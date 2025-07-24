

MORRISTOWN (dpa-AFX) - Honeywell International Inc. (HON), which is preparing to separate into three public companies, on Thursday lifted its fiscal 2025 outlook for earnings and revenues after reporting higher second-quarter results above market estimates.



In pre-market activity on the Nasdaq, Honeywell shares were losing around 1.4 percent to trade at $235.89.



Vimal Kapur, chairman and chief executive officer of Honeywell, said, 'With Building Automation leading the way, three out of four segments grew sales at better than 5 percent in the quarter, demonstrating the power of our Accelerator operating system to adapt quickly and drive growth even as business conditions change.'



For fiscal 2025, the company now expects earnings per share of $10.45 to $10.65, higher than previously expected $10.20 to $10.50.



Analysts on average expect the company to earn $10.40 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



For the year, sales are now estimated to be $40.8 billion to $41.3 billion, compared to previous estimate of $39.6 billion to $40.5 billion. Analysts expect sales of $40.32 billion for the year.



Organic sales growth is now expected in the range of 4 percent to 5 percent, while previous outlook was organic sales growth in the range of 2 percent to 5 percent.



Excluding the impact of the Bombardier agreement signed in the fourth quarter of 2024, the company expects organic sales growth of 3 percent to 4 percent, and adjusted earnings per share up 1 percent to 3 percent year over year.



In the second quarter, net profit came in at $1.570 billion or $2.45 per share, higher than $1.544 billion or $2.36 per share last year.



Adjusted earnings were $2.75 per share for the period, compared to $2.49 a year ago. Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.66 per share.



The company's sales for the period rose 8.1 percent to $10.352 billion from $9.577 billion last year. The Street expected sales of $10.06 billion for the quarter.



Organic sales went up 5 percent, exceeding high end of previous guidance, led by double-digit organic sales growth in defense and space and UOP. .



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News