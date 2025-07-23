Anzeige
WKN: 887667 | ISIN: US8603721015 | Ticker-Symbol: SIU
Frankfurt
24.07.25 | 08:06
48,600 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
50,5053,0011:21
PR Newswire
23.07.2025 22:15 Uhr
16 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Stewart Information Services Corporation: Stewart Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results

  • Total revenues of $722.2 million ($721.5 million on an adjusted basis) compared to $602.2 million ($602.7 million on an adjusted basis) in the prior year quarter
  • Net income of $31.9 million ($38.0 million on an adjusted basis) compared to net income of $17.3 million ($25.4 million on an adjusted basis) in the prior year quarter
  • Diluted EPS of $1.13 ($1.34 on an adjusted basis) compared to prior year quarter diluted EPS of $0.62 ($0.91 on an adjusted basis)

HOUSTON, July 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE: STC) today reported net income attributable to Stewart of $31.9 million ($1.13 per diluted share) for the second quarter 2025, compared to net income attributable to Stewart of $17.3 million ($0.62 per diluted share) for the second quarter 2024. On an adjusted basis, net income for the second quarter 2025 was $38.0 million ($1.34 per diluted share) compared to net income of $25.4 million ($0.91 per diluted share) in the second quarter 2024. Pretax income before noncontrolling interests for the second quarter 2025 was $46.8 million ($54.9 million on an adjusted basis) compared to $29.0 million ($39.6 million on an adjusted basis) for the second quarter 2024.

Second quarter 2025 results included $0.7 million of pretax net realized and unrealized gains, primarily resulting from $2.4 million of net unrealized gains on fair value changes of equity securities investments, partially offset by a $1.2 million acquisition liability adjustment loss in the title segment. Second quarter 2024 results included $0.5 million of pretax net realized and unrealized losses primarily driven by net unrealized losses on fair value changes of equity securities investments in the title segment.

"I am pleased with our performance this quarter as our top line results demonstrate our progress in growing each of our business lines," commented Fred Eppinger, chief executive officer. "We have also been thoughtful in our operational management and were able to deliver solid bottom-line results for the second quarter. Although the housing market continues to pose headwinds, we are dedicated to growing each of our businesses, managing our operations and being a partner of choice for our customers."

Selected Financial Information
Summary results of operations are as follows (dollars in millions, except per share amounts, pretax margin and adjusted pretax margin, and amounts may not add as presented due to rounding):


Quarter Ended

June 30,


Six Months Ended

June 30,


2025

2024


2025

2024







Total revenues

722.2

602.2


1,334.2

1,156.5

Pretax income before noncontrolling interests

46.8

29.0


52.7

36.2

Income tax expense

(11.1)

(7.9)


(11.6)

(8.9)

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

(3.7)

(3.7)


(6.1)

(6.8)

Net income attributable to Stewart

31.9

17.3


35.0

20.5

Non-GAAP adjustments, after taxes*

6.0

8.1


9.9

9.6

Adjusted net income attributable to Stewart*

38.0

25.4


44.9

30.0

Pretax margin

6.5 %

4.8 %


3.9 %

3.1 %

Adjusted pretax margin*

7.6 %

6.6 %


5.0 %

4.2 %

Net income per diluted Stewart share

1.13

0.62


1.24

0.73

Adjusted net income per diluted Stewart share*

1.34

0.91


1.59

1.07



*Adjusted net income, adjusted pretax margin and adjusted net income per diluted share are non-GAAP measures. See Appendix A for explanation and reconciliation of non-GAAP adjustments.


