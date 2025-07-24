

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - TransUnion (TRU) reported earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at $109.6 million, or $0.56 per share. This compares with $85.0 million, or $0.44 per share, last year.



Excluding items, TransUnion reported adjusted earnings of $213.1 million or $1.08 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 9.5% to $1.139 billion from $1.040 billion last year.



TransUnion earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $109.6 Mln. vs. $85.0 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.56 vs. $0.44 last year. -Revenue: $1.139 Bln vs. $1.040 Bln last year.



