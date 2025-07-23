Stewart Information Services Corporation: Stewart Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results

- Total revenues of $722.2 million ($721.5 million on an adjusted basis) compared to $602.2 million ($602.7 million on an adjusted basis) in the prior year quarter
- Net income of $31.9 million ($38.0 million on an adjusted basis) compared to net income of $17.3 million ($25.4 million on an adjusted basis) in the prior year quarter
- Diluted EPS of $1.13 ($1.34 on an adjusted basis) compared to prior year quarter diluted EPS of $0.62 ($0.91 on an adjusted basis)
HOUSTON, July 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE: STC) today reported net income attributable to Stewart of $31.9 million ($1.13 per diluted share) for the second quarter 2025, compared to net income attributable to Stewart of $17.3 million ($0.62 per diluted share) for the second quarter 2024. On an adjusted basis, net income for the second quarter 2025 was $38.0 million ($1.34 per diluted share) compared to net income of $25.4 million ($0.91 per diluted share) in the second quarter 2024. Pretax income before noncontrolling interests for the second quarter 2025 was $46.8 million ($54.9 million on an adjusted basis) compared to $29.0 million ($39.6 million on an adjusted basis) for the second quarter 2024.
Second quarter 2025 results included $0.7 million of pretax net realized and unrealized gains, primarily resulting from $2.4 million of net unrealized gains on fair value changes of equity securities investments, partially offset by a $1.2 million acquisition liability adjustment loss in the title segment. Second quarter 2024 results included $0.5 million of pretax net realized and unrealized losses primarily driven by net unrealized losses on fair value changes of equity securities investments in the title segment.
"I am pleased with our performance this quarter as our top line results demonstrate our progress in growing each of our business lines," commented Fred Eppinger, chief executive officer. "We have also been thoughtful in our operational management and were able to deliver solid bottom-line results for the second quarter. Although the housing market continues to pose headwinds, we are dedicated to growing each of our businesses, managing our operations and being a partner of choice for our customers."
Selected Financial Information
Summary results of operations are as follows (dollars in millions, except per share amounts, pretax margin and adjusted pretax margin, and amounts may not add as presented due to rounding):
Quarter Ended
June 30,
Six Months Ended
June 30,
2025
2024
2025
2024
Total revenues
722.2
602.2
1,334.2
1,156.5
Pretax income before noncontrolling interests
46.8
29.0
52.7
36.2
Income tax expense
(11.1)
(7.9)
(11.6)
(8.9)
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
(3.7)
(3.7)
(6.1)
(6.8)
Net income attributable to Stewart
31.9
17.3
35.0
20.5
Non-GAAP adjustments, after taxes*
6.0
8.1
9.9
9.6
Adjusted net income attributable to Stewart*
38.0
25.4
44.9
30.0
Pretax margin
6.5 %
4.8 %
3.9 %
3.1 %
Adjusted pretax margin*
7.6 %
6.6 %
5.0 %
4.2 %
Net income per diluted Stewart share
1.13
0.62
1.24
0.73
Adjusted net income per diluted Stewart share*
1.34
0.91
1.59
1.07
*Adjusted net income, adjusted pretax margin and adjusted net income per diluted share are non-GAAP measures. See Appendix A for explanation and reconciliation of non-GAAP adjustments.
Title Segment
Summary results of the title segment are as follows (dollars in millions, except pretax margin and adjusted pretax margin):
Quarter Ended June 30,
2025
2024
% Change
Operating revenues
592.5
496.2
19 %
Investment income
16.2
14.3
14 %
Net realized and unrealized gains
0.8
(0.5)
258 %
Pretax income
49.3
33.4
48 %
Non-GAAP adjustments to pretax income*
2.6
5.0
Adjusted pretax income*
51.9
38.4
35 %
Pretax margin
8.1 %
6.5 %
Adjusted pretax margin*
8.5 %
7.5 %
* Adjusted pretax income and adjusted pretax margin are non-GAAP financial measures. See Appendix A for explanation and reconciliation of non-GAAP adjustments.
Title segment operating revenues in the second quarter 2025 grew $96.3 million (19 percent), with improved revenues from both our direct and agency title operations compared to the second quarter 2024, while investment income improved by $2.0 million (14 percent) compared to the prior year quarter, primarily driven by higher interest and dividend income in the second quarter 2025.
