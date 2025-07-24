

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) revealed earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year in line with the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $547 million, or $0.40 per share. This compares with $515 million, or $0.38 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $673 million or $0.49 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.49 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 6.1% to $4.16 billion from $3.92 billion last year.



Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $547 Mln. vs. $515 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.40 vs. $0.38 last year. -Revenue: $4.16 Bln vs. $3.92 Bln last year.



