36.2 Income tax expense (11.1) (7.9)

(11.6) (8.9) Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (3.7) (3.7)

(6.1) (6.8) Net income attributable to Stewart 31.9 17.3

35.0 20.5 Non-GAAP adjustments, after taxes* 6.0 8.1

9.9 9.6 Adjusted net income attributable to Stewart* 38.0 25.4

44.9 30.0 Pretax margin 6.5 % 4.8 %

3.9 % 3.1 % Adjusted pretax margin* 7.6 % 6.6 %

5.0 % 4.2 % Net income per diluted Stewart share 1.13 0.62

1.24 0.73 Adjusted net income per diluted Stewart share* 1.34 0.91

1.59 1.07





*Adjusted net income, adjusted pretax margin and adjusted net income per diluted share are non-GAAP measures. See Appendix A for explanation and reconciliation of non-GAAP adjustments.



Title Segment

Summary results of the title segment are as follows (dollars in millions, except pretax margin and adjusted pretax margin):



Quarter Ended June 30,





2025 2024 % Change















Operating revenues 592.5 496.2 19 %



Investment income 16.2 14.3 14 %



Net realized and unrealized gains 0.8 (0.5) 258 %



Pretax income 49.3 33.4 48 %



Non-GAAP adjustments to pretax income* 2.6 5.0





Adjusted pretax income* 51.9 38.4 35 %



Pretax margin 8.1 % 6.5 %





Adjusted pretax margin* 8.5 % 7.5 %













* Adjusted pretax income and adjusted pretax margin are non-GAAP financial measures. See Appendix A for explanation and reconciliation of non-GAAP adjustments.



Title segment operating revenues in the second quarter 2025 grew $96.3 million (19 percent), with improved revenues from both our direct and agency title operations compared to the second quarter 2024, while investment income improved by $2.0 million (14 percent) compared to the prior year quarter, primarily driven by higher interest and dividend income in the second quarter 2025.

Total segment operating expenses increased $83.6 million (18 percent), with agency retention expenses increasing $52.0 million (26 percent) in line with the gross agency revenue increase of $60.5 million (25 percent) compared to the prior year quarter. Combined employee costs and other operating expenses increased $31.3 million (13 percent) in the second quarter 2025 compared to the prior year quarter, primarily due to increased incentive compensation and outside search and service expenses consistent with higher title revenues, and higher salaries expense related to increased employee count. As a percentage of operating revenues, total employee costs and other operating expenses for the title segment improved to 47 percent in the second quarter 2025 from 50 percent in the second quarter 2024, primarily due to increased title operating revenues.

Title loss expense in the second quarter 2025 was $21.5 million, compared to $21.1 million in the second quarter 2024. As a percentage of title operating revenues, the title loss expense improved to 3.6 percent in the second quarter 2025, compared to 4.2 percent from the prior year quarter, primarily driven by our continued overall favorable claims experience.

In addition to the net realized and unrealized gains presented above, the title segment's adjusted pretax income included $3.4 million and $4.6 million of non-GAAP adjustments for the second quarters 2025 and 2024, respectively, primarily related to acquisition intangible asset amortization and related expenses and severance and office closure expenses (refer to Appendix A for details).

Direct title revenues information is presented below (dollars in millions):



Quarter Ended June 30,

2025 2024 % Change











Non-commercial:







Domestic 179.6 169.4 6 %

International 29.7 28.1 6 %



209.3 197.5 6 %

Commercial:







Domestic 74.6 51.0 46 %

International 7.4 7.0 6 %



82.0 58.0 41 %

Total direct title revenues 291.3 255.5 14 %











Domestic commercial revenues increased $23.6 million (46 percent) in the second quarter 2025, primarily driven by improved average transaction size and a 17 percent increase in commercial closed transactions compared to the prior year quarter, while domestic non-commercial revenues improved $10.2 million (6 percent), primarily resulting from increased transactions related to residential refinancing and real estate investors. Second quarter 2025 average domestic commercial fee per file improved 25 percent to $16,900, compared to $13,500 from the prior year quarter, while average domestic residential fee per file was slightly lower at $2,900, compared to $3,000 from the prior year quarter, primarily due to a higher mix of refinancing and real estate investor orders during the second quarter 2025. Total international revenues improved by $2.0 million (6 percent) in the second quarter 2025, primarily driven by overall increased volumes compared to the prior year quarter.