Title Segment
Summary results of the title segment are as follows (dollars in millions, except pretax margin and adjusted pretax margin):


Quarter Ended June 30,




2025

2024

% Change









Operating revenues

592.5

496.2

19 %



Investment income

16.2

14.3

14 %



Net realized and unrealized gains

0.8

(0.5)

258 %



Pretax income

49.3

33.4

48 %



Non-GAAP adjustments to pretax income*

2.6

5.0




Adjusted pretax income*

51.9

38.4

35 %



Pretax margin

8.1 %

6.5 %




Adjusted pretax margin*

8.5 %

7.5 %







* Adjusted pretax income and adjusted pretax margin are non-GAAP financial measures. See Appendix A for explanation and reconciliation of non-GAAP adjustments.


Title segment operating revenues in the second quarter 2025 grew $96.3 million (19 percent), with improved revenues from both our direct and agency title operations compared to the second quarter 2024, while investment income improved by $2.0 million (14 percent) compared to the prior year quarter, primarily driven by higher interest and dividend income in the second quarter 2025.

Total segment operating expenses increased $83.6 million (18 percent), with agency retention expenses increasing $52.0 million (26 percent) in line with the gross agency revenue increase of $60.5 million (25 percent) compared to the prior year quarter. Combined employee costs and other operating expenses increased $31.3 million (13 percent) in the second quarter 2025 compared to the prior year quarter, primarily due to increased incentive compensation and outside search and service expenses consistent with higher title revenues, and higher salaries expense related to increased employee count. As a percentage of operating revenues, total employee costs and other operating expenses for the title segment improved to 47 percent in the second quarter 2025 from 50 percent in the second quarter 2024, primarily due to increased title operating revenues.

Title loss expense in the second quarter 2025 was $21.5 million, compared to $21.1 million in the second quarter 2024. As a percentage of title operating revenues, the title loss expense improved to 3.6 percent in the second quarter 2025, compared to 4.2 percent from the prior year quarter, primarily driven by our continued overall favorable claims experience.

In addition to the net realized and unrealized gains presented above, the title segment's adjusted pretax income included $3.4 million and $4.6 million of non-GAAP adjustments for the second quarters 2025 and 2024, respectively, primarily related to acquisition intangible asset amortization and related expenses and severance and office closure expenses (refer to Appendix A for details).

Direct title revenues information is presented below (dollars in millions):


Quarter Ended June 30,


2025

2024

% Change







Non-commercial:





Domestic

179.6

169.4

6 %


International

29.7

28.1

6 %



209.3

197.5

6 %


Commercial:





Domestic

74.6

51.0

46 %


International

7.4

7.0

6 %



82.0

58.0

41 %


Total direct title revenues

291.3

255.5

14 %






Domestic commercial revenues increased $23.6 million (46 percent) in the second quarter 2025, primarily driven by improved average transaction size and a 17 percent increase in commercial closed transactions compared to the prior year quarter, while domestic non-commercial revenues improved $10.2 million (6 percent), primarily resulting from increased transactions related to residential refinancing and real estate investors. Second quarter 2025 average domestic commercial fee per file improved 25 percent to $16,900, compared to $13,500 from the prior year quarter, while average domestic residential fee per file was slightly lower at $2,900, compared to $3,000 from the prior year quarter, primarily due to a higher mix of refinancing and real estate investor orders during the second quarter 2025. Total international revenues improved by $2.0 million (6 percent) in the second quarter 2025, primarily driven by overall increased volumes compared to the prior year quarter.

Real Estate Solutions Segment
Summary results of the real estate solutions segment are as follows (dollars in millions, except pretax margin and adjusted pretax margin):


Quarter Ended June 30,



2025

2024

% Change







Operating revenues

112.7

92.2

22 %


Pretax income

6.7

5.1

32 %


Non-GAAP adjustments to pretax income*

5.5

5.5



Adjusted pretax income*

12.2

10.6

15 %


Pretax margin

6.0 %

5.5 %



Adjusted pretax margin*

10.9 %

11.5 %



* Adjusted pretax income and adjusted pretax margin are non-GAAP financial measures. See Appendix A for an explanation and reconciliation of non-GAAP adjustments.


