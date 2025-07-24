

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Loblaw Companies announced that its Board approved a stock split of the company's outstanding common shares. The split will be implemented by way of a stock dividend where Loblaw will issue to shareholders three additional common shares for each common share held. The stock split will not dilute shareholders' equity.



The stock split will be effective at the close of business on August 18, 2025 to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 14, 2025. The common shares will begin trading ex-dividend on the Toronto Stock Exchange at the opening of business on August 19, 2025.