Total segment operating expenses increased $83.6 million (18 percent), with agency retention expenses increasing $52.0 million (26 percent) in line with the gross agency revenue increase of $60.5 million (25 percent) compared to the prior year quarter. Combined employee costs and other operating expenses increased $31.3 million (13 percent) in the second quarter 2025 compared to the prior year quarter, primarily due to increased incentive compensation and outside search and service expenses consistent with higher title revenues, and higher salaries expense related to increased employee count. As a percentage of operating revenues, total employee costs and other operating expenses for the title segment improved to 47 percent in the second quarter 2025 from 50 percent in the second quarter 2024, primarily due to increased title operating revenues.
Title loss expense in the second quarter 2025 was $21.5 million, compared to $21.1 million in the second quarter 2024. As a percentage of title operating revenues, the title loss expense improved to 3.6 percent in the second quarter 2025, compared to 4.2 percent from the prior year quarter, primarily driven by our continued overall favorable claims experience.
In addition to the net realized and unrealized gains presented above, the title segment's adjusted pretax income included $3.4 million and $4.6 million of non-GAAP adjustments for the second quarters 2025 and 2024, respectively, primarily related to acquisition intangible asset amortization and related expenses and severance and office closure expenses (refer to Appendix A for details).
Direct title revenues information is presented below (dollars in millions):
Quarter Ended June 30,
2025
2024
% Change
Non-commercial:
Domestic
179.6
169.4
6 %
International
29.7
28.1
6 %
209.3
197.5
6 %
Commercial:
Domestic
74.6
51.0
46 %
International
7.4
7.0
6 %
82.0
58.0
41 %
Total direct title revenues
291.3
255.5
14 %
Domestic commercial revenues increased $23.6 million (46 percent) in the second quarter 2025, primarily driven by improved average transaction size and a 17 percent increase in commercial closed transactions compared to the prior year quarter, while domestic non-commercial revenues improved $10.2 million (6 percent), primarily resulting from increased transactions related to residential refinancing and real estate investors. Second quarter 2025 average domestic commercial fee per file improved 25 percent to $16,900, compared to $13,500 from the prior year quarter, while average domestic residential fee per file was slightly lower at $2,900, compared to $3,000 from the prior year quarter, primarily due to a higher mix of refinancing and real estate investor orders during the second quarter 2025. Total international revenues improved by $2.0 million (6 percent) in the second quarter 2025, primarily driven by overall increased volumes compared to the prior year quarter.
Real Estate Solutions Segment
Summary results of the real estate solutions segment are as follows (dollars in millions, except pretax margin and adjusted pretax margin):
Quarter Ended June 30,
2025
2024
% Change
Operating revenues
112.7
92.2
22 %
Pretax income
6.7
5.1
32 %
Non-GAAP adjustments to pretax income*
5.5
5.5
Adjusted pretax income*
12.2
10.6
15 %
Pretax margin
6.0 %
5.5 %
Adjusted pretax margin*
10.9 %
11.5 %
* Adjusted pretax income and adjusted pretax margin are non-GAAP financial measures. See Appendix A for an explanation and reconciliation of non-GAAP adjustments.
Segment operating revenues increased $20.5 million (22 percent) in the second quarter 2025, primarily driven by higher revenues from our credit information and valuation services businesses compared to the second quarter 2024. Combined employee costs and other operating expenses increased $18.7 million (23 percent), primarily resulting from increased costs of services related to credit information and valuation services, and higher employee costs supporting revenue growth. Non-GAAP adjustments to pretax income shown in the schedule above were related to acquisition intangible asset amortization expenses (refer to Appendix A).
Corporate Segment
The segment's results primarily relate to net expenses attributable to corporate operations which totaled $9.2 million in the second quarter 2025, compared to $9.5 million in the second quarter 2024.
Expenses
Consolidated employee costs in the second quarter 2025 increased $28.5 million (16 percent) compared to the second quarter 2024, primarily driven by higher incentive compensation consistent with overall improved revenues and increased salaries and employee benefits expenses primarily resulting from a 5 percent higher average employee count. As a percentage of total operating revenues, consolidated employee costs in the second quarter 2025 improved to 29.5 percent compared to 30.5 percent in the prior year quarter.
