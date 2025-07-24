Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 24, 2025) - Dryden Gold Corp. (TSXV: DRY) (OTCQB: DRYGF) (FSE: X7W) ("Dryden Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to report multiple high-grade gold results and additional visible gold ("VG") intercepts from its ongoing drill program on the Elora Gold System (Figure 1). These results are part of the Company's fully funded 15,000-metre drill campaign, which is focused on expanding the Elora Gold System along strike and at depth. The drill campaign to date has focused on the Gold Rock Target Area including the Jubilee Zone ("Jubilee"), Jubilee Hanging Wall ("HW"), Pearl Zone ("Pearl") and Laurentian Mine Area ("Laurentian") (Figure 2). The discovery of multiple stacked gold bearing structures now appear to run for a kilometer of strike from Jubilee to Laurentian. Drilling at the Elora gold System is also showing impressive widths of near surface lower grade mineralization.

Highlights:

Drill Hole DGR-25-011 intercepted 5.36 g/t gold over 5.00 meters including 12.70g/t gold over 1.90 meters at Jubilee

HW Drill Hole DGR-25-018 intercepted visible gold at 238 meters true depth in the HW at Jubilee

HW Drill Hole DGR-25-012 intercepted 15.30 g/t gold over 1.45 meters near surface at Pearl

Drill Hole DGR-25-008 intercepted 1.18 g/t gold over 15.80 meters near surface at Pearl

Drill Hole DGR-25-005 intercepted 2.20 g/t gold over 5.90 meters including 9.87 g/t over 0.90 meters defining a second high-grade gold structure at Pearl

Figure 1: Visible gold from hole DGR-25-018 at 238 meters true depth

Trey Wasser, CEO of Dryden Gold comments, "We are extremely pleased with our continued drill success at the Gold Rock Target Area. The Elora Gold System continues to grow with new target opportunities emerging from the multiple stacked high-grade structures. Local grades continue to be very good with some spectacular grades like what we encountered in hole KW-25-003. The emerging theme of multiple stacked structures, with little or no surface expression, is defining a much broader gold-bearing corridor. The new results at Pearl are very promising as they seem to show a broadening of the system, with wide well disseminated lower grade structures that include additional high-grade targets. We are now beginning to define a much more significant gold system at Gold Rock and are excited to test the expansion targets throughout the entire Gold Rock Camp. Within the district, drilling has begun on targets at Sherridon and channel sampling is progressing at Hyndman. Late summer and fall will be a very exciting time for Dryden Gold."

Figure 2: Gold Rock Target Area

Jubilee HW Zone

The company has drilled four holes to follow up on the initial discovery of hanging wall gold mineralization in hole KW-25-003 that assayed 301.67 g/t over 3.90 meters including 1,930 g/t over 0.60 meters. These holes have confirmed multiple stacked structures in the hanging wall of the Jubilee Zone and three of the four holes intersected visible gold. Through this program, the Company is seeing significant D2 parallel mineralization, stacked structures as well as folding of the quartz veins. The Geology team is working with the oriented core and structural data to improve the interpretation of these newly identified hanging wall mineralized structures. Hole DGR-25-012 showed a promising intercept of 15.30 g/t gold over 1.45 meters in this hanging wall area while hole DGR-25-011 and DGR-25-013 have assays pending, DGR-25-018 is currently being cut.

Jubilee Zone

The geology team is working with structural geologist Dr. Ben Frieman of the Colorado School of Mines on the controls of high-grade gold and predictability of the highest-grade areas within the Jubilee Zone. Jubilee holes DGR-25-005 and DGR-25-010 intersected favourable mineralization while other holes have delineated the local plunge of the zone. There are six holes pending on the Jubilee Zone testing the possible relationship between the highest-grade mineralization and the folding within the system.

Pearl Zone

New results from hole DGR-25-005 shows potential for another new zone adjacent to Pearl or simply a widening of the zone. The geology team will follow up this intercept of 2.20 g/t gold over 5.90 meters including 9.87 g/t gold over 0.90 meters with more short holes along strike and on plunge. Hole DGR-25-008 follows up on the strike potential of the Pearl Zone as a shallow drill pierce point at approximately 35 meters true depth with wide mineralization of 1.18 g/t gold over 15.80 meters (Figure 3). The geology team is also planning to drill test the open area between Jubilee and Pearl to further expand the Elora Gold System.