Segment operating revenues increased $20.5 million (22 percent) in the second quarter 2025, primarily driven by higher revenues from our credit information and valuation services businesses compared to the second quarter 2024. Combined employee costs and other operating expenses increased $18.7 million (23 percent), primarily resulting from increased costs of services related to credit information and valuation services, and higher employee costs supporting revenue growth. Non-GAAP adjustments to pretax income shown in the schedule above were related to acquisition intangible asset amortization expenses (refer to Appendix A).

Corporate Segment
The segment's results primarily relate to net expenses attributable to corporate operations which totaled $9.2 million in the second quarter 2025, compared to $9.5 million in the second quarter 2024.

Expenses
Consolidated employee costs in the second quarter 2025 increased $28.5 million (16 percent) compared to the second quarter 2024, primarily driven by higher incentive compensation consistent with overall improved revenues and increased salaries and employee benefits expenses primarily resulting from a 5 percent higher average employee count. As a percentage of total operating revenues, consolidated employee costs in the second quarter 2025 improved to 29.5 percent compared to 30.5 percent in the prior year quarter.

Consolidated other operating expenses increased $21.2 million (14 percent), primarily driven by increased real estate solutions service expenses and title outside search and premium tax expenses driven by overall revenue growth in the second quarter 2025 compared to the second quarter 2024. As a percentage of total operating revenues, second quarter 2025 consolidated other operating expenses improved to 24.6 percent compared to 25.9 percent from the prior year quarter.

Other
Net cash provided by operations improved to $53.4 million in the second quarter 2025, compared to $21.1 million in the second quarter 2024, primarily driven by the higher net income and lower claims payments in the second quarter 2025.

Second Quarter Earnings Call
Stewart will hold a conference call to discuss the second quarter 2025 earnings at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, July 24, 2025. To participate, dial 800-245-3047 (USA) or 203-518-9765 (International) - access code STCQ225. Additionally, participants can listen to the conference call through Stewart's Investor Relations website at https://investors.stewart.com/news-and-events/events/default.aspx. The conference call replay will be available from 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on July 24, 2025 until midnight on July 31, 2025 by dialing (800) 839-8320 (USA) or (402) 220-6072 (International).

About Stewart
Stewart (NYSE-STC) is a global real estate services company, offering products and services through our direct operations, network of Stewart Trusted Providers and family of companies. From residential and commercial title insurance and closing and settlement services to specialized offerings for the mortgage and real estate industries, we offer the comprehensive service, deep expertise and solutions our customers need for any real estate transaction. At Stewart, we are dedicated to becoming the premier title services company and we are committed to doing so by partnering with our customers to create mutual success. Learn more at stewart.com.

Cautionary statement regarding forward-looking statements. Certain statements in this press release are "forward-looking statements", including statements related to Stewart's future business plans and expectations, including our plans to achieve market growth and pretax margin improvements. Forward-looking statements, by their nature, are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially. Such risks and uncertainties include the volatility of general economic conditions, including economic changes that may result from new or increased tariffs, trade restrictions or geopolitical tensions, and adverse changes in the level of real estate activity, as well as a number of other risk and uncertainties discussed in detail in our documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and if applicable, as supplemented by any risk factors contained in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and our Current Reports on Form 8-K filed subsequently. We expressly disclaim any obligation to update, amend or clarify any forward-looking statements contained in this press release to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date hereof, except as may be required by applicable law.

ST-IR

STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES CORPORATION

CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(In thousands of dollars, except per share amounts and except where noted)



Quarter Ended June 30,


Six Months Ended June 30,


2025

2024


2025

2024

Revenues:






Title revenues:






Direct title

291,262

255,480


522,924

466,068

Agency title

301,285

240,760


568,803

481,532

Real estate solutions

112,650

92,198


209,727

175,214

Total operating revenues

705,197

588,438


1,301,472

1,122,814

Investment income

16,257

14,306


28,913

27,207

Net realized and unrealized gains (losses)

727

(514)