Consolidated other operating expenses increased $21.2 million (14 percent), primarily driven by increased real estate solutions service expenses and title outside search and premium tax expenses driven by overall revenue growth in the second quarter 2025 compared to the second quarter 2024. As a percentage of total operating revenues, second quarter 2025 consolidated other operating expenses improved to 24.6 percent compared to 25.9 percent from the prior year quarter.
Other
Net cash provided by operations improved to $53.4 million in the second quarter 2025, compared to $21.1 million in the second quarter 2024, primarily driven by the higher net income and lower claims payments in the second quarter 2025.
Second Quarter Earnings Call
Stewart will hold a conference call to discuss the second quarter 2025 earnings at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, July 24, 2025. To participate, dial 800-245-3047 (USA) or 203-518-9765 (International) - access code STCQ225. Additionally, participants can listen to the conference call through Stewart's Investor Relations website at https://investors.stewart.com/news-and-events/events/default.aspx. The conference call replay will be available from 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on July 24, 2025 until midnight on July 31, 2025 by dialing (800) 839-8320 (USA) or (402) 220-6072 (International).
STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES CORPORATION
CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(In thousands of dollars, except per share amounts and except where noted)
Quarter Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2025
2024
2025
2024
Revenues:
Title revenues:
Direct title
291,262
255,480
522,924
466,068
Agency title
301,285
240,760
568,803
481,532
Real estate solutions
112,650
92,198
209,727
175,214
Total operating revenues
705,197
588,438
1,301,472
1,122,814
Investment income
16,257
14,306
28,913
27,207
Net realized and unrealized gains (losses)
727
(514)
3,780
6,524
722,181
602,230
1,334,165
1,156,545
Expenses:
Amounts retained by agencies
252,112
200,126
473,489
400,102
Employee costs
208,209
179,708
394,019
352,125
Other operating expenses
173,527
152,291
334,439
289,244
Title losses and related claims
21,454
21,090
39,156
38,472
Depreciation and amortization
15,150
15,198
30,472
30,582
Interest
4,953
4,812
9,914
9,869
675,405
573,225
1,281,489
1,120,394
Income before taxes and noncontrolling interests
46,776
29,005
52,676
36,151
Income tax expense
(11,141)
(7,940)
(11,625)
(8,876)
Net income
35,635
21,065
41,051
27,275
Less net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
3,713
3,722
6,052
6,802
Net income attributable to Stewart
31,922
17,343
34,999
20,473
Net earnings per diluted share attributable to Stewart
1.13
0.62
1.24
0.73
Diluted average shares outstanding (000)
28,330
28,013
28,337
28,011
Selected financial information:
Net cash provided (used) by operations
53,428
21,123
23,501
(8,465)
Other comprehensive income (loss)
14,454
(752)
20,825
(7,348)
Second Quarter Domestic Order Counts:
Opened Orders 2025:
Apr
May
June
Total
Closed Orders 2025:
Apr
May
June
Total
Commercial
1,612
1,326
1,588
4,526
Commercial
1,472
1,444
1,499
4,415
Purchase
18,050
17,785
16,958
52,793
Purchase
11,491
12,156
12,239
35,886
Refinancing
7,010
6,188
6,538
19,736
Refinancing
4,424
3,989
3,752
12,165
Other
5,232
4,666
2,693
12,591
Other
5,729
6,503
1,896
14,128
Total
31,904
29,965
27,777
89,646
Total
23,116
24,092
19,386
66,594
Opened Orders 2024:
Apr
May
June
Total
Closed Orders 2024:
Apr
May
June
Total
Commercial
1,232
1,249
1,045
3,526
Commercial
1,288
1,314
1,185
3,787
Purchase
19,273
18,493
17,291
55,057
Purchase
12,247
13,610
11,975
37,832
Refinancing
5,782
5,976
4,973
16,731
Refinancing
3,530
3,547
2,901
9,978
Other
3,664
4,810
2,933
11,407
Other
3,272
2,526
2,104
7,902
Total
29,951
30,528
26,242
86,721
Total
20,337
20,997
18,165
59,499
STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES CORPORATION
CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands of dollars)
June 30, 2025
December 31,
Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
178,101
216,298
Short-term investments
45,731
41,199
Investments in debt and equity securities, at fair value
689,743
669,098
Receivables - premiums from agencies
39,166
36,753
Receivables - other
