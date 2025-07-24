

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - American Airlines Group Inc (AAL) revealed earnings for second quarter that Drops, from last year



The company's earnings came in at $599 million, or $0.91 per share. This compares with $717 million, or $1.01 per share, last year.



Excluding items, American Airlines Group Inc reported adjusted earnings of $628 million or $0.95 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 0.4% to $14.392 billion from $14.334 billion last year.



American Airlines Group Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $599 Mln. vs. $717 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.91 vs. $1.01 last year. -Revenue: $14.392 Bln vs. $14.334 Bln last year.