Figure 3: Jubilee and Pearl Zone - Contoured Long Section showing new results

Laurentian Zone

Initial testing at the Laurentian Zone was impacted by the drill hole intersecting the old mine workings. The team has now located the data for the mine and now has a much better understanding of the location of the historic mine. Targets are currently being developed to test around and below the old workings. The Laurentian Mine was the largest producing mine in the district with 20,000 tonnes being mined at over 14 g/t gold.

Table 1: Drill Result Highlights

Target Area Drill Hole

From (m) To (m) Length (m)* Grade (g/t Gold) HW Jubilee DGR-25-011

182.60 190.20 7.60 1.06 Jubilee Zone DGR-25-011

266.00 267.10 5.00 5.36



Including 267.10 271.00 1.90 12.70 HW Jubilee DGR-25-012

153.05 154.50 1.45 15.30 Pearl DGR-25-008

46.20 62.00 15.80 1.18 Jubilee Zone KW-25-005

369.00 374.90 5.90 2.20 Jubilee Zone Including 374.00 374.90 0.90 9.87 Jubilee Zone DGR-25-010

303.80 305.10 1.30 10.70 *Reported intervals are drilled core lengths; assay values are uncut



Qualified Person

The technical disclosure in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Maura J. Kolb, M.Sc., P.Geo., President of Dryden Gold and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 of the Canadian Securities Administrators.

Analytical Laboratory and QA/QC Procedures

The Company is drilling NQ size core. Samples are cut in half, with half going to the lab for analysis and half kept as a record. True thickness/widths of the mineralization is unknown, result intervals are reported as the drilled core lengths unless otherwise stated. All sampling completed by Dryden Gold Corp. within its exploration programs is subject to a Company standard of internal quality control and quality assurance (QA/QC) programs which include the insertion of certified reference materials, blank materials, and a level of duplicate analysis. Drill samples from the 2024 and 2025 program were sent to Activation Laboratories, with sample preparation and analysis in Dryden, where they were processed for gold analysis by 50-gram fire assay with an atomic absorption finish and over limits determined by Fire Assay with a gravimetric finish. Select samples were analyzed using metallic screens. Activation Laboratories systems conform to requirements of ISO/IEC Standard 17025 guidelines and meets assay requirements outlined for NI 43-101.

ABOUT DRYDEN GOLD CORP.

Dryden Gold Corp. is an exploration company focused on the discovery of high-grade gold mineralization listed on the TSX Venture Exchange ("DRY"), on the OTCQB marketplace ("DRYGF") and on the Frankfurt Exchange ("X7W") The Company has a strong management team and Board of Directors comprised of experienced individuals with a track record of building shareholder value through property acquisition and consolidation, exploration success, and mergers and acquisitions. Dryden Gold controls a 100% interest in a dominant strategic land position in the Dryden District of Northwestern Ontario. Dryden Gold's property package includes historic gold mines but has seen limited modern exploration. The property hosts high-grade gold mineralization over 50km of potential strike length along the Manitou-Dinorwic deformation zone. The property has excellent infrastructure, enjoys collaborative relationships with First Nations communities and benefits from proximity to an experienced mining workforce.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: the acquisition of the Property, receipt of corporate and regulatory approvals, issuance of common shares; future development plans; future acquisitions; exploration programs; and the business and operations of Dryden Gold. Forward-looking statements relate to information that is based on assumptions of management, forecasts of future results, and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. Any statements that express predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risks related to failure to obtain adequate financing on a timely basis and on acceptable terms; risks related to the outcome of legal proceedings; political and regulatory risks associated with mining and exploration; risks related to the maintenance of stock exchange listings including receipt of TSX Venture Exchange approval for the acquisition of the Property; risks related to environmental regulation and liability; the potential for delays in exploration or development activities; the uncertainty of profitability; risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of drill results, the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; risks related to the inherent uncertainty of production and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses; the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations; risks related to commodity price fluctuations; and other risks and uncertainties related to the Company's prospects, properties and business detailed elsewhere in Dryden Gold's and the Company's disclosure record. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward--looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and Dryden Gold and the Company do not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. Actual events or results could differ materially from Dryden Gold's and the Company's expectations or projections.