135,791
111,735
Allowance for uncollectible amounts
(8,890)
(7,725)
Property and equipment, net
83,167
87,613
Operating lease assets, net
113,615
102,210
Title plants
74,955
74,862
Goodwill
1,092,747
1,084,139
Intangible assets, net of amortization
158,348
173,075
Deferred tax assets
4,795
4,827
Other assets
173,888
136,061
2,781,157
2,730,145
Liabilities:
Notes payable
446,000
445,841
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
203,903
214,580
Operating lease liabilities
129,787
118,835
Estimated title losses
523,085
511,534
Deferred tax liabilities
32,100
28,266
1,334,875
1,319,056
Stockholders' equity:
Common Stock and additional paid-in capital
366,966
358,721
Retained earnings
1,096,023
1,089,484
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(22,572)
(43,397)
Treasury stock
(2,666)
(2,666)
Stockholders' equity attributable to Stewart
1,437,751
1,402,142
Noncontrolling interests
8,531
8,947
Total stockholders' equity
1,446,282
1,411,089
2,781,157
2,730,145
Number of shares outstanding (000)
27,940
27,764
Book value per share
51.46
50.50
STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES CORPORATION
SEGMENT INFORMATION
(In thousands of dollars)
Quarter Ended:
June 30, 2025
June 30, 2024
Title
Real
Corporate
Total
Title
Real
Corporate
Total
Revenues:
Operating revenues
592,547
112,650
-
705,197
496,240
92,198
-
588,438
Investment income
16,233
24
-
16,257
14,282
24
-
14,306
Net realized and unrealized gains (losses)
768
-
(41)
727
(487)
-
(27)
(514)
609,548
112,674
(41)
722,181
510,035
92,222
(27)
602,230
Expenses:
Amounts retained by agencies
252,112
-
-
252,112
200,126
-
-
200,126
Employee costs
189,549
15,437
3,223
208,209
162,916
13,583
3,209
179,708
Other operating expenses
88,252
84,072
1,203
173,527
83,616
67,252
1,423
152,291
Title losses and related claims
21,454
-
-
21,454
21,090
-
-
21,090
Depreciation and amortization
8,443
6,424
283
15,150
8,536
6,264
398
15,198
Interest
424
-
4,529
4,953
380
7
4,425
4,812
560,234
105,933
9,238
675,405
476,664
87,106
9,455
573,225
Income (loss) before taxes
49,314
6,741
(9,279)
46,776
33,371
5,116
(9,482)
29,005
Six Months Ended:
June 30, 2025
June 30, 2024
Title
Real
Corporate
Total
Title
Real
Corporate
Total
Revenues:
Operating revenues
1,091,745
209,727
-
1,301,472
947,600
175,214
-
1,122,814
Investment income
28,855
58
-
28,913
27,158
49
-
27,207
Net realized and unrealized gains (losses)
3,823
-
(43)
3,780
6,629
-
(105)
6,524
1,124,423
209,785
(43)
1,334,165
981,387
175,263
(105)
1,156,545
Expenses:
Amounts retained by agencies
473,489
-
-
473,489
400,102
-
-
400,102
Employee costs
358,036
29,172
6,811
394,019
319,718
25,801
6,606
352,125
Other operating expenses
174,759
157,015
2,665
334,439
161,516
125,070
2,658
289,244
Title losses and related claims
39,156
-
-
39,156
38,472
-
-
38,472
Depreciation and amortization
17,057
12,796
619
30,472
17,266
12,538
778
30,582
Interest
846
2
9,066
9,914
759
7
9,103
9,869
1,063,343
198,985
19,161
1,281,489
937,833
163,416
19,145
1,120,394
Income (loss) before taxes
61,080
10,800
(19,204)
52,676
43,554
11,847
(19,250)
36,151
Appendix A
Non-GAAP Adjustments
Management uses a variety of financial and operational measurements other than its financial statements prepared in accordance with United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) to analyze its performance. These include: (1) adjusted revenues, which are reported revenues adjusted for net realized and unrealized gains and losses and (2) adjusted pretax income and adjusted net income, which are reported pretax income and reported net income after earnings from noncontrolling interests, respectively, adjusted for net realized and unrealized gains and losses, acquired intangible asset amortization, and office closure costs and severance expenses. Adjusted diluted earnings per share (adjusted diluted EPS) is calculated using adjusted net income divided by the diluted average weighted outstanding shares. Adjusted pretax margin is calculated using adjusted pretax income divided by adjusted total revenues. Management views these measures as important performance measures of core profitability for its operations and as key components of its internal financial reporting. Management believes investors benefit from having access to the same financial measures that management uses.