Real Estate Solutions Segment

Summary results of the real estate solutions segment are as follows (dollars in millions, except pretax margin and adjusted pretax margin):



Quarter Ended June 30,



2025 2024 % Change











Operating revenues 112.7 92.2 22 %

Pretax income 6.7 5.1 32 %

Non-GAAP adjustments to pretax income* 5.5 5.5



Adjusted pretax income* 12.2 10.6 15 %

Pretax margin 6.0 % 5.5 %



Adjusted pretax margin* 10.9 % 11.5 %





* Adjusted pretax income and adjusted pretax margin are non-GAAP financial measures. See Appendix A for an explanation and reconciliation of non-GAAP adjustments.



Segment operating revenues increased $20.5 million (22 percent) in the second quarter 2025, primarily driven by higher revenues from our credit information and valuation services businesses compared to the second quarter 2024. Combined employee costs and other operating expenses increased $18.7 million (23 percent), primarily resulting from increased costs of services related to credit information and valuation services, and higher employee costs supporting revenue growth. Non-GAAP adjustments to pretax income shown in the schedule above were related to acquisition intangible asset amortization expenses (refer to Appendix A).

Corporate Segment

The segment's results primarily relate to net expenses attributable to corporate operations which totaled $9.2 million in the second quarter 2025, compared to $9.5 million in the second quarter 2024.

Expenses

Consolidated employee costs in the second quarter 2025 increased $28.5 million (16 percent) compared to the second quarter 2024, primarily driven by higher incentive compensation consistent with overall improved revenues and increased salaries and employee benefits expenses primarily resulting from a 5 percent higher average employee count. As a percentage of total operating revenues, consolidated employee costs in the second quarter 2025 improved to 29.5 percent compared to 30.5 percent in the prior year quarter.

Consolidated other operating expenses increased $21.2 million (14 percent), primarily driven by increased real estate solutions service expenses and title outside search and premium tax expenses driven by overall revenue growth in the second quarter 2025 compared to the second quarter 2024. As a percentage of total operating revenues, second quarter 2025 consolidated other operating expenses improved to 24.6 percent compared to 25.9 percent from the prior year quarter.

Other

Net cash provided by operations improved to $53.4 million in the second quarter 2025, compared to $21.1 million in the second quarter 2024, primarily driven by the higher net income and lower claims payments in the second quarter 2025.

Second Quarter Earnings Call

Stewart will hold a conference call to discuss the second quarter 2025 earnings at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, July 24, 2025. To participate, dial 800-245-3047 (USA) or 203-518-9765 (International) - access code STCQ225. Additionally, participants can listen to the conference call through Stewart's Investor Relations website at https://investors.stewart.com/news-and-events/events/default.aspx . The conference call replay will be available from 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on July 24, 2025 until midnight on July 31, 2025 by dialing (800) 839-8320 (USA) or (402) 220-6072 (International).

About Stewart

Stewart (NYSE-STC) is a global real estate services company, offering products and services through our direct operations, network of Stewart Trusted Providers and family of companies. From residential and commercial title insurance and closing and settlement services to specialized offerings for the mortgage and real estate industries, we offer the comprehensive service, deep expertise and solutions our customers need for any real estate transaction. At Stewart, we are dedicated to becoming the premier title services company and we are committed to doing so by partnering with our customers to create mutual success. Learn more at stewart.com.

