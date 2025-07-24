

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump has signed an Executive Order to support the American AI industry by promoting the export of full-stack AI technology packages to its allies and partners.



The Order directs the Secretary of Commerce to establish and implement the American AI Exports Program to support the development and deployment of U.S. full-stack AI export packages.



These packages include hardware, data systems, AI models, cybersecurity measures, applications for sectors like healthcare, education, agriculture, and transportation.



The packages must comply with export controls and other relevant requirements.



The Secretary of Commerce will review and select proposals that will receive export support from the Economic Diplomacy Action Group, such as loans, guarantees, and technical assistance.



This was part of the 'Winning the AI Race: America's AI Action Plan' that the White House released Wednesday.



The Plan identifies over 90 Federal policy actions across three pillars - Accelerating Innovation, Building American AI Infrastructure, and Leading in International Diplomacy and Security - that the Trump Administration will take in the coming weeks and months.



Key policies in the AI Action Plan include expediting and modernizing permits for data centers and semiconductor fabs, as well as creating new national initiatives to increase high-demand occupations like electricians and HVAC technicians; and removing Federal regulations that hinder AI development and deployment, and seek private sector input on rules to remove the blocks.



