Genomma Lab Internacional, S.A.B. de C.V.: Genomma Lab Internacional Announces Results for the Second Quarter 2025

MEXICO CITY, July 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Genomma Lab Internacional, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: LAB B) ("Genomma" or "the Company"), today announced its results for the second quarter of 2025. All figures included herein are stated in nominal Mexican pesos and have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), unless otherwise noted.

Comments from Genomma's CEO, Marco Sparvieri

"Genomma's second quarter sales grew +0.5%, or +5.5% excluding Argentina, reflecting a significant Argentine peso depreciation and a weak beverage season in Mexico. Importantly, the company's profitability remained solid, with +4.4% EBITDA growth, margin expanding +89 bps to 23.8%, and a proforma net income increase of +16.6% (excluding non-cash FX related effects). These profitability levels and a 7-day improvement in cash conversion cycle drove a +64.6% free-cash-flow increase for the trailing twelve months. As the company navigates macroeconomic headwinds in 2025, we remain intently focused on executing our growth projects while maintaining an average EBITDA margin of 24% through our ongoing productivity program."

Q2 2025 Financial Summary

The following table provides a summary of the Company's Income Statement, in millions of Mexican pesos.



Q2 2025 % sales Q2 2024 % sales % var























Net Sales 4,676.4 100.0 % 4,651.5 100.0 % +0.5 % Like-for-like Sales(1)







+0.3 %























Gross Profit 2,969.4 63.5 % 2,977.7 64.0 % (0.3) % Operating Income 1,030.6 22.0 % 983.3 21.1 % +4.8 % EBITDA (2) 1,112.9 23.8 % 1,065.8 22.9 % +4.4 %























Net Income 355.0 7.6 % 631.6 13.6 % (43.8) % Proforma Net Income(3) 667.8 14.3 % 572.7 12.3 % +16.6 %











EPS 0.35

0.63

(43.8) % Proforma EPS (3) 0.67

0.57

+16.6 %





(1) Like-for-like ("LFL") Sales are Net Sales expressed in constant currency and excludes the hyperinflationary subsidiary (2) EBITDA defined as operating income before depreciation and amortization (3) Proforma Net Income = Net Income - Foreign Exchange Result - Inflationary Result from Monetary Position

Net sales: Increased +0.5%, or +5.5% excluding Argentina, impacted by an -18.3% Argentine peso depreciation and a weak beverage season in Mexico, partially offset by robust growth in the US, Brazil, Central America and Andean cluster.

EBITDA: Reached a 23.8% margin; a +4.4% increase reflecting a significant +89 basis-point expansion driven by manufacturing cost efficiencies, a favorable sales mix and successful company-wide productivity initiatives.

Net income: Decreased -43.8% impacted by a significant non-cash FX loss and an inflationary loss from the Company's monetary position in its hyperinflationary subsidiary.

Proforma net income: When excluding non-cash FX related effects, proforma net income increased +16.6% reflecting a higher margin due to increased operating income and lower net interest expenses.

Proforma EPS: When excluding non-cash effects, EPS stood at Ps. 0.67 per share; a +16.6% increase.

CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION

Date: Thursday, July 24, 2025

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET | 11:00 a.m. Mexico City Time

Webcast Registration: Genomma's Q2 2025 Earnings Call

Participants: Marco Sparvieri, CEO

Antonio Zamora, CFO

Christianne Ibanez, IRO

After registration, please use the Zoom link provided to ensure optimal access to the event webcast and to avoid difficulties associated with local carrier connections.

Sell-side Analyst Coverage

As of July 23, 2025 "LABB" is covered by 9 sell-side analysts at the following brokerages: Actinver Casa de Bolsa, Banco Itaú BBA, BBVA Bancomer, BTG Pactual US Capital, GBM Grupo Bursátil Mexicano, Grupo Financiero Banorte, J.P. Morgan Securities, Monex Grupo Financiero and Vector Casa de Bolsa.

About

Genomma Lab Internacional, S.A.B. de C.V. is one of the leading pharmaceutical and personal care products companies in Mexico with an increasing international presence. Genomma Lab develops, sells and markets a broad range of premium branded products, many of which are leaders in the categories in which they compete in terms of sales and market share. Genomma Lab relies on the combination of a successful new product development process, a consumer-oriented marketing, a broad retail distribution network and a low-cost, highly flexible operating model. Genomma Lab's shares are listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker "LAB B" (Bloomberg: LABB:MM).

Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This report may contain certain forward-looking statements and information relating to the Company that reflect the current views and/or expectations of the Company and its management with respect to its performance, business and future events. Forward looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate or imply future results, performance or achievements, and may contain words like "believe," "anticipate," "expect," "envisages," "will likely result," or any other words or phrases of similar meaning. Such statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. We caution you that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions expressed in this presentation and in oral statements made by authorized officers of the Company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of their dates. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: risks related to the impact of the COVID19 global pandemic, such as the scope and duration of the outbreak, government actions and restrictive measures implemented in response, material delays, supply chain disruptions and other impacts to the business, or on the Company's ability to execute business continuity plans as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, economic factors, such as interest rate and currency exchange rate fluctuations; competition, including technological advances, new products attained by competitors; challenges inherent in new product development; the ability of the Company to successfully execute strategic plans; the impact of business combinations and divestitures; manufacturing difficulties or delays, internally or within the supply chain; significant adverse litigation or government action, including related to product liability claims; changes to applicable laws and regulations, including tax laws; changes in behavior and spending patterns of purchasers of products and services; financial instability of international economies and legal systems and sovereign risk. A further list and descriptions of these risks, uncertainties and other factors can be found within the Company's related filings with the Bolsa Mexicana de Valores. Any forward-looking statement made in this release speaks only as of the date of this release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

