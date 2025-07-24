

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - LKQ Corp (LKQ) released earnings for its second quarter that Increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $192 million, or $0.75 per share. This compares with $185 million, or $0.70 per share, last year.



Excluding items, LKQ Corp reported adjusted earnings of $225 million or $0.87 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.92 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period fell 1.9% to $3.64 billion from $3.71 billion last year.



LKQ Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $192 Mln. vs. $185 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.75 vs. $0.70 last year. -Revenue: $3.64 Bln vs. $3.71 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.00 - $3.30