Cautionary statement regarding forward-looking statements. Certain statements in this press release are "forward-looking statements", including statements related to Stewart's future business plans and expectations, including our plans to achieve market growth and pretax margin improvements. Forward-looking statements, by their nature, are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially. Such risks and uncertainties include the volatility of general economic conditions, including economic changes that may result from new or increased tariffs, trade restrictions or geopolitical tensions, and adverse changes in the level of real estate activity, as well as a number of other risk and uncertainties discussed in detail in our documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and if applicable, as supplemented by any risk factors contained in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and our Current Reports on Form 8-K filed subsequently. We expressly disclaim any obligation to update, amend or clarify any forward-looking statements contained in this press release to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date hereof, except as may be required by applicable law.

STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES CORPORATION CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In thousands of dollars, except per share amounts and except where noted)



Quarter Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2025 2024

2025 2024 Revenues:









Title revenues:









Direct title 291,262 255,480

522,924 466,068 Agency title 301,285 240,760

568,803 481,532 Real estate solutions 112,650 92,198

209,727 175,214 Total operating revenues 705,197 588,438

1,301,472 1,122,814 Investment income 16,257 14,306

28,913 27,207 Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) 727 (514)

3,780 6,524

722,181 602,230

1,334,165 1,156,545 Expenses:









Amounts retained by agencies 252,112 200,126

473,489 400,102 Employee costs 208,209 179,708

394,019 352,125 Other operating expenses 173,527 152,291

334,439 289,244 Title losses and related claims 21,454 21,090

39,156 38,472 Depreciation and amortization 15,150 15,198

30,472 30,582 Interest 4,953 4,812

9,914 9,869

675,405 573,225

1,281,489 1,120,394 Income before taxes and noncontrolling interests 46,776 29,005

52,676 36,151 Income tax expense (11,141) (7,940)

(11,625) (8,876) Net income 35,635 21,065

41,051 27,275 Less net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 3,713 3,722

6,052 6,802 Net income attributable to Stewart 31,922 17,343

34,999 20,473











Net earnings per diluted share attributable to Stewart 1.13 0.62

1.24 0.73 Diluted average shares outstanding (000) 28,330 28,013

28,337 28,011











Selected financial information:









Net cash provided (used) by operations 53,428 21,123

23,501 (8,465) Other comprehensive income (loss) 14,454 (752)

20,825 (7,348)

Second Quarter Domestic Order Counts:













Opened Orders 2025: Apr May June Total

Closed Orders 2025: Apr May June Total Commercial 1,612 1,326 1,588 4,526

Commercial 1,472 1,444 1,499 4,415 Purchase 18,050 17,785 16,958 52,793

Purchase 11,491 12,156 12,239 35,886 Refinancing 7,010 6,188 6,538 19,736

Refinancing 4,424 3,989 3,752 12,165 Other 5,232 4,666 2,693 12,591

Other 5,729 6,503 1,896 14,128 Total 31,904 29,965 27,777 89,646

Total 23,116 24,092 19,386 66,594





















Opened Orders 2024: Apr May June Total

Closed Orders 2024: Apr May June Total Commercial 1,232 1,249 1,045 3,526

Commercial 1,288 1,314 1,185 3,787 Purchase 19,273 18,493 17,291 55,057

Purchase 12,247 13,610 11,975 37,832 Refinancing 5,782 5,976 4,973 16,731

Refinancing 3,530 3,547 2,901 9,978 Other 3,664 4,810 2,933 11,407

Other 3,272 2,526 2,104 7,902 Total 29,951 30,528 26,242 86,721

Total 20,337 20,997 18,165 59,499



























STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES CORPORATION CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands of dollars)



June 30, 2025 December 31,

2024 Assets:



Cash and cash equivalents 178,101 216,298 Short-term investments 45,731 41,199 Investments in debt and equity securities, at fair value 689,743 669,098 Receivables - premiums from agencies 39,166 36,753 Receivables - other 135,791 111,735 Allowance for uncollectible amounts (8,890) (7,725) Property and equipment, net 83,167 87,613 Operating lease assets, net 113,615 102,210 Title plants 74,955 74,862 Goodwill 1,092,747 1,084,139 Intangible assets, net of amortization 158,348 173,075 Deferred tax assets 4,795 4,827 Other assets 173,888 136,061

2,781,157 2,730,145 Liabilities:



Notes payable 446,000 445,841 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 203,903 214,580 Operating lease liabilities 129,787 118,835 Estimated title losses 523,085 511,534 Deferred tax liabilities 32,100 28,266

1,334,875 1,319,056 Stockholders' equity:



Common Stock and additional paid-in capital 366,966 358,721 Retained earnings 1,096,023 1,089,484 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (22,572) (43,397) Treasury stock (2,666) (2,666) Stockholders' equity attributable to Stewart 1,437,751 1,402,142 Noncontrolling interests 8,531 8,947 Total stockholders' equity 1,446,282 1,411,089

2,781,157 2,730,145





Number of shares outstanding (000) 27,940 27,764 Book value per share 51.46 50.50

STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES CORPORATION SEGMENT INFORMATION (In thousands of dollars)

Quarter Ended: June 30, 2025

June 30, 2024

Title Real

Estate

Solutions Corporate

and Other Total

Title Real

Estate

Solutions Corporate

and Other Total Revenues:

















Operating revenues 592,547 112,650 - 705,197

496,240 92,198 - 588,438 Investment income 16,233 24 - 16,257

14,282 24 - 14,306 Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) 768 - (41) 727

(487) - (27) (514)

609,548 112,674 (41) 722,181

510,035 92,222 (27) 602,230 Expenses:

















Amounts retained by agencies 252,112 - - 252,112

200,126 - - 200,126 Employee costs 189,549 15,437 3,223 208,209

162,916 13,583 3,209 179,708 Other operating expenses 88,252 84,072 1,203 173,527

83,616 67,252 1,423 152,291 Title losses and related claims 21,454 - - 21,454

21,090 - - 21,090 Depreciation and amortization 8,443 6,424 283 15,150

8,536 6,264 398 15,198 Interest 424 - 4,529 4,953

380 7 4,425 4,812

560,234 105,933 9,238 675,405

476,664 87,106 9,455 573,225 Income (loss) before taxes 49,314 6,741 (9,279) 46,776

33,371 5,116 (9,482) 29,005

Six Months Ended: June 30, 2025

June 30, 2024

Title Real

Estate

Solutions Corporate

and Other Total

Title Real

Estate

Solutions Corporate

and Other Total Revenues:

















Operating revenues 1,091,745 209,727 - 1,301,472

947,600 175,214 - 1,122,814 Investment income 28,855 58 - 28,913

27,158 49 - 27,207 Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) 3,823 - (43) 3,780

6,629 - (105) 6,524

1,124,423 209,785 (43) 1,334,165

981,387 175,263 (105) 1,156,545 Expenses:

















Amounts retained by agencies 473,489 - - 473,489

400,102 - - 400,102 Employee costs 358,036 29,172 6,811 394,019

319,718 25,801 6,606 352,125 Other operating expenses 174,759 157,015 2,665 334,439

161,516 125,070 2,658 289,244 Title losses and related claims 39,156 - - 39,156

38,472 - - 38,472 Depreciation and amortization 17,057 12,796 619 30,472

17,266 12,538 778 30,582 Interest 846 2 9,066 9,914

759 7 9,103 9,869

1,063,343 198,985 19,161 1,281,489

937,833 163,416 19,145 1,120,394 Income (loss) before taxes 61,080 10,800 (19,204) 52,676

43,554 11,847 (19,250) 36,151

Appendix A

Non-GAAP Adjustments

Management uses a variety of financial and operational measurements other than its financial statements prepared in accordance with United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) to analyze its performance. These include: (1) adjusted revenues, which are reported revenues adjusted for net realized and unrealized gains and losses and (2) adjusted pretax income and adjusted net income, which are reported pretax income and reported net income after earnings from noncontrolling interests, respectively, adjusted for net realized and unrealized gains and losses, acquired intangible asset amortization, and office closure costs and severance expenses. Adjusted diluted earnings per share (adjusted diluted EPS) is calculated using adjusted net income divided by the diluted average weighted outstanding shares. Adjusted pretax margin is calculated using adjusted pretax income divided by adjusted total revenues. Management views these measures as important performance measures of core profitability for its operations and as key components of its internal financial reporting. Management believes investors benefit from having access to the same financial measures that management uses.