3,780

6,524


722,181

602,230


1,334,165

1,156,545

Expenses:






Amounts retained by agencies

252,112

200,126


473,489

400,102

Employee costs

208,209

179,708


394,019

352,125

Other operating expenses

173,527

152,291


334,439

289,244

Title losses and related claims

21,454

21,090


39,156

38,472

Depreciation and amortization

15,150

15,198


30,472

30,582

Interest

4,953

4,812


9,914

9,869


675,405

573,225


1,281,489

1,120,394

Income before taxes and noncontrolling interests

46,776

29,005


52,676

36,151

Income tax expense

(11,141)

(7,940)


(11,625)

(8,876)

Net income

35,635

21,065


41,051

27,275

Less net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

3,713

3,722


6,052

6,802

Net income attributable to Stewart

31,922

17,343


34,999

20,473







Net earnings per diluted share attributable to Stewart

1.13

0.62


1.24

0.73

Diluted average shares outstanding (000)

28,330

28,013


28,337

28,011







Selected financial information:






Net cash provided (used) by operations

53,428

21,123


23,501

(8,465)

Other comprehensive income (loss)

14,454

(752)


20,825

(7,348)

Second Quarter Domestic Order Counts:








Opened Orders 2025:

Apr

May

June

Total


Closed Orders 2025:

Apr

May

June

Total

Commercial

1,612

1,326

1,588

4,526


Commercial

1,472

1,444

1,499

4,415

Purchase

18,050

17,785

16,958

52,793


Purchase

11,491

12,156

12,239

35,886

Refinancing

7,010

6,188

6,538

19,736


Refinancing

4,424

3,989

3,752

12,165

Other

5,232

4,666

2,693

12,591


Other

5,729

6,503

1,896

14,128

Total

31,904

29,965

27,777

89,646


Total

23,116

24,092

19,386

66,594












Opened Orders 2024:

Apr

May

June

Total


Closed Orders 2024:

Apr

May

June

Total

Commercial

1,232

1,249

1,045

3,526


Commercial

1,288

1,314

1,185

3,787

Purchase

19,273

18,493

17,291

55,057


Purchase

12,247

13,610

11,975

37,832

Refinancing

5,782

5,976

4,973

16,731


Refinancing

3,530

3,547

2,901

9,978

Other

3,664

4,810

2,933

11,407


Other

3,272

2,526

2,104

7,902

Total

29,951

30,528

26,242

86,721


Total

20,337

20,997

18,165

59,499














STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES CORPORATION

CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands of dollars)



June 30, 2025

December 31,
2024

Assets:



Cash and cash equivalents

178,101

216,298

Short-term investments

45,731

41,199

Investments in debt and equity securities, at fair value

689,743

669,098

Receivables - premiums from agencies

39,166

36,753

Receivables - other

135,791

111,735

Allowance for uncollectible amounts

(8,890)

(7,725)

Property and equipment, net

83,167

87,613

Operating lease assets, net

113,615

102,210

Title plants

74,955

74,862

Goodwill

1,092,747

1,084,139

Intangible assets, net of amortization

158,348

173,075

Deferred tax assets

4,795

4,827

Other assets

173,888

136,061


2,781,157

2,730,145

Liabilities:



Notes payable

446,000

445,841

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

203,903

214,580

Operating lease liabilities

129,787

118,835

Estimated title losses

523,085

511,534

Deferred tax liabilities

32,100

28,266


1,334,875

1,319,056

Stockholders' equity:



Common Stock and additional paid-in capital

366,966

358,721

Retained earnings

1,096,023

1,089,484

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(22,572)

(43,397)

Treasury stock

(2,666)

(2,666)

Stockholders' equity attributable to Stewart

1,437,751

1,402,142

Noncontrolling interests

8,531

8,947

Total stockholders' equity

1,446,282

1,411,089


2,781,157

2,730,145




Number of shares outstanding (000)

