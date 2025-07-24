

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Textron Inc. (TXT) reported a profit for second quarter that beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $245 million, or $1.35 per share. This compares with $259 million, or $1.35 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Textron Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $281 million or $1.55 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.45 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 5.4% to $3.72 billion from $3.53 billion last year.



Textron Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $245 Mln. vs. $259 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.35 vs. $1.35 last year. -Revenue: $3.72 Bln vs. $3.53 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $6.00 to $6.20



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News