Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 24, 2025) - Scottie Resources Corp. (TSXV: SCOT) (OTCQB: SCTSF) (FSE: SR80) ("Scottie" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received all required permits from the Government of British Columbia to proceed with a 10,000-tonne surface bulk sampling program at its 100%-owned Scottie Gold Mine Project. The project includes the historic Scottie Mine and the adjacent Blueberry Contact Zone and is located 35 kilometres north of the town of Stewart, BC, along the Granduc Road. The bulk sample is intended for exploration purposes only and is not considered a production decision.

Bulk Sample Highlights:

Fully permitted for the excavation of up to 10,000 tonnes of rock (including mineralized material and waste) Sample to be taken from the road accessible, outcropping Bend Vein located on the north end of the Scottie Gold Mine Project Expected to produce 3,000 - 4,000 tonnes of mineralized rock

of rock (including mineralized material and waste) Planned studies Full scale Ore Sorting test on bulk material from an individual gold-bearing pyrite-pyrrhotite vein and host rock Comminution tests to optimise crushed material size and reduce fines production Additional metallurgical testing to understand characteristics of mineralized material for alternative processing options (i.e., toll milling)



"We're thrilled to have received the permit for our 10,000-tonne bulk sample," commented Dr. Thomas Mumford, President of Scottie. "The efficient approval process-following our application in early February-underscores both the strong support for responsible development in this jurisdiction and our team's ability to navigate permitting effectively. This bulk sample is a critical step forward, enabling us to demonstrate proof of concept for the Scottie Gold Mine DSO scenario."

Next Steps

With the receipt of the permit, the company has secured a mine contractor and has begun to move equipment to site. The blasting and excavation of the sample is expected to occur during August, with the transportation of the sample in September. The sample material will be transported to third-party facilities for off-site processing, testing, and analysis. Status updates and technical data including recoveries, comminution properties, and ore sorting performance will be provided as they become available. This data will be invaluable for the progression of the Scottie Gold Mine DSO Project, as the bulk sample represents a proof of concept.

Clarification on Economic Potential

While Scottie is encouraged by the potential to generate technical data from the bulk sample, no economic analysis has been completed, and no mineral reserves have been defined on the Scottie Gold Mine Project. Any reference to potential revenue from sample processing is speculative and does not imply economic viability. A production decision has not been made, and no Feasibility Study has been completed. Should results prove positive, proceeds may be used for working capital or further exploration; however, there is no assurance they will support future exploration or development decisions.

Scottie Resources' President, Dr. Thomas Mumford, P.Geo., a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed the technical information contained in this news release on behalf of the Company.

ABOUT SCOTTIE RESOURCES CORP.

Scottie Resources holds a 100% interest in the Scottie Gold Mine Property, which includes the high-grade, past-producing Scottie Gold Mine and the adjacent Blueberry Contact Zone. The Company also owns a 100% interest in the Georgia Project, host to the past-producing Georgia River Mine, as well as the Cambria, Sulu, and Tide North properties. In total, Scottie controls approximately 58,500 hectares of highly prospective mineral claims within the Stewart Mining Camp in British Columbia's Golden Triangle-one of the world's most prolific mineralized districts.

Scottie's current resource estimate on the Scottie Gold Mine Project includes a total of 703,000 gold ounces at an average grade of 6.1 g/t (Inferred category), highlighting the potential for a significant near-surface, high-grade deposit. The Company's strategy is to continue expanding this resource and to define additional mineralization around past-producing mines through systematic drilling and surface exploration.

In parallel, Scottie is evaluating a potential Direct Shipping Ore (DSO) scenario at the Scottie Gold Mine. With permits recently in hand, a 10,000-tonne bulk sample is soon to commence. This initiative provides an opportunity to collect key geotechnical and metallurgical data while assessing a low-capex path to potential near-term revenue through toll milling or third-party processing. This DSO concept does not imply a production decision but reflects the optionality embedded in Scottie's portfolio.

