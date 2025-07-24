

MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) - The Department of Justice announced the formation of a Strike Force to assess the evidence publicized by Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, which claims that the Obama administration officials manipulated conclusions about Russia's involvement in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.



A number of intelligence reports had suggested that Russia's Putin regime tried to influence the 2016 election in favor of Donald Trump.



At a press conference at the White House Wednesday, Gabbard declassified a four year old House intelligence report, which, according to her, 'exposes how the Obama Administration manufactured the January 2017 Intelligence Community Assessment that they knew was false, promoting the lie that Vladimir Putin and the Russian government helped President Trump win the 2016 election.'



She described the new evidence as 'the most egregious weaponization and politicization of intelligence in American history.'



'In doing so, they conspired to subvert the will of the American people, working with their partners in the media to promote the lie, in order to undermine the legitimacy of President Trump, essentially enacting a years-long coup against him,' Gabbard wrote on X.



'They knew it would promote this contrived narrative. selling it to the American people as though it were true. It wasn't,' Gabbard told reporters, referring to the intelligence community assessment. 'The evidence that we have found, and that we have released, directly points to President Obama leading the manufacturing of this intelligence assessment. Multiple pieces of evidence and intelligence confirm that fact,' Gabbard said about the report, dated 2020 September 16.



Attorney General Pamela Bondi said the Strike Force would investigate potential next legal steps which might stem from Gabbard's disclosures.



'We will investigate these troubling disclosures fully and leave no stone unturned to deliver justice.'



The Department of Justice said it takes alleged weaponization of the intelligence community with utmost seriousness.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News