Below are reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures used by management to the most directly comparable GAAP measures for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024 (dollars in millions, except shares, per share amounts and pretax margins, and amounts may not add as presented due to rounding).
Quarter Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2025
2024
% Chg
2025
2024
% Chg
Total revenues
722.2
602.2
20 %
1,334.2
1,156.5
15 %
Non-GAAP revenue adjustment:
Net realized and unrealized (gains) losses
(0.7)
0.5
(3.8)
(6.5)
Adjusted total revenues
721.5
602.7
20 %
1,330.4
1,150.0
16 %
Net realized and unrealized gains (losses):
Net unrealized gains (losses) on equity securities fair value changes
2.4
(0.5)
5.6
6.7
Net losses from acquisition liability adjustments
(1.2)
-
(1.0)
-
Net losses on sale of securities investments
(0.1)
-
(0.4)
(0.1)
Other items, net
(0.4)
-
(0.4)
(0.1)
Total
0.7
(0.5)
3.8
6.5
Pretax income
46.8
29.0
61 %
52.7
36.2
46 %
Non-GAAP pretax adjustments:
Net realized and unrealized (gains) losses
(0.7)
0.5
(3.8)
(6.5)
Acquired intangible asset amortization
8.3
8.3
16.6
16.8
Office closure and severance expenses
0.6
1.8
0.6
2.3
Adjusted pretax income
54.9
39.6
39 %
66.1
48.7
36 %
GAAP pretax margin
6.5 %
4.8 %
3.9 %
3.1 %
Adjusted pretax margin
7.6 %
6.6 %
5.0 %
4.2 %
Net income attributable to Stewart
31.9
17.3
84 %
35.0
20.5
71 %
Non-GAAP pretax adjustments:
Net realized and unrealized (gains) losses
(0.7)
0.5
(3.8)
(6.5)
Acquired intangible asset amortization
8.3
8.3
16.6
16.8
Office closure and severance expenses
0.6
1.8
0.6
2.3
Net tax effects of non-GAAP adjustments
(2.1)
(2.5)
(3.5)
(3.0)
Non-GAAP adjustments, after taxes
6.0
8.1
9.9
9.6
Adjusted net income attributable to Stewart
38.0
25.4
50 %
44.9
30.0
50 %
Diluted average shares outstanding (000)
28,330
28,013
28,337
28,011
GAAP net income per share
1.13
0.62
1.24
0.73
Adjusted net income per share
1.34
0.91
1.59
1.07
Quarter Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2025
2024
% Chg
2025
2024
% Chg
Title Segment:
Revenues
609.5
510.0
20 %
1,124.4
981.4
15 %
Net realized and unrealized (gains) losses
(0.8)
0.5
(3.8)
(6.6)
Adjusted revenues
608.8
510.5
19 %
1,120.6
974.8
15 %
Pretax income
49.3
33.4
48 %
61.1
43.6
40 %
Non-GAAP pretax adjustments:
Net realized and unrealized (gains) losses
(0.8)
0.5
(3.8)
(6.6)
Acquired intangible asset amortization
2.8
2.8
5.6
5.7
Office closure and severance expenses
0.6
1.8
0.6
2.3
Adjusted pretax income
51.9
38.4
35 %
63.5
44.9
41 %
GAAP pretax margin
8.1 %
6.5 %
5.4 %
4.4 %
Adjusted pretax margin
8.5 %
7.5 %
5.7 %
4.6 %
Real Estate Solutions Segment:
Revenues
112.7
92.2
22 %
209.8
175.3
20 %
Pretax income
6.7
5.1
32 %
10.8
11.8
(9 %)
Non-GAAP pretax adjustment:
Acquired intangible asset amortization
5.5
5.5
11.0
11.1
Adjusted pretax income
12.2
10.6
15 %
21.8
23.0
(5 %)
GAAP pretax margin
6.0 %
5.5 %
5.1 %
6.8 %
Adjusted pretax margin
10.9 %
11.5 %
10.4 %
13.1 %