Below are reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures used by management to the most directly comparable GAAP measures for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024 (dollars in millions, except shares, per share amounts and pretax margins, and amounts may not add as presented due to rounding).



Quarter Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2025 2024 % Chg

2025 2024 % Chg















Total revenues 722.2 602.2 20 %

1,334.2 1,156.5 15 % Non-GAAP revenue adjustment:













Net realized and unrealized (gains) losses (0.7) 0.5



(3.8) (6.5)

Adjusted total revenues 721.5 602.7 20 %

1,330.4 1,150.0 16 % Net realized and unrealized gains (losses):













Net unrealized gains (losses) on equity securities fair value changes 2.4 (0.5)



5.6 6.7

Net losses from acquisition liability adjustments (1.2) -



(1.0) -

Net losses on sale of securities investments (0.1) -



(0.4) (0.1)

Other items, net (0.4) -



(0.4) (0.1)

Total 0.7 (0.5)



3.8 6.5

















Pretax income 46.8 29.0 61 %

52.7 36.2 46 % Non-GAAP pretax adjustments:













Net realized and unrealized (gains) losses (0.7) 0.5



(3.8) (6.5)

Acquired intangible asset amortization 8.3 8.3



16.6 16.8

Office closure and severance expenses 0.6 1.8



0.6 2.3

Adjusted pretax income 54.9 39.6 39 %

66.1 48.7 36 % GAAP pretax margin 6.5 % 4.8 %



3.9 % 3.1 %

Adjusted pretax margin 7.6 % 6.6 %



5.0 % 4.2 %

















Net income attributable to Stewart 31.9 17.3 84 %

35.0 20.5 71 % Non-GAAP pretax adjustments:













Net realized and unrealized (gains) losses (0.7) 0.5



(3.8) (6.5)

Acquired intangible asset amortization 8.3 8.3



16.6 16.8

Office closure and severance expenses 0.6 1.8



0.6 2.3

Net tax effects of non-GAAP adjustments (2.1) (2.5)



(3.5) (3.0)

Non-GAAP adjustments, after taxes 6.0 8.1



9.9 9.6

Adjusted net income attributable to Stewart 38.0 25.4 50 %

44.9 30.0 50 %















Diluted average shares outstanding (000) 28,330 28,013



28,337 28,011

GAAP net income per share 1.13 0.62



1.24 0.73

Adjusted net income per share 1.34 0.91



1.59 1.07



















Quarter Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2025 2024 % Chg

2025 2024 % Chg Title Segment:













Revenues 609.5 510.0 20 %

1,124.4 981.4 15 % Net realized and unrealized (gains) losses (0.8) 0.5



(3.8) (6.6)

Adjusted revenues 608.8 510.5 19 %

1,120.6 974.8 15 %















Pretax income 49.3 33.4 48 %

61.1 43.6 40 % Non-GAAP pretax adjustments:













Net realized and unrealized (gains) losses (0.8) 0.5



(3.8) (6.6)

Acquired intangible asset amortization 2.8 2.8



5.6 5.7

Office closure and severance expenses 0.6 1.8



0.6 2.3

Adjusted pretax income 51.9 38.4 35 %

63.5 44.9 41 % GAAP pretax margin 8.1 % 6.5 %



5.4 % 4.4 %

Adjusted pretax margin 8.5 % 7.5 %



5.7 % 4.6 %

















Real Estate Solutions Segment:













Revenues 112.7 92.2 22 %

209.8 175.3 20 %















Pretax income 6.7 5.1 32 %

10.8 11.8 (9 %) Non-GAAP pretax adjustment:













Acquired intangible asset amortization 5.5 5.5



11.0 11.1

Adjusted pretax income 12.2 10.6 15 %

21.8 23.0 (5 %) GAAP pretax margin 6.0 % 5.5 %



5.1 % 6.8 %

Adjusted pretax margin 10.9 % 11.5 %



10.4 % 13.1 %