27,940

27,764

Book value per share

51.46

50.50

STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES CORPORATION

SEGMENT INFORMATION

(In thousands of dollars)


Quarter Ended:

June 30, 2025


June 30, 2024


Title

Real
Estate
Solutions

Corporate
and Other

Total


Title

Real
Estate
Solutions

Corporate
and Other

Total

Revenues:










Operating revenues

592,547

112,650

-

705,197


496,240

92,198

-

588,438

Investment income

16,233

24

-

16,257


14,282

24

-

14,306

Net realized and unrealized gains (losses)

768

-

(41)

727


(487)

-

(27)

(514)


609,548

112,674

(41)

722,181


510,035

92,222

(27)

602,230

Expenses:










Amounts retained by agencies

252,112

-

-

252,112


200,126

-

-

200,126

Employee costs

189,549

15,437

3,223

208,209


162,916

13,583

3,209

179,708

Other operating expenses

88,252

84,072

1,203

173,527


83,616

67,252

1,423

152,291

Title losses and related claims

21,454

-

-

21,454


21,090

-

-

21,090

Depreciation and amortization

8,443

6,424

283

15,150


8,536

6,264

398

15,198

Interest

424

-

4,529

4,953


380

7

4,425

4,812


560,234

105,933

9,238

675,405


476,664

87,106

9,455

573,225

Income (loss) before taxes

49,314

6,741

(9,279)

46,776


33,371

5,116

(9,482)

29,005


Six Months Ended:

June 30, 2025


June 30, 2024


Title

Real
Estate
Solutions

Corporate
and Other

Total


Title

Real
Estate
Solutions

Corporate
and Other

Total

Revenues:










Operating revenues

1,091,745

209,727

-

1,301,472


947,600

175,214

-

1,122,814

Investment income

28,855

58

-

28,913


27,158

49

-

27,207

Net realized and unrealized gains (losses)

3,823

-

(43)

3,780


6,629

-

(105)

6,524


1,124,423

209,785

(43)

1,334,165


981,387

175,263

(105)

1,156,545

Expenses:










Amounts retained by agencies

473,489

-

-

473,489


400,102

-

-

400,102

Employee costs

358,036

29,172

6,811

394,019


319,718

25,801

6,606

352,125

Other operating expenses

174,759

157,015

2,665

334,439


161,516

125,070

2,658

289,244

Title losses and related claims

39,156

-

-

39,156


38,472

-

-

38,472

Depreciation and amortization

17,057

12,796

619

30,472


17,266

12,538

778

30,582

Interest

846

2

9,066

9,914


759

7

9,103

9,869


1,063,343

198,985

19,161

1,281,489


937,833

163,416

19,145

1,120,394

Income (loss) before taxes

61,080

10,800

(19,204)

52,676


43,554

11,847

(19,250)

36,151

Appendix A
Non-GAAP Adjustments

Management uses a variety of financial and operational measurements other than its financial statements prepared in accordance with United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) to analyze its performance. These include: (1) adjusted revenues, which are reported revenues adjusted for net realized and unrealized gains and losses and (2) adjusted pretax income and adjusted net income, which are reported pretax income and reported net income after earnings from noncontrolling interests, respectively, adjusted for net realized and unrealized gains and losses, acquired intangible asset amortization, and office closure costs and severance expenses. Adjusted diluted earnings per share (adjusted diluted EPS) is calculated using adjusted net income divided by the diluted average weighted outstanding shares. Adjusted pretax margin is calculated using adjusted pretax income divided by adjusted total revenues. Management views these measures as important performance measures of core profitability for its operations and as key components of its internal financial reporting. Management believes investors benefit from having access to the same financial measures that management uses.

Below are reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures used by management to the most directly comparable GAAP measures for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024 (dollars in millions, except shares, per share amounts and pretax margins, and amounts may not add as presented due to rounding).


