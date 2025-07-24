Akeso, Inc.: Akeso Announces First Patient Enrollment in Phase III Trial of Ivonescimab for Pancreatic Cancer

HONG KONG, July 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Akeso, Inc. (9926.HK) ("Akeso" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the first patient has been enrolled in the pivotal/registration Phase III clinical trial (AK112-310/HARMONi-GI2) of ivonescimab, a first-in-class PD-1/VEGF bispecific antibody developed by the company. The trial is investigating ivonescimab in combination with chemotherapy, with or without ligufalimab (CD47 monoclonal antibody), for the first-line treatment of metastatic pancreatic cancer.

Pancreatic cancer remains one of the most challenging types of tumors to find effective treatments for. While immunotherapies have demonstrated significant efficacy in different types of of solid tumors, pancreatic cancer's unique immune evasion mechanisms and its highly immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment (TME) have rendered it resistant to current therapies. As a result, previous Phase III studies on using immunotherapies as first-line treatments for metastatic pancreatic cancer have mostly failed. To date, no immunotherapy has been approved for first line metastatic pancreatic cancer.

Ivonescimab, in combination with chemotherapy and/or ligufalimab, has the potential to address the current lack of effective options in first-line immunotherapy for metastatic pancreatic cancer. This randomized, controlled, multi-center Phase III trial is a key component of Akeso's broader strategy to address the significant unmet clinical needs in global oncology.

Pancreatic cancer is an extremely aggressive form of malignancy that often result in poor patient prognosis. Its global incidence is on the rise, and the mortality rate closely mirrors the incidence, resulting in alarmingly low overall survival rates. In 2022, approximately 511,000 new cases of pancreatic cancer were diagnosed worldwide, and 467,000 deaths were recorded. Early diagnosis remains challenging, with around 80% of patients being diagnosed at an advanced stage. Even those diagnosed with early-stage or locally advanced disease may see progression to metastatic pancreatic cancer within a year following surgery or other treatments. Current first-line treatments are predominantly chemotherapies and have showed very limited success, with a median overall survival (OS) of less than one year.

PD-1 and VEGF are often co-expressed in the tumor microenvironment. As a PD-1/VEGF bispecific antibody, Ivonescimab can accumulate in the TME and effectively block both the PD-1 and the VEGF signaling pathways. While these pathways are independently active, they are also complementary. Inhibition of both PD-1 and VEGF enhances immune cells' ability to target and destroy tumor cells. In addition, ligufalimab binds to CD47 on tumor cells, disrupting the interaction with signal regulatory protein alpha (SIRPa) on phagocytic cells. This process boosts phagocytosis and inhibits tumor growth. The combination of ivonescimab with ligufalimab is expected to synergistically enhance anti-tumor activity, offering a potential breakthrough in the first-line treatment for metastatic pancreatic cancer.

Professor Yu Xianjun, Director of Fudan University Shanghai Cancer Center, Professor Ying Jie 'er from Zhejiang Cancer Hospital, and Professor Tai Sheng from Harbin Medical University Cancer Hospital are the co-principal investigators of HARMONi-GI2 study.

