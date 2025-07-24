

MORRISTOWN (dpa-AFX) - Honeywell International Inc. (HON) revealed earnings for its second quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $1.570 billion, or $2.45 per share. This compares with $1.544 billion, or $2.36 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Honeywell International Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $2.75 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.66 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 8.1% to $10.352 billion from $9.577 billion last year.



Honeywell International Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $1.570 Bln. vs. $1.544 Bln. last year. -EPS: $2.45 vs. $2.36 last year. -Revenue: $10.352 Bln vs. $9.577 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $10.45 - $10.65 Full year revenue guidance: $40.8 - $41.3 Bln



