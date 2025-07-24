Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 24.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Gamechanger im Anmarsch? Analysten sehen noch Nachholpotenzial bei dieser Aktie!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 894565 | ISIN: GB0000536739 | Ticker-Symbol: 0LC
Tradegate
24.07.25 | 10:12
57,50 Euro
0,00 % 0,00
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
ASHTEAD GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ASHTEAD GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
57,5058,0011:23
57,5058,0011:23
PR Newswire
24.07.2025 10:48 Uhr
116 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ashtead Group Plc - Notice of AGM

Ashtead Group Plc - Notice of AGM

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 24

Ashtead Group plc

24 July 2025

Ashtead Group plc

Annual Report and Accounts 2025 and Notice of Annual General Meeting

Ashtead Group plc (the "Company") has issued and posted its Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 30 April 2025 to shareholders together with its Notice of Annual General Meeting ("AGM").

The Annual Report and Accounts 2025 can also be viewed or downloaded from the Company's website at https://www.ashtead-group.com/investors/results-centre/annual-reports/.

The Notice of Annual General Meeting 2025 can be viewed at or downloaded from the Company's website at https://www.ashtead-group.com/investors/shareholder-information/agm/.

The AGM will be held at Wax Chandlers Hall, Gresham Street, London EC2V 7AD on 2 September 2025 at 10:00am.

Copies of the documents listed below have also been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available shortly for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

· Annual Report and Accounts 2025

· Notice of Annual General Meeting 2025

Contact:

Alan Porter, Company Secretary

020 7726 9700


© 2025 PR Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.