Quarter Ended June 30,


Six Months Ended June 30,


2025

2024

% Chg


2025

2024

% Chg









Total revenues

722.2

602.2

20 %


1,334.2

1,156.5

15 %

Non-GAAP revenue adjustment:








Net realized and unrealized (gains) losses

(0.7)

0.5



(3.8)

(6.5)


Adjusted total revenues

721.5

602.7

20 %


1,330.4

1,150.0

16 %

Net realized and unrealized gains (losses):








Net unrealized gains (losses) on equity securities fair value changes

2.4

(0.5)



5.6

6.7


Net losses from acquisition liability adjustments

(1.2)

-



(1.0)

-


Net losses on sale of securities investments

(0.1)

-



(0.4)

(0.1)


Other items, net

(0.4)

-



(0.4)

(0.1)


Total

0.7

(0.5)



3.8

6.5










Pretax income

46.8

29.0

61 %


52.7

36.2

46 %

Non-GAAP pretax adjustments:








Net realized and unrealized (gains) losses

(0.7)

0.5



(3.8)

(6.5)


Acquired intangible asset amortization

8.3

8.3



16.6

16.8


Office closure and severance expenses

0.6

1.8



0.6

2.3


Adjusted pretax income

54.9

39.6

39 %


66.1

48.7

36 %

GAAP pretax margin

6.5 %

4.8 %



3.9 %

3.1 %


Adjusted pretax margin

7.6 %

6.6 %



5.0 %

4.2 %










Net income attributable to Stewart

31.9

17.3

84 %


35.0

20.5

71 %

Non-GAAP pretax adjustments:








Net realized and unrealized (gains) losses

(0.7)

0.5



(3.8)

(6.5)


Acquired intangible asset amortization

8.3

8.3



16.6

16.8


Office closure and severance expenses

0.6

1.8



0.6

2.3


Net tax effects of non-GAAP adjustments

(2.1)

(2.5)



(3.5)

(3.0)


Non-GAAP adjustments, after taxes

6.0

8.1



9.9

9.6


Adjusted net income attributable to Stewart

38.0

25.4

50 %


44.9

30.0

50 %









Diluted average shares outstanding (000)

28,330

28,013



28,337

28,011


GAAP net income per share

1.13

0.62



1.24

0.73


Adjusted net income per share

1.34

0.91



1.59

1.07











Quarter Ended June 30,


Six Months Ended June 30,


2025

2024

% Chg


2025

2024

% Chg

Title Segment:








Revenues

609.5

510.0

20 %


1,124.4

981.4

15 %

Net realized and unrealized (gains) losses

(0.8)

0.5



(3.8)

(6.6)


Adjusted revenues

608.8

510.5

19 %


1,120.6

974.8

15 %









Pretax income

49.3

33.4

48 %


61.1

43.6

40 %

Non-GAAP pretax adjustments:








Net realized and unrealized (gains) losses

(0.8)

0.5



(3.8)

(6.6)


Acquired intangible asset amortization

2.8

2.8



5.6

5.7


Office closure and severance expenses

0.6

1.8



0.6

2.3


Adjusted pretax income

51.9

38.4

35 %


63.5

44.9

41 %

GAAP pretax margin

8.1 %

6.5 %



5.4 %

4.4 %


Adjusted pretax margin

8.5 %

7.5 %



5.7 %

4.6 %










Real Estate Solutions Segment:








Revenues

112.7

92.2

22 %


209.8

175.3

20 %









Pretax income

6.7

5.1

32 %


10.8

11.8

(9 %)

Non-GAAP pretax adjustment:








Acquired intangible asset amortization

5.5

5.5



11.0

11.1


Adjusted pretax income

12.2

10.6

15 %


21.8

23.0

(5 %)

GAAP pretax margin

6.0 %

5.5 %



5.1 %

6.8 %


Adjusted pretax margin

10.9 %

11.5 %



10.4 %

13.1 %


SOURCE Stewart Information Services Corporation

© 2025 PR Newswire
