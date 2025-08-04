SaltX Technology Holding AB: SaltX partner SMA Mineral invests in the world's first electric and zero-emission quicklime plant in Norway

SaltX's groundbreaking technology for electrification and carbon capture forms the foundation of the world's first fully electric and zero-emission plant for quicklime production. SaltX shareholder and customer, SMA Mineral, has now made its final investment decision, marking the start of the next phase of the project - the construction of an industrial-scale pilot plant in Mo i Rana, Northern Norway.

The facility will be built following the ZEQL concept (Zero Emission Quicklime), developed by SaltX, which enables the production of quicklime entirely without fossil fuels and free from carbon dioxide emissions. The technology is based on SaltX's patented EAC (Electric Arc Calciner) solution and will be delivered in close cooperation with technology partner thyssenkrupp Polysius, responsible for supplying the electric kiln, including preheating equipment.

Lina Jorheden, CEO of SaltX, on the investment decision:

"This is a significant breakthrough for both our technology and the global decarbonization of the lime industry. With SMA Mineral's investment decision, we take another important step toward the industrialization of our technology and expertise - something I am very proud of and pleased about."



Since 2023, SaltX has been developing, testing, and validating its technology at the Electric Calcination Research Center (ECRC) in Hofors, Sweden. This work has laid the foundation for SMA Mineral to move forward and invest in an industrial-scale pilot plant in Northern Norway.

Svante Fielding, CEO of SMA Mineral, comments:

It is with pride that we now break ground for our pilot plant - the world's first zero-emission quicklime facility, with SaltX's electrification technology playing a central role. We look forward to jointly developing the ZEQL concept for our future facilities.

The pilot plant in Norway is set to be completed in 2027 and will have an annual production capacity of 40,000 tons of ZEQL quicklime. The project is supported by NOK 287 million in funding from the Norwegian state-owned enterprise Enova.

SaltX continues its close collaboration with SMA Mineral, thyssenkrupp Polysius, and other partners to ensure successful scaling and to set a new electrified standard for zero-emission lime production.



About SaltX Technology

SaltX is a Swedish greentech company that develops and markets sustainable technology to benefit customers, the climate, and society. The company operates in the electrification of emission-intensive industries such as the lime and cement sectors. SaltX Technology's share is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market, with FNCA Sweden AB as Certified Adviser. For more information, visit: www.saltxtechnology.com.

About SMA Mineral

SMA Mineral is one of the largest lime producers in the Nordics, supplying lime to the steel, pulp and paper industries, as well as many other applications. Since its founding in 1980, SMA has been at the forefront of the extraction, processing, and distribution of products primarily based on calcium carbonate and dolomite. With a constant commitment to sustainability and environmentally responsible practices, SMA's minerals are essential components in various industries, including steel, paper, and also water and flue gas treatment. For more information, visit www.smamineral.se.

About thyssenkrupp Polysius

thyssenkrupp Polysius is one of the leading suppliers of technologies and automation solutions for the decarbonization of the cement and lime industry and, increasingly, for other industries. With more than 160 years of experience, the company sets standards in the development of innovative technologies and services, as well as a comprehensive and customized service offering that enables sustainable and economical production. Polysius' services are not only tailored to its own products but also cover installations from third-party suppliers. For more information, visit www.thyssenkrupp-polysius.com



About ZEQL

ZEQL [pronounced "sequel"] is an industrial partnership for the electrified production of quicklime, jointly owned by SMA Mineral and SaltX Technology. The manufacturing method and factory concept include innovative new electrification technology with integrated carbon dioxide separation. The first factory is planned to be operational in 2027. www.zeql.com