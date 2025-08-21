SaltX Technology Holding AB: SaltX Technology Holding AB Interim Report Q2 - 2025

SaltX Technology is a Swedish Greentech company that develops and markets sustainable technology that benefits customers, the climate, and society. Today, the company issued its Interim Report Q2-2025

"Thanks to determined and consistent work across all parts of the company, we have positioned ourselves in a highly favorable situation where we can accelerate both technology development and our commercial rollout."



- Lina Jorheden, CEO SaltX





Presentation of the Interim Report

The report is presented in a video interview where SaltX CEO Lina Jorheden talks about the past quarter, answers questions from shareholders, and describes the plans going forward. Feel free to continue sending questions via email: investors@saltxtechnology.com

CEO interview, Interim Report Q2-2025 with Lina Jorheden - https://youtu.be/zsWT9EG1tpk



FINANCIAL EVENTS

The second quarter

Net sales amounted to MSEK 21.2 (4.6)

Operating profit/loss (EBIT) totaled MSEK -1.8 (-4.8)

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to MSEK 9.7 (-20.0)

Earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to SEK -0.1 (0.03)

Year-to-date January - June

Net sales amounted to MSEK 21.4 (21.3)

Operating profit/loss (EBIT) totaled MSEK -24.6 (-17.2)

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to MSEK -8.8 (-39.5)

Earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to SEK -0.14 (-0.11)



SIGNIFICANT EVENTS

The second quarter

SaltX deepened collaboration with SMA Mineral - signed license agreement worth MSEK 20.0

World-unique steel production using electrically produced quicklime conducted at Björneborg Steel

SaltX enters strategic partnership with Holcim to develop fully electrified cement technology, secures investment of MSEK 48.9 and resolves on a set-off issue of MSEK 21.5

Year-to-date January - March (first quarter)

Lina Jorheden appointed CEO of SaltX Technology

SaltX achieved significant breakthrough at its plant for electrified, emission-free quicklime production

SaltX and thyssenkrupp Polysius signed a letter of intent to design and engineer fully electrified production facilities

After the end of the period

SaltX receives MSEK 12 order from U.S Direct Air Capture company

SaltX partner SMA Mineral invests in the world's first electric and zero-emission quicklime plant in Norway



Download the full report here:

https://www.saltxtechnology.com/investor/news/financial-reports/





Stockholm, August 21, 2025

Board & CEO



For more information, please contact:

Lina Jorheden (CEO) +46 708-25 11 83

Harald Bauer (CFO) +46 708-10 80 34



This information is such information that SaltX Technology Holding AB (publ) is obliged to publish in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted, through the care of the above contact persons, for publication on August 21, 2025, at 08.00 CET.





About SaltX Technology

SaltX is a Swedish Greentech company that develops and markets sustainable technology that will benefit customers, the climate, and society. The company operates within the electrification of emission-intensive industries such as the lime and cement industries. SaltX Technology's share is listed on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market. For more information, visit: www.saltxtechnology.com.





Stockholm, 2025-08-21