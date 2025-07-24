Anzeige
WKN: A1W27C | ISIN: SE0005308541
24.07.25 | 12:18
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
24.07.2025 12:00 Uhr
SaltX Technology Holding AB: SaltX receives MSEK 12 order from U.S. Direct Air Capture company

SaltX Technology has received an order from a U.S.-based Direct Air Capture (DAC) company for approximately MSEK 12. The order covers delivery of key components and material testing services for technology that will be installed at the DAC company's facility in the United States, targeted for completion during the first half of 2026. Preparatory work is already underway, with the companies having conducted multiple site visits to each other's facilities. In parallel, initial material tests and analyses have been undertaken at SaltX's test facility in Bollmora, located just outside Stockholm, Sweden.

Technology with strong potential for the climate transition

SaltX's patented electrification and carbon separation technology (Electric Arc Calciner, EAC) has been progressively validated through strategically important partnerships. First, with SMA Mineral, where both the process and material quality have been proven, tests have been successfully conducted in standard steel production. Then, through Holcim - a European company and one of the world's largest cement producers - which recently became a shareholder in SaltX, with the joint ambition to establish the world's first fully electrified concept for cement production. And now, through a partnership with a US-based DAC company.

With strong partnerships and collaborations with leading players across prioritized application areas, as well as close collaborations with world-leading industrial technology companies such as ABB and thyssenkrupp Polysius, SaltX has established a unique and robust position that enables the company to further accelerate its scaling and commercialization phase.

Lina Jorheden, CEO of SaltX Technology, on the company's progress:

"The fact that our technology is now being applied across three critical sectors of the climate transition - quicklime, cement, and carbon capture - shows that we are on the right track. It confirms the strength of our strategy, the capabilities of our technology, and the great interest we are seeing from some of the world's most ambitious players. I am very proud of what we have achieved."


For more information, please contact:
Lina Jorheden, CEO SaltX Technology, +46 70 825 11 83
Harald Bauer, CFO SaltX Technology, +46 70 810 80 34

This information is such that SaltX Technology Holding AB (publ) is obligated to disclose under the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication through the agency of the above contact persons on 24 July 2025 at 12:00 CEST.


About SaltX Technology:
SaltX is a Swedish Greentech company that develops and markets sustainable technology that will benefit customers, the climate, and society. The company operates within the electrification of emission-intensive industries such as the lime and cement industries. SaltX Technology's share is listed on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market. For more information, visit: www.saltxtechnology.com.

About Direct Air Capture:
Direct Air Capture (DAC) is a climate technology that captures carbon dioxide directly from the air, subsequently separating and storing it. Unlike point-source capture at industrial sites, DAC removes CO2 already present in the atmosphere. The technology is critical for achieving net-zero emissions, as it can offset hard-to-abate emissions and enable negative emissions when the CO2 is permanently stored or reused in circular processes.


